Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Franklin High Income Fund

mutual fund
FHQRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$1.65 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
A (FHAIX) Primary C (FCHIX) Adv (FVHIX) Retirement (FHIRX) Retirement (FHRRX) A (FHQRX)
FHQRX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin High Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$1.65 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
A (FHAIX) Primary C (FCHIX) Adv (FVHIX) Retirement (FHIRX) Retirement (FHRRX) A (FHQRX)
FHQRX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin High Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$1.65 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
A (FHAIX) Primary C (FCHIX) Adv (FVHIX) Retirement (FHIRX) Retirement (FHRRX) A (FHQRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin High Income Fund

FHQRX | Fund

$1.65

$2.77 B

6.25%

$0.10

0.86%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.8%

1 yr return

3.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.77 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.86%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 55.37%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin High Income Fund

FHQRX | Fund

$1.65

$2.77 B

6.25%

$0.10

0.86%

FHQRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 5.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin High Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 10, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    406702867
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Glenn Voyles

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests predominantly in high yield, lower-rated debt securities. Lower-rated securities generally pay higher yields than more highly rated securities to compensate investors for the higher risk. These securities include bonds, notes, debentures, convertible securities and senior and subordinated debt securities. The Fund may also invest in preferred stock.

The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in debt securities that are rated below investment grade, also known as “junk bonds.” Investment grade debt securities are rated in one of the top four ratings categories by at least one independent rating agency such as S&P ® Global Ratings (S&P ®) and Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s). The Fund may buy both rated and unrated debt securities, including securities rated below B by Moody's or S&P ® (or deemed comparable by the Fund's investment manager). The Fund may also invest in defaulted debt securities and in securities issued by issuers in any foreign country, developed or developing. Foreign securities held by the Fund generally will be denominated in U.S. dollars and traded on U.S. markets.

The Fund's investment manager is a research driven, fundamental investor that relies on a team of analysts to provide in-depth industry expertise and uses both qualitative and quantitative analysis to evaluate issuers. As a "bottom-up" investor, the investment manager focuses primarily on individual securities. The investment manager also considers sectors when choosing investments and, from time to time, may have significant investments in certain sectors.

In selecting securities for the Fund’s investment portfolio, the investment manager does not rely principally on the ratings assigned by rating agencies, but performs its own independent investment analysis to evaluate the creditworthiness of the issuer. The investment manager considers a variety of factors, including the issuer’s experience and managerial strength, its sensitivity to economic conditions, and its current and prospective financial condition.

Read More

FHQRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FHQRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.8% -7.1% 10.3% 7.31%
1 Yr 3.8% -9.9% 18.7% 9.36%
3 Yr -2.3%* -11.5% 72.4% 44.99%
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 37.5% 42.35%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% 63.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FHQRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -33.4% 3.6% 44.59%
2021 0.3% -4.3% 5.4% 38.40%
2020 0.2% -8.4% 70.9% 40.92%
2019 2.0% -1.1% 5.1% 47.80%
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FHQRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.8% -14.3% 7.8% 6.14%
1 Yr 3.8% -18.1% 22.2% 4.09%
3 Yr -2.3%* -11.5% 72.4% 44.63%
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 37.5% 72.84%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% 76.98%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FHQRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -33.4% 3.6% 43.11%
2021 0.3% -4.3% 5.4% 38.40%
2020 0.2% -8.4% 70.9% 40.92%
2019 2.1% -1.0% 5.1% 39.64%
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FHQRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FHQRX Category Low Category High FHQRX % Rank
Net Assets 2.77 B 1.47 M 26.2 B 17.72%
Number of Holdings 327 2 2736 50.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 392 M -492 M 2.55 B 16.98%
Weighting of Top 10 14.12% 3.0% 100.0% 33.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Franklin IFT Money Market 5.96%
  2. Goodrich Petroleum Corp 1.17%
  3. Martin Midstream Partners LP / Martin Midstream Finance Corp 11.5% 11.5% 1.09%
  4. BWAY Holding Co. 7.25% 7.25% 1.06%
  5. MPH Acquisition Holdings LLC 5.75% 5.75% 1.01%
  6. CSC Holdings, LLC 5.25% 0.99%
  7. CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS L P 5.25% 0.98%
  8. Talen Energy Supply LLC 6.5% 0.96%
  9. Cheniere Energy Partners L P 4% 4% 0.94%
  10. Cheniere Energy Partners L P 4% 0.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FHQRX % Rank
Bonds 		91.46% 0.00% 154.38% 70.41%
Cash 		5.93% -52.00% 100.00% 15.08%
Convertible Bonds 		1.42% 0.00% 17.89% 34.55%
Stocks 		0.65% -0.60% 52.82% 37.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.54% 0.00% 7.09% 22.99%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 40.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FHQRX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 56.03%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 58.62%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 86.71% 49.35%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 58.62%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.17% 53.23%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 60.34%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 16.59%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 99.99% 67.67%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 51.51%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 60.13%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 29.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FHQRX % Rank
US 		0.65% -0.60% 47.59% 34.11%
Non US 		0.00% -0.01% 5.26% 41.43%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FHQRX % Rank
Corporate 		94.00% 0.00% 129.69% 53.81%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.00% 0.00% 99.98% 16.28%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 33.28%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 51.03%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 15.40%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 40.32%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FHQRX % Rank
US 		80.41% 0.00% 150.64% 52.86%
Non US 		11.05% 0.00% 118.12% 69.69%

FHQRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FHQRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.86% 0.03% 18.97% 62.59%
Management Fee 0.46% 0.00% 1.84% 23.25%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 21.13%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.50% 67.34%

Sales Fees

FHQRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.75% 0.00% 5.75% 59.26%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FHQRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FHQRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 55.37% 1.00% 255.00% 33.50%

FHQRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FHQRX Category Low Category High FHQRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.25% 0.00% 37.22% 34.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FHQRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FHQRX Category Low Category High FHQRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.10% -2.39% 14.30% 17.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FHQRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FHQRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Glenn Voyles

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Glenn Voyles, CFA, VP, is a high-yield analyst and portfolio manager for Franklin Advisers, Inc. He is Director of Portfolio Management for the Corporate & High Yield Group and sits on the Fixed Income Policy Committee. He oversees the corporate credit portfolio team as well as various high yield and global credit strategies. He joined Franklin Templeton in 1993. Mr. Voyles holds a B.A. (Stanford Univ.). He is a member of Security Analysts of San Francisco and the CFA Institute.

S. McGiveran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Mr. McGiveran joined Franklin Templeton in 2006.

Patricia O'Connor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Patricia O'Connor, CFA, VP, is a vice president and portfolio manager for the Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 1997, Ms. O'Connor worked for Morgan Stanley Asset Management. She holds a B.S. (Accounting, Lehigh Univ.) and an MBA (Univ. of Chicago). Ms. O'Connor holds a B.S. in accounting from Lehigh University and an M.B.A. in finance and economics from the University of Chicago. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, as well as a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco and CFA Institute.

Bryant Dieffenbacher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Mr. Dieffenbacher joined Franklin Templeton in 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×