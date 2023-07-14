Hamish is the Head of the Small & Mid Cap boutique and has led it since its creation in 2007. He has been at Hermes since 1995 when he joined as co-manager of the UK smaller companies strategies; he served as lead manager from January 1997 to April 2010. Since the founding of the team, Hamish has gradually assumed a more global perspective, with oversight of the holdings across all of the team's strategies, and he is now lead manager of the Global Small Cap strategy. He has a background in credit, having started his career in the energy and natural resources division of NatWest Bank, and later moving to Bankers Trust as a credit analyst covering European corporates. He has BEng (Hons) in Civil Engineering from Nottingham University and is a former director of the Hermes Group (DB) Pension Scheme. Hamish also sits on the Hermes Governance Group, which monitors the Hermes (DC) pension scheme.