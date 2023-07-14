Home
Vitals

YTD Return

20.1%

1 yr return

8.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

Net Assets

$16.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$121.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.04%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FGSRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jan 02, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    2488668
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Serena Perin Vinton

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests substantially in the equity securities of companies that are leaders in their industries. In selecting securities, the investment manager considers many factors, including historical and potential growth in revenues and earnings, assessment of strength and quality of management, and determination of a company's strategic positioning in its industry.

Although the Fund normally invests substantially in the equity securities (principally common stocks) of U.S.-based large and medium market capitalization companies,

it may invest in companies in new and emerging industries where growth is expected to be above average and may invest up to 25% of its assets in smaller companies.

The Fund's investment manager is a research driven, fundamental investor, generally pursuing a "buy-and-hold" growth strategy. As a "bottom-up" investor focusing primarily on individual securities, the investment manager chooses companies that it believes are positioned for growth in revenues, earnings or assets. Such advantages as a particular marketing niche, proven technology, sound financial records, strong management, and industry leadership are all factors the investment manager believes point to strong growth potential. Although the investment manager searches for investments across a large number of sectors, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors including technology, health care and industrials.

Read More

FGSRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.1% -41.7% 64.0% 77.65%
1 Yr 8.9% -46.2% 77.9% 79.70%
3 Yr 0.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 54.28%
5 Yr 3.6%* -30.3% 23.8% 39.29%
10 Yr 7.8%* -16.8% 19.6% 20.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.3% -85.9% 81.6% 39.38%
2021 5.2% -31.0% 26.7% 41.00%
2020 6.4% -13.0% 34.8% 69.89%
2019 5.7% -6.0% 10.6% 48.47%
2018 -1.0% -15.9% 2.0% 20.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.1% -41.7% 64.0% 74.36%
1 Yr 8.9% -46.2% 77.9% 75.51%
3 Yr 0.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 54.12%
5 Yr 3.6%* -30.3% 23.8% 44.33%
10 Yr 8.8%* -16.8% 19.7% 34.30%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.3% -85.9% 81.6% 39.46%
2021 5.2% -31.0% 26.7% 41.00%
2020 6.4% -13.0% 34.8% 69.89%
2019 5.7% -6.0% 10.6% 48.66%
2018 -1.0% -15.9% 3.1% 39.08%

NAV & Total Return History

FGSRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FGSRX Category Low Category High FGSRX % Rank
Net Assets 16.9 B 189 K 222 B 9.78%
Number of Holdings 141 2 3509 15.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.99 B -1.37 M 104 B 18.80%
Weighting of Top 10 28.89% 11.4% 116.5% 95.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.13%
  2. Apple Inc 5.01%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.82%
  4. Union Pacific Corp 2.36%
  5. Mastercard Inc Class A 2.27%
  6. ServiceNow Inc 2.18%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 2.17%
  8. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.12%
  9. Northrop Grumman Corp 2.05%
  10. Mettler-Toledo International Inc 1.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FGSRX % Rank
Stocks 		99.39% 50.26% 104.50% 27.95%
Cash 		0.50% -10.83% 49.73% 72.30%
Other 		0.10% -2.66% 17.15% 14.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 57.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 55.23%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 54.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGSRX % Rank
Technology 		32.94% 0.00% 65.70% 61.50%
Healthcare 		18.33% 0.00% 39.76% 11.95%
Industrials 		16.36% 0.00% 30.65% 3.54%
Financial Services 		8.51% 0.00% 43.06% 54.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.57% 0.00% 62.57% 93.57%
Communication Services 		6.03% 0.00% 66.40% 84.01%
Consumer Defense 		3.99% 0.00% 25.50% 45.84%
Basic Materials 		3.23% 0.00% 18.91% 14.43%
Real Estate 		1.58% 0.00% 16.05% 39.41%
Utilities 		1.46% 0.00% 16.07% 11.79%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 79.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGSRX % Rank
US 		94.10% 34.69% 100.00% 53.42%
Non US 		5.29% 0.00% 54.22% 31.90%

FGSRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FGSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.01% 20.29% 42.49%
Management Fee 0.43% 0.00% 1.50% 16.61%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 69.64%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.02% 74.35%

Sales Fees

FGSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FGSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FGSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.04% 0.00% 316.74% 2.99%

FGSRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FGSRX Category Low Category High FGSRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 60.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FGSRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FGSRX Category Low Category High FGSRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.29% -6.13% 1.75% 47.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FGSRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FGSRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Serena Perin Vinton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2008

13.51

13.5%

Serena Perin Vinton is an SVP and portfolio manager with Franklin Equity Group. Ms. Perin Vinton joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1991. She served as an analyst and portfolio manager in the international fixed-income group for four years, before joining the Franklin Equity Group in 1995. Ms. Perin Vinton previously worked as a research assistant for a British member of Parliament in London. Ms. Perin Vinton earned her B.A. in business economics from Brown University. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Robert Rendler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2016

6.08

6.1%

Robert Rendler, CFA, is Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Franklin Templeton Investments. Mr. Rendler joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2005.

Joyce Lin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Ms. Lin has been a portfolio manager of Franklin Tenmpleton, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. She joined Franklin Templeton in 2014. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2014, Ms. Lin was a research associate at Cooke & Bieler, a value based investment management firm.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

