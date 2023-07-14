Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.4%
1 yr return
17.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$64.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.9%
Expense Ratio 0.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FHERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.4%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|18.59%
|1 Yr
|17.0%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|21.29%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|76.35%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FHERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.7%
|-50.5%
|18.8%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|3.5%
|66.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.3%
|49.7%
|N/A
|Period
|FHERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.4%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|16.67%
|1 Yr
|17.0%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|20.00%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|71.62%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FHERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.7%
|-50.6%
|18.8%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|3.5%
|66.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.3%
|53.2%
|N/A
|FHERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHERX % Rank
|Net Assets
|64.2 M
|2.31 M
|71.6 B
|71.88%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|31
|9561
|78.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.6 M
|452 K
|5.44 B
|67.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.94%
|4.2%
|63.4%
|34.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHERX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|40.59%
|104.41%
|6.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.04%
|43.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.94%
|19.71%
|58.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.55%
|36.88%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-4.41%
|47.07%
|88.75%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|38.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHERX % Rank
|Industrials
|18.96%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|63.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.09%
|0.00%
|71.20%
|23.13%
|Healthcare
|15.18%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|33.13%
|Basic Materials
|10.19%
|0.00%
|26.39%
|15.63%
|Financial Services
|9.45%
|0.00%
|75.07%
|57.50%
|Technology
|9.35%
|0.00%
|93.40%
|87.50%
|Real Estate
|7.96%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|18.13%
|Consumer Defense
|5.24%
|0.00%
|52.28%
|41.88%
|Energy
|3.34%
|0.00%
|36.56%
|26.25%
|Utilities
|2.35%
|0.00%
|70.33%
|29.38%
|Communication Services
|1.89%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|70.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHERX % Rank
|US
|57.75%
|6.76%
|79.19%
|21.88%
|Non US
|42.25%
|12.39%
|83.06%
|55.00%
|FHERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.43%
|2.93%
|79.38%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|39.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.03%
|0.15%
|66.04%
|FHERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FHERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FHERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.00%
|7.00%
|145.00%
|5.93%
|FHERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHERX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.34%
|0.00%
|14.18%
|6.25%
|FHERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|FHERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHERX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.28%
|-1.92%
|6.98%
|30.57%
|FHERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Hamish is the Head of the Small & Mid Cap boutique and has led it since its creation in 2007. He has been at Hermes since 1995 when he joined as co-manager of the UK smaller companies strategies; he served as lead manager from January 1997 to April 2010. Since the founding of the team, Hamish has gradually assumed a more global perspective, with oversight of the holdings across all of the team's strategies, and he is now lead manager of the Global Small Cap strategy. He has a background in credit, having started his career in the energy and natural resources division of NatWest Bank, and later moving to Bankers Trust as a credit analyst covering European corporates. He has BEng (Hons) in Civil Engineering from Nottingham University and is a former director of the Hermes Group (DB) Pension Scheme. Hamish also sits on the Hermes Governance Group, which monitors the Hermes (DC) pension scheme.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|39.6
|7.02
|9.33
