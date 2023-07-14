Home
Federated Hermes Global Equity Fund

mutual fund
FHGIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.98 -0.05 -0.38%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (FHGIX) Primary Retirement (FGERX)
Vitals

YTD Return

13.5%

1 yr return

10.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$18.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FHGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.59%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Federated Hermes Global Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Federated
  • Inception Date
    Apr 23, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lewis Grant

Fund Description

FHGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FHGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -35.6% 29.2% 52.68%
1 Yr 10.8% 17.3% 252.4% 44.09%
3 Yr 6.1%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FHGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.2% -24.3% 957.1% 27.78%
2021 8.1% -38.3% 47.1% N/A
2020 6.2% -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 N/A -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FHGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -35.6% 29.2% 53.36%
1 Yr 10.8% 11.4% 252.4% 40.23%
3 Yr 6.1%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FHGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.2% -24.3% 957.1% 27.78%
2021 8.1% -33.1% 47.1% N/A
2020 6.2% -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FHGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FHGIX Category Low Category High FHGIX % Rank
Net Assets 18.5 M 199 K 133 B 95.18%
Number of Holdings 97 1 9075 34.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.37 M -18 M 37.6 B 95.04%
Weighting of Top 10 27.40% 9.1% 100.0% 69.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 5.18%
  2. Microsoft Corp 3.84%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.95%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 2.77%
  5. Lonza Group Ltd 2.59%
  6. Lonza Group Ltd 2.59%
  7. Lonza Group Ltd 2.59%
  8. Lonza Group Ltd 2.59%
  9. Lonza Group Ltd 2.59%
  10. Lonza Group Ltd 2.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FHGIX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 61.84% 125.47% 2.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 42.40%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 49.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 35.79%
Cash 		0.00% -174.70% 23.12% 94.16%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 38.99%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FHGIX % Rank
Technology 		28.15% 0.00% 49.87% 25.11%
Financial Services 		16.10% 0.00% 38.42% 33.26%
Healthcare 		12.68% 0.00% 35.42% 70.81%
Communication Services 		9.36% 0.00% 57.66% 56.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.80% 0.00% 40.94% 62.89%
Industrials 		8.14% 0.00% 44.06% 48.57%
Basic Materials 		4.77% 0.00% 38.60% 47.03%
Consumer Defense 		4.51% 0.00% 73.28% 61.78%
Real Estate 		3.25% 0.00% 39.48% 15.42%
Energy 		2.78% 0.00% 21.15% 33.04%
Utilities 		1.46% 0.00% 29.12% 42.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FHGIX % Rank
US 		62.19% 0.13% 103.82% 31.72%
Non US 		37.81% 0.58% 99.46% 56.94%

FHGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FHGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.38% 0.01% 44.27% 3.53%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.82% 38.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.76% 88.27%

Sales Fees

FHGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FHGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FHGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 0.00% 395.00% 13.07%

FHGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FHGIX Category Low Category High FHGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.08% 0.00% 3.26% 35.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FHGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FHGIX Category Low Category High FHGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.59% -4.27% 12.65% 46.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FHGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FHGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lewis Grant

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 23, 2019

3.11

3.1%

Lewis joined the international business of Federated Hermes in February 2008 as a portfolio manager on the Global Equities team. In addition to his role as portfolio manager, Lewis is responsible for designing and implementing many of the team's systems. In particular, he created our proprietary risk-modelling system, MultiFRAME, which is used across all investment teams based in London. He joined from Aon Consulting, where he worked as an actuarial consultant specialising in providing valuations and asset-liability modelling to a range of corporate and institutional clients. Lewis graduated f

Louise Dudley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 23, 2019

3.11

3.1%

Louise joined the international business of Federated Hermes in March 2009 and leads the ESG and responsible investment research strategy within the Global Equities team. Building on her experience developing factor testing platforms and enhancing the factor modelling capabilities of the team’s systems, Louise has applied this comprehensive analysis to ESG applications. Having delivered research supporting the returns from ESG integration, this has led to the creation of innovative customised product solutions and tools fulfilling client needs. Louise originally joined the company as a member

Geir Lode

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 23, 2019

3.11

3.1%

Geir joined the international business of Federated Hermes in May 2007 to establish the Global Equities strategy. Prior to this, he was Chairman of Bergen Yards in Bergen, Norway, where he was responsible for restructuring and focusing a holding company. Bergen Yards changed name to Bergen Group and was listed on the Oslo stock exchange in June 2007. Geir started his career in 1991 at Frank Russell, moving to Chancellor LGT and then Putnam Investments, where he was a senior vice president before returning to Norway in 2003. Geir studied Mechanical Engineering at the Norwegian Institute of Tech

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

