Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Federated Hermes Unconstrained Credit Fund

mutual fund
FHURX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.38 -0.06 -0.42%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Retirement (FHURX) Primary
FHURX (Mutual Fund)

Federated Hermes Unconstrained Credit Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.38 -0.06 -0.42%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Retirement (FHURX) Primary
FHURX (Mutual Fund)

Federated Hermes Unconstrained Credit Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.38 -0.06 -0.42%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Retirement (FHURX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Federated Hermes Unconstrained Credit Fund

FHURX | Fund

$14.38

$100

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

18.1%

1 yr return

21.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$100

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Federated Hermes Unconstrained Credit Fund

FHURX | Fund

$14.38

$100

0.00%

-

FHURX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Federated Hermes Unconstrained Credit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Federated
  • Inception Date
    Jun 11, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Jackson

Fund Description

FHURX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FHURX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.1% -7.2% 18.1% 0.14%
1 Yr 21.2% -18.7% 21.2% 0.14%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FHURX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.8% -31.8% 18.4% 92.80%
2021 N/A -14.3% 15.8% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FHURX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.1% -11.7% 18.1% 0.14%
1 Yr 21.2% -18.7% 38.5% 0.28%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FHURX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.8% -31.8% 18.4% 92.80%
2021 N/A -14.3% 15.8% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FHURX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FHURX Category Low Category High FHURX % Rank
Net Assets 100 100 124 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings N/A 2 8175 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -1.57 B 20.5 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 4.3% 105.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FHURX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% N/A
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -261.12% 258.91% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -150.81% 180.51% N/A

FHURX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FHURX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 26.65% 63.04%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.29% 68.69%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.70% 48.44%

Sales Fees

FHURX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FHURX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FHURX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 632.00% N/A

FHURX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FHURX Category Low Category High FHURX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 15.93% 94.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FHURX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FHURX Category Low Category High FHURX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.55% 11.51% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FHURX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

FHURX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Jackson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 26, 2019

2.01

2.0%

Andrew Jackson has overall responsibility for portfolio management and trading activities within the ABS Investments Team. He has been working in the industry since 1989. Prior to joining HSBC in 2002, Andrew worked as a fund manager at Abbey National Treasury Services, a Securitization Originator, Advisor and Lender at Rothschild and as an auditor and consultant at Arthur Andersen. He holds a BA in Economics from Exeter University and is an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Fraser Lundie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 26, 2019

2.01

2.0%

Fraser joined Hermes in February 2010 and is Head of Credit and lead manager on the Hermes range of credit strategies. Prior to this he was at Fortis Investments, where he was responsible for European high yield credit. Fraser graduated from the University of Aberdeen with an MA (Hons) in Economics; he earned an MSc in Investment Analysis from the University of Stirling and is a CFA charterholder. In 2017, Fraser joined the board of CFA UK, a member society of the CFA Institute. Having previously featured in the Financial News’ ‘40 Under 40 Rising Stars of Asset Management’, an editorial selection of the brightest up-and-coming men and women in the industry, in 2015 Fraser was named as one of the top 10 star fund managers of tomorrow by the Daily Telegraph. In 2016, Citywire Americas named Fraser number one in their global high yield manager review, and InvestmentEurope and Investment Week both named the Hermes Multi Strategy Credit Fund top global bond fund at their respective 2017 Fund Manager of the Year Awards.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×