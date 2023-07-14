Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
2.4%
1 yr return
6.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$4.78 B
Holdings in Top 10
21.1%
Expense Ratio 0.83%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 30.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|FGZMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGZMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.78 B
|49.1 K
|15.2 B
|5.44%
|Number of Holdings
|363
|4
|2121
|32.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.03 B
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|2.46%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.10%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|56.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGZMX % Rank
|Bonds
|91.65%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|49.85%
|Cash
|8.09%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|43.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.26%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|47.08%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|93.54%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.69%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|87.38%
|FGZMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.83%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|76.73%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|41.09%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.65%
|N/A
|FGZMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FGZMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FGZMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|30.00%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|11.89%
|FGZMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGZMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.01%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|54.38%
|FGZMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FGZMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGZMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.22%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|42.19%
|FGZMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 01, 2022
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2021
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2021
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.057
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.015
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.057
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.059
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.062
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.065
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.064
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.057
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.064
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.002
|ExtraDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2019
3.41
3.4%
Timothy Gill is a portfolio manager in the High Income and Alternatives division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Gill co-manages Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Global High Income Funds, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Total Emerging Markets Funds, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor New Markets Income Funds, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Strategic Income Funds, Fidelity VIP Strategic Income Portfolio, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Fidelity Emerging Markets Debt Central Fund, and various institutional portfolios for U.S. and non-U.S. investors. Prior to assuming his current portfolio management responsibilities, Mr. Gill was an assistant portfolio manager and research analyst on the emerging markets debt team, where he covered a variety of sovereign credits. Additionally, he was also a trader within the High Income division covering emerging market sovereign debt. He has been in the financial industry since joining Fidelity in 2000 in the foreign trade operations group. Mr. Gill earned his bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of Vermont. He is also a CFA charterholder and a member of CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 18, 2020
1.7
1.7%
Nader Nazmi is a research analyst in the High Income and Alternatives division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Nazmi is responsible for sovereign debt research covering Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and 18 other Latin American countries that the Emerging Markets Debt team invests in. Prior to joining Fidelity, Mr. Nazmi was managing director, sovereign analyst, and macro strategist on the Emerging Markets Debt team at Wellington Management. Additionally, he has had an extensive career in the financial industry, including positions at: BNP Paribas as director and economist for Latin America, Capital Markets group; Institute of International Finance as deputy director and senior economist, Latin America department; Bank One as director of economic research, Latin America, Banc One Capital Markets; and Central Bank of Ecuador as an international advisor in the research department. Mr. Nazmi has also held several positions in academia, including: senior fellow and visiting professor in the Center for Latin America Studies at Georgetown University; Hollender professor and chairperson of the economics department at Lake Forest College; visiting scholar at the Center for Research on Economic Development at the University of Michigan; and Fulbright Scholar at the University of Sao Paulo. He has been in the financial industry since 1998. Mr. Nazmi earned his bachelor of science degree in economics, summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, from Iowa State University, and both his master's and doctorate degrees in economics from the University of Illinois. He also holds the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 2, 7, 24, and 65 licenses. Additionally, his extensive research in economics and international finance have been published in academic journals, editorial contributions, and a book.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.33
|6.11
