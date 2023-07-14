Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund

mutual fund
FHERX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.17 -0.08 -0.6%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (FHESX) Primary A (FHEQX) Retirement (FHERX)
FHERX (Mutual Fund)

Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.17 -0.08 -0.6%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (FHESX) Primary A (FHEQX) Retirement (FHERX)
FHERX (Mutual Fund)

Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.17 -0.08 -0.6%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (FHESX) Primary A (FHEQX) Retirement (FHERX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund

FHERX | Fund

$13.17

$64.2 M

0.34%

$0.04

0.87%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.4%

1 yr return

17.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$64.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund

FHERX | Fund

$13.17

$64.2 M

0.34%

$0.04

0.87%

FHERX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Federated
  • Inception Date
    Jun 11, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Hamish Galpin

Fund Description

FHERX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FHERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% -44.3% 9.5% 18.59%
1 Yr 17.0% -51.1% 24.7% 21.29%
3 Yr N/A* -6.4% 28.0% 76.35%
5 Yr N/A* -4.2% 18.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FHERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -50.5% 18.8% N/A
2021 N/A -27.4% 103.5% N/A
2020 N/A 3.5% 66.4% N/A
2019 N/A -64.5% 5.6% N/A
2018 N/A -9.3% 49.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FHERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% -44.3% 9.5% 16.67%
1 Yr 17.0% -51.1% 24.7% 20.00%
3 Yr N/A* -6.4% 28.0% 71.62%
5 Yr N/A* -4.2% 18.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FHERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -50.6% 18.8% N/A
2021 N/A -27.4% 103.5% N/A
2020 N/A 3.5% 66.4% N/A
2019 N/A -64.5% 5.6% N/A
2018 N/A -9.3% 53.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FHERX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FHERX Category Low Category High FHERX % Rank
Net Assets 64.2 M 2.31 M 71.6 B 71.88%
Number of Holdings 52 31 9561 78.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 18.6 M 452 K 5.44 B 67.50%
Weighting of Top 10 27.94% 4.2% 63.4% 34.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Techtronic Industries Co Ltd 3.31%
  2. Techtronic Industries Co Ltd 3.31%
  3. Techtronic Industries Co Ltd 3.31%
  4. Techtronic Industries Co Ltd 3.31%
  5. Techtronic Industries Co Ltd 3.31%
  6. Techtronic Industries Co Ltd 3.31%
  7. Techtronic Industries Co Ltd 3.31%
  8. Techtronic Industries Co Ltd 3.31%
  9. Techtronic Industries Co Ltd 3.31%
  10. Techtronic Industries Co Ltd 3.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FHERX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 40.59% 104.41% 6.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.04% 43.75%
Other 		0.00% -7.94% 19.71% 58.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.55% 36.88%
Cash 		0.00% -4.41% 47.07% 88.75%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.07% 38.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FHERX % Rank
Industrials 		18.96% 0.00% 53.77% 63.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.09% 0.00% 71.20% 23.13%
Healthcare 		15.18% 0.00% 28.38% 33.13%
Basic Materials 		10.19% 0.00% 26.39% 15.63%
Financial Services 		9.45% 0.00% 75.07% 57.50%
Technology 		9.35% 0.00% 93.40% 87.50%
Real Estate 		7.96% 0.00% 43.48% 18.13%
Consumer Defense 		5.24% 0.00% 52.28% 41.88%
Energy 		3.34% 0.00% 36.56% 26.25%
Utilities 		2.35% 0.00% 70.33% 29.38%
Communication Services 		1.89% 0.00% 23.15% 70.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FHERX % Rank
US 		57.75% 6.76% 79.19% 21.88%
Non US 		42.25% 12.39% 83.06% 55.00%

FHERX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FHERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% 0.43% 2.93% 79.38%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.30% 1.25% 39.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.03% 0.15% 66.04%

Sales Fees

FHERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FHERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FHERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 7.00% 145.00% 5.93%

FHERX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FHERX Category Low Category High FHERX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.34% 0.00% 14.18% 6.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FHERX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FHERX Category Low Category High FHERX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.28% -1.92% 6.98% 30.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FHERX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FHERX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Hamish Galpin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Hamish is the Head of the Small & Mid Cap boutique and has led it since its creation in 2007. He has been at Hermes since 1995 when he joined as co-manager of the UK smaller companies strategies; he served as lead manager from January 1997 to April 2010. Since the founding of the team, Hamish has gradually assumed a more global perspective, with oversight of the holdings across all of the team's strategies, and he is now lead manager of the Global Small Cap strategy. He has a background in credit, having started his career in the energy and natural resources division of NatWest Bank, and later moving to Bankers Trust as a credit analyst covering European corporates. He has BEng (Hons) in Civil Engineering from Nottingham University and is a former director of the Hermes Group (DB) Pension Scheme. Hamish also sits on the Hermes Governance Group, which monitors the Hermes (DC) pension scheme.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 39.6 7.02 9.33

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×