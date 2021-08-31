Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

The First Trust GNMA Reinvestment Income Trust "GRIT" Series 92

mutual fund
FGRTJX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$2.6107 -0.04 -1.62%
primary theme
Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Bond
share class
(FGRTJX) Primary
FGRTJX (Mutual Fund)

The First Trust GNMA Reinvestment Income Trust "GRIT" Series 92

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$2.6107 -0.04 -1.62%
primary theme
Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Bond
share class
(FGRTJX) Primary
FGRTJX (Mutual Fund)

The First Trust GNMA Reinvestment Income Trust "GRIT" Series 92

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$2.6107 -0.04 -1.62%
primary theme
Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Bond
share class
(FGRTJX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The First Trust GNMA Reinvestment Income Trust "GRIT" Series 92

FGRTJX | Fund

$2.61

-

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

-12.6%

1 yr return

1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$2.7
$2.61
$3.26

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The First Trust GNMA Reinvestment Income Trust "GRIT" Series 92

FGRTJX | Fund

$2.61

-

0.00%

-

FGRTJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -12.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Monthly
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The First Trust GNMA Reinvestment Income Trust "GRIT" Series 92
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust Portfolios L.P.
  • Inception Date
    Jan 22, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States

Fund Description

FGRTJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGRTJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -12.6% -24.0% 16.8% 96.44%
1 Yr 1.6% -7.1% 17.7% 0.79%
3 Yr 3.9%* -8.6% 5.2% 4.08%
5 Yr 2.2%* -5.4% 3.1% 4.72%
10 Yr 2.7%* -8.3% 3.8% 4.15%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGRTJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.6% -22.8% 1.0% 92.46%
2021 -8.3% -18.7% 8.0% 95.95%
2020 -17.1% -22.8% 2.9% 98.33%
2019 -14.1% -20.9% 1.9% 96.62%
2018 -13.9% -21.9% 0.4% 96.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGRTJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -12.6% -24.0% 16.8% 96.44%
1 Yr 1.6% -7.8% 17.7% 0.79%
3 Yr 3.9%* -8.6% 3.9% 0.41%
5 Yr 2.2%* -5.4% 2.4% 0.87%
10 Yr 2.7%* -8.3% 3.7% 4.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGRTJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.6% -22.8% 1.0% 92.46%
2021 -8.3% -18.7% 8.0% 95.95%
2020 -17.1% -22.8% 2.9% 98.33%
2019 -14.1% -20.9% 1.9% 96.62%
2018 -13.9% -21.9% 0.4% 96.48%

NAV & Total Return History

FGRTJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FGRTJX Category Low Category High FGRTJX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 10.8 M 27.3 B N/A
Number of Holdings N/A 2 14187 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -37.3 M 9.54 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 5.9% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FGRTJX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.33% N/A
Other 		0.00% -2.77% 29.56% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.29% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -34.21% 38.56% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 134.21% N/A

FGRTJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FGRTJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.03% 2.20% N/A
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

FGRTJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A

Trading Fees

FGRTJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FGRTJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.35% 948.00% N/A

FGRTJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FGRTJX Category Low Category High FGRTJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.72% 8.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FGRTJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FGRTJX Category Low Category High FGRTJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.80% 2.96% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FGRTJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

FGRTJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.11 31.64 8.43 7.35

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×