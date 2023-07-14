Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
55.8%
1 yr return
34.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$12.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks and American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) of issuers listed on U.S. and international stock exchanges. The Fund is non-diversified. The Fund invests in a portfolio of companies that the Fund’s subadviser, Hyperion Asset Management Limited (doing business as H.A.M.L.) (the “Subadviser”), believes have superior growth prospects and attractive risk-adjusted return profiles. The Fund will normally hold a limited number (generally 15 to 30) of companies in its portfolio. With respect to the Fund’s non-U.S. investments, the Fund invests primarily in companies located in developed countries but may also invest in companies located in emerging markets as part of its principal investment strategy. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will allocate its assets among issuers located in at least three different countries and will invest at least 40% of its net assets in non-U.S. companies. The Subadviser may reduce this 40% minimum investment amount to 30% if it deems conditions in non-U.S. markets to be unfavorable. The Fund may have significant investments in the information technology, consumer discretionary and communication services sectors.
There are no restrictions on the market capitalization of the companies in which the Fund may invest. Under normal market conditions, the minimum market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests will be over U.S. $1 billion at the time of purchase.
|Period
|FHGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|55.8%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|34.7%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FHGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-45.3%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FHGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHGSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|12.6 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHGSX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FHGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FHGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FHGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FHGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FHGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHGSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FHGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|FHGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHGSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FHGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Mr. Orthman, CFA, B.Eng (Chemical), B.Bus. is a Lead Portfolio Manager and the Deputy Chief Investment Officer at Hyperion Asset Management Limited, joined in 2008. He is responsible for the research of equities in support of the investment management team’s investment decisions. Jason was promoted to Deputy Chief Investment Officer in 2017 in recognition of his contribution to Hyperion’s alpha and strong communication skills within the broader team. Jason is also an Executive Board member of Hyperion Asset Management and serves as Deputy Chair of the Hyperion Investment and Executive Committees. Jason is responsible for setting and improving the investment framework and process with the CIO. He continues to serve as Lead Portfolio Manager across all of its three equity strategies (Australian Equities, Small Cap and Global Equities). The two Lead Portfolio Managers have the vast majority of the influence in setting stock weights and are responsible for what stocks enter and exit the portfolios. Jason joined Hyperion in 2008 as an Investment Analyst and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in 2009. Jason continues to be responsible for the research of equities in support of the team’s investment decisions across Hyperion’s product range. Jason gained 6 years industry experience as a Senior Research Analyst with a stockbroker, Wilsons, prior to joining Hyperion. Wilsons helped facilitate the establishment of Hyperion. He joined Wilsons in 2002 and spent most of his time at the firm in Research as a small to mid-cap Equity Analyst. He has covered a wide range of sectors including mining services, retail, manufacturing and waste. Jason has a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering (1st Class Honours) and a Bachelor of Business Management from the University of Queensland. He also completed a Graduate Diploma of Applied Finance and Investment from the Australian professional body (now called FINSIA). Jason is a CFA Charterholder and significant shareholder of Hyperion."
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Mr. Arnold, CFA, B.Com, LLB, CA, SF Fin, is a Lead Portfolio Manager and the Chief Investment Officer of Hyperion Asset Management Limited. Mark has been a substantial contributor to the investment returns Hyperion has achieved since its inception in 1996. He is an original member of the Hyperion investment team and a founding shareholder. He was the key architect of Hyperion’s proprietary investment process including its portfolio management system that has underpinned the investment returns Hyperion has achieved since its establishment in the 1990s. He was instrumental in establishing the organisational culture, values and beliefs that have underpinned Hyperion’s long-term success. He is the most senior and experienced Portfolio Manager in the investment team and has the most influence over Hyperion’s investment decision making. Mark is Lead Portfolio Manager across all of Hyperion’s equity strategies. He is also the Chair of Hyperion’s Investment Committee. Mark has been professionally analysing listed companies since 1991. He originally worked as a research analyst at Stockbroker Lance Jones Limited and then at Wilsons. Mr. Arnold started work at brokerage firm, Wilson HTM, in April 1996. Hyperion was previously a part of Wilson HTM. Mr. Arnold originally was employed as a research analyst at Wilson HTM and in 1998 commenced managing portfolios for Hyperion. Wilsons helped facilitate the establishment of Hyperion. Mark is a qualified chartered accountant. Prior to establishing himself in the investment industry, Mark worked for KPMG. Mr. Arnold has undergraduate qualifications in Commerce from the University of Queensland and Law from Queensland University of Technology. Mr. Arnold has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
