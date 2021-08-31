Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-12.6%
1 yr return
1.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Unknown
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FGRTJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-12.6%
|-24.0%
|16.8%
|96.44%
|1 Yr
|1.6%
|-7.1%
|17.7%
|0.79%
|3 Yr
|3.9%*
|-8.6%
|5.2%
|4.08%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|-5.4%
|3.1%
|4.72%
|10 Yr
|2.7%*
|-8.3%
|3.8%
|4.15%
* Annualized
|Period
|FGRTJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.6%
|-22.8%
|1.0%
|92.46%
|2021
|-8.3%
|-18.7%
|8.0%
|95.95%
|2020
|-17.1%
|-22.8%
|2.9%
|98.33%
|2019
|-14.1%
|-20.9%
|1.9%
|96.62%
|2018
|-13.9%
|-21.9%
|0.4%
|96.48%
|Period
|FGRTJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-12.6%
|-24.0%
|16.8%
|96.44%
|1 Yr
|1.6%
|-7.8%
|17.7%
|0.79%
|3 Yr
|3.9%*
|-8.6%
|3.9%
|0.41%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|-5.4%
|2.4%
|0.87%
|10 Yr
|2.7%*
|-8.3%
|3.7%
|4.23%
* Annualized
|Period
|FGRTJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.6%
|-22.8%
|1.0%
|92.46%
|2021
|-8.3%
|-18.7%
|8.0%
|95.95%
|2020
|-17.1%
|-22.8%
|2.9%
|98.33%
|2019
|-14.1%
|-20.9%
|1.9%
|96.62%
|2018
|-13.9%
|-21.9%
|0.4%
|96.48%
|FGRTJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGRTJX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|10.8 M
|27.3 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|2
|14187
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-37.3 M
|9.54 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|5.9%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGRTJX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.33%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.77%
|29.56%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.29%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-34.21%
|38.56%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|N/A
|FGRTJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.03%
|2.20%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|FGRTJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|FGRTJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FGRTJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.35%
|948.00%
|N/A
|FGRTJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGRTJX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|8.30%
|FGRTJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FGRTJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGRTJX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.80%
|2.96%
|N/A
|FGRTJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.058
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...