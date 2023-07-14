Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.8%
1 yr return
3.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.77 B
Holdings in Top 10
14.1%
Expense Ratio 0.86%
Front Load 3.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 55.37%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests predominantly in high yield, lower-rated debt securities. Lower-rated securities generally pay higher yields than more highly rated securities to compensate investors for the higher risk. These securities include bonds, notes, debentures, convertible securities and senior and subordinated debt securities. The Fund may also invest in preferred stock.
The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in debt securities that are rated below investment grade, also known as “junk bonds.” Investment grade debt securities are rated in one of the top four ratings categories by at least one independent rating agency such as S&P ® Global Ratings (S&P ®) and Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s). The Fund may buy both rated and unrated debt securities, including securities rated below B by Moody's or S&P ® (or deemed comparable by the Fund's investment manager). The Fund may also invest in defaulted debt securities and in securities issued by issuers in any foreign country, developed or developing. Foreign securities held by the Fund generally will be denominated in U.S. dollars and traded on U.S. markets.
The Fund's investment manager is a research driven, fundamental investor that relies on a team of analysts to provide in-depth industry expertise and uses both qualitative and quantitative analysis to evaluate issuers. As a "bottom-up" investor, the investment manager focuses primarily on individual securities. The investment manager also considers sectors when choosing investments and, from time to time, may have significant investments in certain sectors.
In selecting securities for the Fund’s investment portfolio, the investment manager does not rely principally on the ratings assigned by rating agencies, but performs its own independent investment analysis to evaluate the creditworthiness of the issuer. The investment manager considers a variety of factors, including the issuer’s experience and managerial strength, its sensitivity to economic conditions, and its current and prospective financial condition.
|Period
|FHQRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.8%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|7.31%
|1 Yr
|3.8%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|9.36%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|44.99%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|42.35%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|63.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|FHQRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.0%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|44.59%
|2021
|0.3%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|38.40%
|2020
|0.2%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|40.92%
|2019
|2.0%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|47.80%
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|FHQRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.8%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|6.14%
|1 Yr
|3.8%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|4.09%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|44.63%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|72.84%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|76.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|FHQRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.0%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|43.11%
|2021
|0.3%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|38.40%
|2020
|0.2%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|40.92%
|2019
|2.1%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|39.64%
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|FHQRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHQRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.77 B
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|17.72%
|Number of Holdings
|327
|2
|2736
|50.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|392 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|16.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.12%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|33.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHQRX % Rank
|Bonds
|91.46%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|70.41%
|Cash
|5.93%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|15.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.42%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|34.55%
|Stocks
|0.65%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|37.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.54%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|22.99%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|40.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHQRX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|56.03%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|58.62%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|49.35%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|58.62%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.17%
|53.23%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|60.34%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|16.59%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|67.67%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|51.51%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|60.13%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|29.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHQRX % Rank
|US
|0.65%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|34.11%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|41.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHQRX % Rank
|Corporate
|94.00%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|53.81%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.00%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|16.28%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|33.28%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|51.03%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|15.40%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|40.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHQRX % Rank
|US
|80.41%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|52.86%
|Non US
|11.05%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|69.69%
|FHQRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.86%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|62.59%
|Management Fee
|0.46%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|23.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|21.13%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|67.34%
|FHQRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|59.26%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FHQRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FHQRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|55.37%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|33.50%
|FHQRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHQRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.25%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|34.35%
|FHQRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FHQRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHQRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.10%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|17.16%
|FHQRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 25, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2019
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2019
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2019
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2019
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2019
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2015
7.09
7.1%
Glenn Voyles, CFA, VP, is a high-yield analyst and portfolio manager for Franklin Advisers, Inc. He is Director of Portfolio Management for the Corporate & High Yield Group and sits on the Fixed Income Policy Committee. He oversees the corporate credit portfolio team as well as various high yield and global credit strategies. He joined Franklin Templeton in 1993. Mr. Voyles holds a B.A. (Stanford Univ.). He is a member of Security Analysts of San Francisco and the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Mr. McGiveran joined Franklin Templeton in 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Patricia O'Connor, CFA, VP, is a vice president and portfolio manager for the Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 1997, Ms. O'Connor worked for Morgan Stanley Asset Management. She holds a B.S. (Accounting, Lehigh Univ.) and an MBA (Univ. of Chicago). Ms. O'Connor holds a B.S. in accounting from Lehigh University and an M.B.A. in finance and economics from the University of Chicago. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, as well as a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco and CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Mr. Dieffenbacher joined Franklin Templeton in 2010.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
