The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a broadly diversified portfolio of common stocks of any market capitalization while also investing in derivatives to help manage investment risk. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of US issuers and investments that provide exposure to such securities, including exchange-traded funds (80% policy). The Fund defines US issuers to include: (1) issuers that are incorporated or headquartered in the US; (2) issuers whose securities are principally traded in the US; (3) issuers with a majority of their business operations or assets in the US; and (4) issuers who derive a majority of their revenues or profits from the US. To a lesser extent, the Fund also may invest in the equity securities of foreign issuers. The portfolio management team also seeks to manage the Fund’s market risk and the risk of loss from significant events by investing in derivatives. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading which may result in high portfolio turnover.

Wellington Management Company LLP (Wellington Management), the Fund’s sub-advisor, allocates the Fund’s equity investments across a range of equity market investment styles managed by Wellington Management that are focused on total return or growth of capital (underlying styles) to create a portfolio with broad market exposure.

Wellington Management allocates the Fund’s assets among the underlying styles to create a portfolio that represents a wide range of investment philosophies, companies, industries and market capitalizations. The underlying styles make investments based on their specific investment philosophies, for example, value, growth, high quality, or low volatility. The portfolio management team seeks to combine complementary underlying styles, monitoring the Fund’s risk profile and strategically rebalancing the portfolio. In selecting different underlying styles, Wellington Management considers, among other things, the relative level of an underlying style’s “active share” (i.e., the extent to which the underlying style’s holdings diverge from the underlying style’s benchmark index), and the “active share” of the Fund (i.e., the extent to which the Fund’s holdings diverge from the Fund’s benchmark index).

For each underlying style, Wellington Management has a distinct investment philosophy and analytical process to identify specific securities for purchase or sale based on internal proprietary research. The underlying styles generally invest in equity securities, but may also use derivatives for investment purposes. The underlying styles do not use derivatives solely for the purpose of creating leverage. Wellington Management’s investment personnel for each underlying style are responsible for selecting the Fund’s investments within their specific underlying styles. In selecting prospective investments for each underlying style, Wellington Management may employ qualitative and quantitative portfolio management techniques.

In addition to allocating the Fund’s assets to the underlying styles, Wellington Management seeks to manage the Fund’s aggregate investment risks, specifically, the risk of loss associated with markets generally as well as the risk of loss from significant events, by investing in derivatives. This strategy principally involves the purchase and sale of put and call options on indices and the purchase and sale of index futures contracts.

The use of derivatives is intended to hedge overall risks to the Fund, but not the risks associated with single or groups of investments or single or groups of underlying styles. As a result, Wellington Management’s derivatives strategy may protect the Fund from losses associated with a general market decline, but would not protect the Fund from losses resulting from a single investment or group of investments held by the Fund. The Fund may invest in cash and cash equivalents.