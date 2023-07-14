Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Delaware Hedged U.S. Equity Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
FHEKX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.54 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Inst (FHEKX) Primary A (FHEJX) Retirement (FHELX)
FHEKX (Mutual Fund)

Delaware Hedged U.S. Equity Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.54 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Inst (FHEKX) Primary A (FHEJX) Retirement (FHELX)
FHEKX (Mutual Fund)

Delaware Hedged U.S. Equity Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.54 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Inst (FHEKX) Primary A (FHEJX) Retirement (FHELX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Hedged U.S. Equity Opportunities Fund

FHEKX | Fund

$8.54

$66.4 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.56%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.6%

1 yr return

1.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.1%

Net Assets

$66.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Hedged U.S. Equity Opportunities Fund

FHEKX | Fund

$8.54

$66.4 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.56%

FHEKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Hedged U.S. Equity Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Investors
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gregg Thomas

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a broadly diversified portfolio of common stocks of any market capitalization while also investing in derivatives to help manage investment risk. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of US issuers and investments that provide exposure to such securities, including exchange-traded funds (80% policy).  The Fund defines US issuers to include: (1) issuers that are incorporated or headquartered in the US; (2) issuers whose securities are principally traded in the US; (3) issuers with a majority of their business operations or assets in the US; and (4) issuers who derive a majority of their revenues or profits from the US. To a lesser extent, the Fund also may invest in the equity securities of foreign issuers. The portfolio management team also seeks to manage the Fund’s market risk and the risk of loss from significant events by investing in derivatives.  The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading which may result in high portfolio turnover.

Wellington Management Company LLP (Wellington Management), the Fund’s sub-advisor, allocates the Fund’s equity investments across a range of equity market investment styles managed by Wellington Management that are focused on total return or growth of capital (underlying styles) to create a portfolio with broad market exposure.

Wellington Management allocates the Fund’s assets among the underlying styles to create a portfolio that represents a wide range of investment philosophies, companies, industries and market capitalizations. The underlying styles make investments based on their specific investment philosophies, for example, value, growth, high quality, or low volatility.  The portfolio management team seeks to combine complementary underlying styles, monitoring the Fund’s risk profile and strategically rebalancing the portfolio. In selecting different underlying styles, Wellington Management considers, among other things, the relative level of an underlying style’s “active share” (i.e., the extent to which the underlying style’s holdings diverge from the underlying style’s benchmark index), and the “active share” of the Fund (i.e., the extent to which the Fund’s holdings diverge from the Fund’s benchmark index).

For each underlying style, Wellington Management has a distinct investment philosophy and analytical process to identify specific securities for purchase or sale based on internal proprietary research. The underlying styles generally invest in equity securities, but may also use derivatives for investment purposes.  The underlying styles do not use derivatives solely for the purpose of creating leverage. Wellington Management’s investment personnel for each underlying style are responsible for selecting the Fund’s investments within their specific underlying styles. In selecting prospective investments for each underlying style, Wellington Management may employ qualitative and quantitative portfolio management techniques.

In addition to allocating the Fund’s assets to the underlying styles, Wellington Management seeks to manage the Fund’s aggregate investment risks, specifically, the risk of loss associated with markets generally as well as the risk of loss from significant events, by investing in derivatives. This strategy principally involves the purchase and sale of put and call options on indices and the purchase and sale of index futures contracts.

The use of derivatives is intended to hedge overall risks to the Fund, but not the risks associated with single or groups of investments or single or groups of underlying styles.  As a result, Wellington Management’s derivatives strategy may protect the Fund from losses associated with a general market decline, but would not protect the Fund from losses resulting from a single investment or group of investments held by the Fund.  The Fund may invest in cash and cash equivalents.

Read More

FHEKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FHEKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -14.1% 30.8% 22.35%
1 Yr 1.8% -16.2% 40.2% 55.87%
3 Yr -8.8%* -21.9% 28.2% 93.29%
5 Yr -6.1%* -14.3% 15.5% 94.00%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 5.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FHEKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -54.0% 17.4% 87.86%
2021 -0.6% -22.5% 24.1% 77.25%
2020 -3.6% -19.4% 24.1% 88.20%
2019 0.9% -5.5% 12.9% 75.00%
2018 -1.0% -14.0% 2.4% 31.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FHEKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -33.0% 30.8% 20.67%
1 Yr 1.8% -52.8% 40.2% 53.07%
3 Yr -8.8%* -21.5% 28.2% 93.21%
5 Yr -5.7%* -14.1% 16.6% 94.52%
10 Yr N/A* -7.9% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FHEKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -54.0% 17.4% 87.86%
2021 -0.6% -22.5% 24.1% 76.65%
2020 -3.6% -19.4% 24.1% 88.20%
2019 0.9% -5.5% 12.9% 75.00%
2018 -0.6% -14.0% 2.4% 31.29%

NAV & Total Return History

FHEKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FHEKX Category Low Category High FHEKX % Rank
Net Assets 66.4 M 818 K 5.18 B 63.13%
Number of Holdings 295 3 2670 18.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.97 M -175 M 1.1 B 67.84%
Weighting of Top 10 15.70% 1.5% 100.0% 88.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 20 10.11%
  2. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 20 10.11%
  3. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 20 10.11%
  4. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 20 10.11%
  5. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 20 10.11%
  6. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 20 10.11%
  7. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 20 10.11%
  8. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 20 10.11%
  9. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 20 10.11%
  10. E-mini S&P MidCap 400 Future Sept 20 10.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FHEKX % Rank
Stocks 		95.96% -2.90% 119.13% 5.81%
Cash 		4.05% -67.46% 106.99% 91.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 53.80%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 61.99%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 51.76%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 61.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FHEKX % Rank
Technology 		18.86% 0.00% 43.24% 40.67%
Financial Services 		16.11% 0.00% 83.83% 45.33%
Healthcare 		14.70% 0.00% 100.00% 52.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.88% 0.00% 88.83% 25.33%
Industrials 		10.83% 0.00% 31.93% 52.00%
Communication Services 		7.79% 0.00% 32.32% 32.67%
Consumer Defense 		7.08% 0.00% 33.38% 35.33%
Basic Materials 		4.52% 0.00% 28.58% 34.67%
Real Estate 		3.50% 0.00% 10.93% 23.33%
Utilities 		2.13% 0.00% 21.71% 49.33%
Energy 		1.61% 0.00% 32.57% 81.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FHEKX % Rank
US 		88.46% -24.26% 116.70% 9.94%
Non US 		7.50% -43.01% 95.82% 32.16%

FHEKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FHEKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.56% 0.44% 13.51% 79.31%
Management Fee 1.15% 0.00% 2.50% 42.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% N/A

Sales Fees

FHEKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FHEKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FHEKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.00% 0.00% 479.00% 35.71%

FHEKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FHEKX Category Low Category High FHEKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.34% 64.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FHEKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FHEKX Category Low Category High FHEKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.15% -3.33% 2.16% 27.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FHEKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FHEKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gregg Thomas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2016

5.83

5.8%

Mr. Thomas joined Wellington Management in 2002, where he currently serves as Senior Managing Director and Associate Director, Investment Strategy and Risk. As associate director of Investment Strategy and Risk, Gregg conducts original research on portfolio and risk-management topics, leads various Wellington Management internal investment oversight processes, and analyzes key trends and investment risks across the equity, fixed income, asset allocation, and hedge fund product suites. In addition, he is a portfolio manager on certain multi-manager solutions offered by the firm, including Global Equities, International Equities, Hedged Equities, Japan Equities, and US Alpha strategies. Gregg is a member of a number of Wellington Management’s committees and oversight groups, including the Risk Management Committee, Fixed Income Risk Advisory Council, Equity Risk Advisory Council, Multi Asset Strategy Review Group, Equity Review Group II, New Product Working Group, and Philosophy and Process Panel, and represents Wellington Management as a member of the Buy Side Risk Managers Forum. Previously, Gregg was an equity portfolio specialist and analyst at Wellington Management (2002 – 2006). Prior to rejoining the firm in 2002, he worked as a quantitative business analyst at Zurich Scudder Investments (2001), as a business analyst and data analyst in Wellington Management’s Information Services Group (1997 – 2001), and in various financial markets-related positions at IDD Information Services (1993 – 1997). Gregg received his BS in finance, with high distinction, from the University of Rhode Island (1992). He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Roberto Isch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Roberto is a member of the Fundamental Factor Platform Investment Team which applies a factor-based framework to create innovative, new strategies to solve client challenges and meet customized objectives. He is a member of Hedge Fund Review Group, Systematic Investor Review Group, and several risk advisory committees. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2012, Roberto spent six years at FactSet Research Systems Inc. (2006 – 2012) as a quantitative specialist (2008 – 2012) and as a consultant (2006 – 2008). Roberto earned his BA in political science from the College of the Holy Cross (2006). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society Boston.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×