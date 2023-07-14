Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.1%
1 yr return
5.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.5%
Net Assets
$5.54 B
Holdings in Top 10
49.3%
Expense Ratio 1.73%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 38.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FHCCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-11.3%
|31.3%
|50.61%
|1 Yr
|5.3%
|-23.6%
|34.8%
|42.07%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-21.3%
|15.7%
|58.97%
|5 Yr
|1.5%*
|-15.0%
|12.1%
|39.13%
|10 Yr
|5.2%*
|-6.2%
|16.0%
|32.48%
* Annualized
|Period
|FHCCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.7%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|67.32%
|2021
|0.8%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|42.48%
|2020
|4.0%
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|59.46%
|2019
|6.0%
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|20.45%
|2018
|0.1%
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|19.05%
|Period
|FHCCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-50.0%
|21.6%
|42.68%
|1 Yr
|5.3%
|-60.2%
|34.8%
|38.18%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-21.3%
|17.8%
|61.18%
|5 Yr
|1.5%*
|-15.0%
|16.9%
|46.62%
|10 Yr
|9.0%*
|-6.2%
|18.5%
|33.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|FHCCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.7%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|67.32%
|2021
|0.8%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|42.48%
|2020
|4.0%
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|59.46%
|2019
|6.0%
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|20.45%
|2018
|0.1%
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|23.81%
|FHCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHCCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.54 B
|1.02 M
|46.2 B
|12.20%
|Number of Holdings
|133
|25
|473
|21.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.84 B
|1.78 M
|21.6 B
|11.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.28%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|30.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHCCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.40%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|53.75%
|Other
|1.44%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|15.00%
|Cash
|0.16%
|-0.04%
|9.01%
|75.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|59.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|58.75%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|57.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHCCX % Rank
|Healthcare
|98.87%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|79.38%
|Basic Materials
|0.73%
|0.00%
|7.16%
|16.88%
|Consumer Defense
|0.40%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|7.50%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|58.75%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.89%
|58.13%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|58.75%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|66.25%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|58.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.92%
|58.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FHCCX % Rank
|US
|89.69%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|35.00%
|Non US
|8.71%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|58.13%
|FHCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.73%
|0.08%
|33.47%
|21.88%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|25.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|89.47%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|FHCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|60.00%
|FHCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|82.93%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FHCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|38.00%
|0.00%
|238.00%
|39.57%
|FHCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHCCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|64.85%
|FHCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|FHCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FHCCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.15%
|-2.54%
|1.85%
|91.08%
|FHCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 07, 1999
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 10, 2008
13.65
13.7%
Edward (Eddie) Yoon is a sector leader and portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Yoon is responsible for the coverage of health care equipment and supplies stocks, and serves as the health care sector leader. Additionally, he manages several funds including Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor All Cap Fund, Fidelity Select Health Care Portfolio, and Fidelity Select Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio. Prior to joining Fidelity in 2006, Mr. Yoon worked on the health care team at JPMorgan Asset Management. He has been in the financial industry since 2002. Mr. Yoon earned his bachelor of arts degree in business economics from Brown University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|24.72
|7.86
|0.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...