Trending ETFs

Federated Hermes U.S. SMID Fund

mutual fund
FHUMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.38 -0.06 -0.42%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (FHUMX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

18.1%

1 yr return

21.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.49 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 9.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FHUMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Federated Hermes U.S. SMID Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Federated
  • Inception Date
    Jul 02, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Sherlock

Fund Description

FHUMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FHUMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.1% -23.7% 31.6% 5.81%
1 Yr 21.2% -41.1% 28.9% 1.77%
3 Yr 12.4%* -20.7% 20.7% 12.04%
5 Yr N/A* -15.0% 80.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FHUMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.8% -52.6% 20.1% 45.13%
2021 8.6% -25.0% 15.1% 30.03%
2020 N/A -2.9% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FHUMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.1% -27.0% 31.6% 5.30%
1 Yr 21.2% -41.1% 48.6% 1.51%
3 Yr 12.4%* -20.7% 20.7% 12.30%
5 Yr N/A* -15.0% 80.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FHUMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.8% -52.6% 20.1% 45.13%
2021 8.6% -25.0% 15.1% 30.03%
2020 N/A -2.9% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FHUMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FHUMX Category Low Category High FHUMX % Rank
Net Assets 3.49 M 481 K 145 B 98.24%
Number of Holdings 52 1 2445 73.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.07 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 97.49%
Weighting of Top 10 29.04% 2.9% 100.0% 32.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Chart Industries Inc 3.34%
  2. Eagle Materials Inc 3.23%
  3. AMN Healthcare Services Inc 3.18%
  4. Gartner Inc 3.07%
  5. Brooks Automation Inc 2.95%
  6. WEX Inc 2.94%
  7. Wintrust Financial Corp 2.89%
  8. Woodward Inc 2.86%
  9. Service Corp International 2.83%
  10. PerkinElmer Inc 2.78%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FHUMX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 0.00% 100.57% 7.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 34.42%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 34.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 33.42%
Cash 		0.00% -2.51% 100.00% 92.46%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 33.92%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FHUMX % Rank
Technology 		21.43% 0.00% 40.65% 13.35%
Healthcare 		20.06% 0.00% 47.15% 3.02%
Industrials 		17.74% 0.00% 45.89% 34.26%
Financial Services 		17.48% 0.00% 46.10% 16.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.59% 2.49% 46.48% 18.39%
Basic Materials 		5.66% 0.00% 26.18% 47.61%
Communication Services 		2.05% 0.00% 30.98% 59.19%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 86.65%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 25.82% 92.19%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 58.13% 89.92%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.18% 96.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FHUMX % Rank
US 		98.86% 0.00% 100.04% 16.08%
Non US 		1.14% 0.00% 27.19% 56.78%

FHUMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FHUMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 9.08% 0.03% 33.98% 2.82%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 69.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.30% 47.90%

Sales Fees

FHUMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FHUMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FHUMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.00% 321.00% 34.96%

FHUMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FHUMX Category Low Category High FHUMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.08% 0.00% 3.08% 55.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FHUMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FHUMX Category Low Category High FHUMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.01% -2.06% 3.38% 69.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FHUMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FHUMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Sherlock

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2020

2.0

2.0%

Mark joined the US SMID team in February 2009 as co-manager of the US SMID Cap strategy and became lead manager in October 2013. He was appointed as Head of US Equities in October 2017. Mark initially joined Federated Hermes in 2005 as an analyst and fund manager on the UK Focus Fund. Prior to this, he was an investment analyst at Rio Tinto Pension Fund, where he had responsibility for the small- and mid-cap portion of the portfolio. Mark qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2002. He has a degree in Politics from Durham University and is a CFA charterholder.

Michael Russell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2020

2.0

2.0%

Michael joined Federated Hermes in March 2014 as the co-manager of the US SMID Cap strategy. Michael was most recently senior portfolio manager of the Global Developed Markets Equity funds at Nomura Asset Management, where he worked for eight years. During this time he also acted as portfolio manager of the firm’s US equity funds for five years from 2005. Earlier in his career Michael held senior roles managing US equity funds at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and Mercury Asset Management. He is a CFA charterholder and has an MA in Economics from Cambridge University.

Henry Biddle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2020

2.0

2.0%

Henry joined Federated Hermes in March 2012 as investment analyst for the US SMID Cap strategy from UK brokerage firm Peel Hunt, where he was a diversified financials analyst from December 2010 until February 2012. Prior to that he worked at Deloitte in the banking and capital markets group and in corporate finance from October 2006 until November 2010. Henry has an MA in Classics from Trinity College, Oxford, is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a CFA charterholder.

Alex Knox

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2020

2.0

2.0%

Alex joined Federated Hermes in August 2009 as senior investment analyst for the US SMID Cap strategy. Alex's investment experience has been focused on smaller companies, starting in 1995 at Morgan Grenfell Asset Management and subsequently at JPMorgan, but most recently as an analyst and portfolio manager for UK SMID at Aviva. She is a qualified Chartered Accountant and worked as a strategy consultant at Arthur Andersen. Alex has a Mathematics degree from Durham University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

