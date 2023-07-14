Home
Vitals

YTD Return

9.0%

1 yr return

9.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$1.29 B

Holdings in Top 10

84.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.41%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.90%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FGTZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Growth Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 01, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    2942194
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Nelson

Fund Description

The Fund is a “fund of funds” meaning that it seeks to achieve its investment goal by investing its assets primarily in other funds (underlying funds), predominantly other Franklin Templeton and Legg Mason mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The Fund is designed for investors seeking the highest level of long-term total return that is consistent with a higher level of risk. The Fund may be most appropriate for investors with a longer investment horizon.

Under normal market conditions, the investment manager allocates the Fund’s assets among the broad asset classes of equity and fixed-income investments by investing primarily in a distinctly-weighted combination of underlying funds, based on each underlying fund's predominant asset class and strategy. These underlying funds, in turn, invest in a variety of U.S. and foreign equity and fixed-income securities, and may also have exposure to derivative instruments.

The investment manager uses the following as a general guide in allocating the Fund’s assets among the broad asset classes: 80% equity funds; and 20% fixed-income funds. These percentages may be changed from time to time by the Fund’s investment manager without the approval of shareholders, and may vary up to 10% from these percentages of Fund assets.

When selecting equity funds, the investment manager considers the underlying funds’ foreign and domestic exposure, market capitalization ranges, and investment style (growth vs. value). When selecting fixed-income funds, the investment manager focuses on income as a means of diversification to help offset the risk presented by exposure to equity investments and on maximizing income appropriate to each Fund’s specific risk profile. The investment manager considers the duration and maturity of the underlying funds’ portfolios. Certain fixed income funds may hold securities across the credit quality spectrum, including below investment grade or "junk" bonds. In addition, in selecting underlying funds the investment manager also considers the overall combination of the underlying funds in each asset class and the overall costs of investing in the underlying funds. In evaluating the risk level of the underlying funds, the investment manager analyzes such factors as: (a) relative and absolute performance, including correlations with other underlying funds as well as corresponding benchmarks, and (b) their volatility (the variability of returns from one period to the next).

The investment manager will vary the underlying funds’ allocation percentages based upon the Fund’s risk/return level. No more than 25% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in any one underlying fund, except that the Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in Franklin U.S. Government Securities Fund.

FGTZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGTZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -3.2% 29.3% 70.10%
1 Yr 9.1% -12.9% 32.0% 22.19%
3 Yr -0.7%* -6.4% 12.7% 72.41%
5 Yr -2.5%* -8.2% 5.9% 67.75%
10 Yr 0.1%* -6.8% 6.1% 54.88%

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGTZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.1% -37.4% -8.2% 57.89%
2021 0.9% -5.0% 12.0% 88.96%
2020 2.7% -5.7% 7.8% 42.76%
2019 2.3% -2.1% 6.3% 84.73%
2018 -3.1% -6.1% -0.8% 56.60%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGTZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -14.6% 29.3% 69.77%
1 Yr 9.1% -12.9% 57.6% 22.36%
3 Yr -0.7%* -6.4% 22.1% 72.22%
5 Yr -2.5%* -7.8% 16.4% 79.56%
10 Yr 2.8%* -3.3% 8.5% 57.62%

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGTZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.1% -37.4% -8.2% 57.89%
2021 0.9% -5.0% 12.0% 88.96%
2020 2.7% -5.7% 7.8% 42.76%
2019 2.3% -2.1% 6.3% 84.73%
2018 -2.8% -6.1% 0.1% 66.79%

NAV & Total Return History

FGTZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FGTZX Category Low Category High FGTZX % Rank
Net Assets 1.29 B 963 K 126 B 44.55%
Number of Holdings 24 4 7731 62.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.09 B 2.04 K 28.9 B 38.14%
Weighting of Top 10 84.36% 13.3% 100.0% 28.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Franklin U.S. Core Equity Advisor 28.22%
  2. Franklin Growth R6 15.61%
  3. Franklin International Core Equity Adv 9.23%
  4. ClearBridge Large Cap Value IS 8.24%
  5. Franklin IFT Money Market 2.85%
  6. Western Asset Core Plus Bond IS 2.61%
  7. Franklin Emerging Market Core Equity Adv 2.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FGTZX % Rank
Stocks 		79.54% 0.19% 99.72% 32.69%
Bonds 		14.26% 0.00% 91.12% 74.36%
Cash 		5.74% -7.71% 88.33% 32.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.27% 0.00% 26.48% 55.13%
Other 		0.18% -2.61% 17.60% 39.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 26.97% 95.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGTZX % Rank
Technology 		24.77% 1.07% 52.93% 5.77%
Healthcare 		13.90% 0.00% 36.30% 24.36%
Financial Services 		12.81% 0.28% 52.80% 88.78%
Industrials 		11.92% 1.16% 32.55% 25.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.91% 0.00% 16.01% 75.64%
Communication Services 		7.42% 0.00% 26.62% 42.63%
Consumer Defense 		6.64% 0.00% 27.24% 52.24%
Basic Materials 		4.13% 0.00% 15.48% 66.67%
Energy 		4.08% 0.00% 29.22% 69.55%
Real Estate 		2.99% 0.00% 33.86% 69.87%
Utilities 		2.44% 0.00% 31.67% 69.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGTZX % Rank
US 		60.46% 0.19% 96.85% 28.53%
Non US 		19.08% 0.00% 35.45% 59.62%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGTZX % Rank
Government 		28.22% 0.00% 99.71% 48.40%
Cash & Equivalents 		26.34% 0.00% 100.00% 17.95%
Corporate 		22.90% 0.00% 100.00% 71.15%
Securitized 		11.23% 0.00% 37.97% 42.95%
Derivative 		10.34% 0.00% 38.84% 12.18%
Municipal 		0.95% 0.00% 17.02% 22.44%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGTZX % Rank
US 		11.67% 0.00% 91.12% 72.76%
Non US 		2.59% 0.00% 18.39% 42.95%

FGTZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FGTZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.41% 0.01% 3.35% 71.67%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.25% 62.18%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

FGTZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FGTZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FGTZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.90% 4.00% 398.00% 75.95%

FGTZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FGTZX Category Low Category High FGTZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.07% 0.00% 7.05% 25.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FGTZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FGTZX Category Low Category High FGTZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.32% -1.12% 5.55% 33.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FGTZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FGTZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Nelson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2012

10.42

10.4%

Thomas Nelson is the director of portfolio management and a senior vice president for Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions (FTIS). He graduated from the University of Delaware with a B.S. in accounting. As the director of portfolio management and a member of the Investment Strategy and Research Committee, Mr. Nelson manages several Franklin Templeton global mutual funds. He is also a chartered member of the CFA Institute and part of the New York Society of Security Analysts and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association.

Wylie Tollette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 16, 2021

1.12

1.1%

Mr. Tollette first joined Franklin Templeton in 1994, left the company in 2014 and rejoined again in 2018.

Berkeley Revenaugh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 16, 2021

1.12

1.1%

Ms. Revenaugh has been a co-lead portfolio manager since April 2021. She joined Franklin Templeton in 2019. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, she was a portfolio strategist and a member of the investment committee with Windward Investment Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

