Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.1%
1 yr return
21.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$100
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FHURX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.1%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|0.14%
|1 Yr
|21.2%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|0.14%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FHURX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.8%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|92.80%
|2021
|N/A
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|FHURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHURX % Rank
|Net Assets
|100
|100
|124 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|2
|8175
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|4.3%
|105.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHURX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|N/A
|FHURX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|26.65%
|63.04%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|68.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|48.44%
|FHURX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FHURX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FHURX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|632.00%
|N/A
|FHURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHURX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|94.38%
|FHURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FHURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHURX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|N/A
|FHURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 26, 2019
2.01
2.0%
Andrew Jackson has overall responsibility for portfolio management and trading activities within the ABS Investments Team. He has been working in the industry since 1989. Prior to joining HSBC in 2002, Andrew worked as a fund manager at Abbey National Treasury Services, a Securitization Originator, Advisor and Lender at Rothschild and as an auditor and consultant at Arthur Andersen. He holds a BA in Economics from Exeter University and is an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 26, 2019
2.01
2.0%
Fraser joined Hermes in February 2010 and is Head of Credit and lead manager on the Hermes range of credit strategies. Prior to this he was at Fortis Investments, where he was responsible for European high yield credit. Fraser graduated from the University of Aberdeen with an MA (Hons) in Economics; he earned an MSc in Investment Analysis from the University of Stirling and is a CFA charterholder. In 2017, Fraser joined the board of CFA UK, a member society of the CFA Institute. Having previously featured in the Financial News’ ‘40 Under 40 Rising Stars of Asset Management’, an editorial selection of the brightest up-and-coming men and women in the industry, in 2015 Fraser was named as one of the top 10 star fund managers of tomorrow by the Daily Telegraph. In 2016, Citywire Americas named Fraser number one in their global high yield manager review, and InvestmentEurope and Investment Week both named the Hermes Multi Strategy Credit Fund top global bond fund at their respective 2017 Fund Manager of the Year Awards.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
