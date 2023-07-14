Home
Trending ETFs

FGSKX (Mutual Fund)

FGSKX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

18.8%

1 yr return

20.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$488 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$38.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 141.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FGSKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Federated
  • Inception Date
    Dec 12, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Frederick Konopka

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in domestic, mid cap common stocks that offer superior growth prospects. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs). The Fund’s investment adviser (“Adviser”) utilizes a mid-cap growth approach by selecting most investments from companies listed in the Russell Midcap Growth Index, an index that measures the performance of those companies with higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth values within the mid cap segment of the U.S. equity universe. The Fund considers mid cap companies to be those of a size similar to companies listed in the Russell Midcap Growth Index. As of October 31, 2021, the market capitalization of companies in the Russell Midcap Growth Index ranged from $1.7 billion to $65.8 billion. As the Fund’s sector exposure approximates the Russell Midcap Growth Index, the Fund may, from time to time, have larger allocations to certain broad market sectors, such as information technology, healthcare, industrials and consumer discretionary.The Adviser implements its strategy using a quantitative model driven by fundamental and technical stock selection variables, including relative value, profit trends, capital structure and price history. This process seeks to impose strict discipline over stock selection, unimpeded by market or manager psychology. It seeks to maximize compound annual return while controlling risk. The process also takes into account trading costs in an effort to ensure that trades are generated only to the extent they are expected to be profitable on an after-trading-cost basis. Additionally, risk is controlled through diversification constraints which limit exposure to individual companies as well as to groups of correlated companies.The Fund will invest its assets so that at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowing for investment purposes) are invested in mid cap investments. The Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of any change in its investment policy that would permit the Fund to invest, under normal circumstances, less than 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments in mid cap companies.The Fund actively trades its portfolio securities in an attempt to achieve its investment objective. Active trading will cause the Fund to have an increased portfolio turnover rate and increase the Fund’s trading costs, which may have an adverse impact on the Fund’s performance. An active trading strategy will likely result in the Fund generating more short-term capital gains or losses. Short-term gains are generally taxed at a higher rate than long-term gains. Any short-term losses are used first to offset short-term gains.
FGSKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGSKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.8% -26.9% 59.5% 25.35%
1 Yr 20.5% -43.3% 860.3% 16.49%
3 Yr -1.2%* -41.5% 41.9% 46.28%
5 Yr -1.3%* -28.2% 82.7% 50.98%
10 Yr -0.9%* -18.2% 13.7% 66.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGSKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 22.86%
2021 -2.6% -52.0% 83.9% 61.03%
2020 8.0% -17.6% 195.3% 53.71%
2019 4.2% -16.0% 9.5% 81.02%
2018 -3.3% -13.6% 24.1% 53.78%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGSKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.8% -53.4% 55.3% 23.94%
1 Yr 20.5% -60.3% 860.3% 15.60%
3 Yr -1.2%* -41.5% 41.9% 46.74%
5 Yr 1.5%* -27.5% 82.7% 40.48%
10 Yr 7.3%* -17.0% 15.4% 29.49%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGSKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 22.86%
2021 -2.6% -52.0% 83.9% 61.03%
2020 8.0% -17.6% 195.3% 53.71%
2019 4.2% -16.0% 9.5% 81.02%
2018 -0.6% -13.6% 24.1% 13.50%

NAV & Total Return History

FGSKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FGSKX Category Low Category High FGSKX % Rank
Net Assets 488 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 64.72%
Number of Holdings 140 20 3702 14.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 140 M 360 K 10.9 B 65.07%
Weighting of Top 10 23.81% 5.5% 92.1% 68.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Arista Networks Inc 3.35%
  2. Palo Alto Networks Inc 3.23%
  3. Fortinet Inc 3.03%
  4. DocuSign Inc 2.88%
  5. Pure Storage Inc Class A 2.77%
  6. HubSpot Inc 2.72%
  7. Domino's Pizza Inc 2.67%
  8. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Class A 2.59%
  9. Veeva Systems Inc Class A 2.46%
  10. IQVIA Holdings Inc 2.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FGSKX % Rank
Stocks 		98.06% 23.99% 100.52% 49.29%
Cash 		1.95% -0.52% 26.94% 47.87%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 15.43%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 21.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 8.51%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 12.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGSKX % Rank
Technology 		34.11% 0.04% 62.17% 33.69%
Healthcare 		16.75% 0.00% 43.77% 62.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.49% 0.00% 57.41% 30.50%
Industrials 		13.78% 0.00% 38.23% 58.16%
Financial Services 		5.85% 0.00% 43.01% 55.50%
Communication Services 		3.93% 0.00% 18.33% 30.14%
Energy 		3.24% 0.00% 62.10% 27.84%
Real Estate 		2.61% 0.00% 19.28% 44.50%
Consumer Defense 		2.40% 0.00% 16.40% 46.45%
Basic Materials 		0.84% 0.00% 17.25% 70.57%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 32.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGSKX % Rank
US 		95.88% 23.38% 100.52% 32.09%
Non US 		2.18% 0.00% 35.22% 62.59%

FGSKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FGSKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.91% 0.02% 19.28% 66.31%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 52.93%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 69.04%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.40% 47.40%

Sales Fees

FGSKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FGSKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FGSKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 141.00% 0.00% 250.31% 94.86%

FGSKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FGSKX Category Low Category High FGSKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 17.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FGSKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FGSKX Category Low Category High FGSKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.43% -2.24% 2.75% 33.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FGSKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

FGSKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Frederick Konopka

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2013

9.42

9.4%

Frederick L. Konopka, CFA, joined Federated MDTA LLC investment team in 1997. Mr. Konopka is a Vice President of Federated MDTA LLC . As the Portfolio and Trading Manager, he is responsible for the ongoing implementation of the investment model including trading impact evaluation and implementation. He received his A.B., Mathematics from Dartmouth College and his M.S., Concentration in Information Technology and Finance from MIT Sloan School of Management.

Daniel Mahr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2013

9.42

9.4%

Daniel J. Mahr, CFA, joined Federated MDTA LLC Investment Team in 2002. He is a Senior Vice President of Federated MDTA LLC. As Managing Director of Research, he is responsible for leading the Investment Team as it relates to the ongoing design, development and implementation of the investment model. He received his A.B., Computer Science from Harvard College and his S.M., Computer Science from Harvard University.

John Lewicke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 26, 2014

7.68

7.7%

John Paul Lewicke joined Federated MDTA LLC Investment Team in 2007. Mr. Lewicke is a Vice President of Federated MDTA LLC. As Research Manager, he is responsible for ongoing evaluation and enhancement of the investment model, including software code design and development. Mr. Lewicke received his A.B., Mathematics and Computer Science from Dartmouth College.

Damien Zhang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 08, 2018

3.81

3.8%

Mr. Zhang, Research Manager at Federated MDTA LLC (“MDT Advisers”), joined the MDT Adviser’s Investment Team in 2009. As Research Manager, he is responsible for ongoing evaluation and enhancement of the investment model, including software code design and development. Mr. Zhang received his A.B., Summa Cum Laude in Economics from Princeton University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

