YTD Return
18.1%
1 yr return
21.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$3.49 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.0%
Expense Ratio 9.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FHUMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.1%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|5.81%
|1 Yr
|21.2%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|1.77%
|3 Yr
|12.4%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|12.04%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|FHUMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHUMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.49 M
|481 K
|145 B
|98.24%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|1
|2445
|73.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.07 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|97.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.04%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|32.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHUMX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|7.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|34.42%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|34.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|33.42%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|92.46%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|33.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHUMX % Rank
|Technology
|21.43%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|13.35%
|Healthcare
|20.06%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|3.02%
|Industrials
|17.74%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|34.26%
|Financial Services
|17.48%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|16.62%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.59%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|18.39%
|Basic Materials
|5.66%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|47.61%
|Communication Services
|2.05%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|59.19%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|86.65%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|92.19%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|89.92%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|96.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHUMX % Rank
|US
|98.86%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|16.08%
|Non US
|1.14%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|56.78%
|FHUMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|9.08%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|2.82%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|69.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|47.90%
|FHUMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FHUMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FHUMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|34.96%
|FHUMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHUMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.08%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|55.78%
|FHUMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|FHUMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHUMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.01%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|69.11%
|FHUMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2020
2.0
2.0%
Mark joined the US SMID team in February 2009 as co-manager of the US SMID Cap strategy and became lead manager in October 2013. He was appointed as Head of US Equities in October 2017. Mark initially joined Federated Hermes in 2005 as an analyst and fund manager on the UK Focus Fund. Prior to this, he was an investment analyst at Rio Tinto Pension Fund, where he had responsibility for the small- and mid-cap portion of the portfolio. Mark qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2002. He has a degree in Politics from Durham University and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2020
2.0
2.0%
Michael joined Federated Hermes in March 2014 as the co-manager of the US SMID Cap strategy. Michael was most recently senior portfolio manager of the Global Developed Markets Equity funds at Nomura Asset Management, where he worked for eight years. During this time he also acted as portfolio manager of the firm’s US equity funds for five years from 2005. Earlier in his career Michael held senior roles managing US equity funds at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and Mercury Asset Management. He is a CFA charterholder and has an MA in Economics from Cambridge University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2020
2.0
2.0%
Henry joined Federated Hermes in March 2012 as investment analyst for the US SMID Cap strategy from UK brokerage firm Peel Hunt, where he was a diversified financials analyst from December 2010 until February 2012. Prior to that he worked at Deloitte in the banking and capital markets group and in corporate finance from October 2006 until November 2010. Henry has an MA in Classics from Trinity College, Oxford, is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2020
2.0
2.0%
Alex joined Federated Hermes in August 2009 as senior investment analyst for the US SMID Cap strategy. Alex's investment experience has been focused on smaller companies, starting in 1995 at Morgan Grenfell Asset Management and subsequently at JPMorgan, but most recently as an analyst and portfolio manager for UK SMID at Aviva. She is a qualified Chartered Accountant and worked as a strategy consultant at Arthur Andersen. Alex has a Mathematics degree from Durham University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
