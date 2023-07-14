Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Fidelity® Mega Cap Stock Fund

mutual fund
FGRCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.91 -0.07 -0.37%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (FGRTX) Primary A (FGTAX) Inst (FTRIX) M (FTGRX) C (FGRCX) Inst (FZALX)
FGRCX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity® Mega Cap Stock Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.91 -0.07 -0.37%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (FGRTX) Primary A (FGTAX) Inst (FTRIX) M (FTGRX) C (FGRCX) Inst (FZALX)
FGRCX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity® Mega Cap Stock Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.91 -0.07 -0.37%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (FGRTX) Primary A (FGTAX) Inst (FTRIX) M (FTGRX) C (FGRCX) Inst (FZALX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® Mega Cap Stock Fund

FGRCX | Fund

$18.91

$1.49 B

0.20%

$0.04

1.69%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.3%

1 yr return

18.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

Net Assets

$1.49 B

Holdings in Top 10

44.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 43.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® Mega Cap Stock Fund

FGRCX | Fund

$18.91

$1.49 B

0.20%

$0.04

1.69%

FGRCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® Mega Cap Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Feb 05, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Fruhan

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in common stocks of companies with mega market capitalizations (which, for purposes of this fund, are those companies with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell Top 200® Index or the S&P 100® Index). Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Investing in either "growth" stocks or "value" stocks or both. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.
Read More

FGRCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -14.3% 35.6% 48.15%
1 Yr 18.9% -34.9% 38.6% 6.27%
3 Yr 10.6%* -27.8% 93.5% 19.58%
5 Yr 1.5%* -30.5% 97.2% 58.24%
10 Yr 3.1%* -18.8% 37.4% 52.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -56.3% 28.9% 6.25%
2021 9.6% -20.5% 152.6% 37.77%
2020 1.1% -13.9% 183.6% 88.65%
2019 3.4% -8.3% 8.9% 89.46%
2018 -5.1% -13.5% 12.6% 88.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -20.5% 35.6% 43.20%
1 Yr 18.9% -34.9% 40.3% 3.62%
3 Yr 10.6%* -27.8% 93.5% 19.73%
5 Yr 1.6%* -29.8% 97.2% 68.61%
10 Yr 5.6%* -13.5% 37.4% 62.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -56.3% 28.9% 6.33%
2021 9.6% -20.5% 152.6% 38.24%
2020 1.1% -13.9% 183.6% 88.56%
2019 3.4% -8.3% 8.9% 89.46%
2018 -5.0% -10.9% 12.6% 93.70%

NAV & Total Return History

FGRCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FGRCX Category Low Category High FGRCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.49 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 45.17%
Number of Holdings 96 2 4154 53.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 667 M 288 K 270 B 40.83%
Weighting of Top 10 44.55% 1.8% 106.2% 12.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Exxon Mobil Corp 6.83%
  2. General Electric Co 6.82%
  3. Microsoft Corp 6.07%
  4. General Electric Co 5.60%
  5. Wells Fargo & Co 4.99%
  6. Apple Inc 4.77%
  7. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 4.56%
  8. Bank of America Corp 3.97%
  9. Comcast Corp Class A 2.87%
  10. Comcast Corp Class A 2.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FGRCX % Rank
Stocks 		95.39% 0.00% 130.24% 92.30%
Cash 		4.61% -102.29% 100.00% 7.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 86.34%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 85.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 85.57%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 85.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGRCX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.90% 0.00% 55.59% 14.32%
Technology 		17.60% 0.00% 48.94% 84.61%
Healthcare 		13.75% 0.00% 60.70% 68.53%
Industrials 		13.20% 0.00% 29.90% 13.32%
Communication Services 		12.33% 0.00% 27.94% 8.58%
Energy 		12.15% 0.00% 41.64% 2.14%
Consumer Defense 		5.13% 0.00% 47.71% 83.23%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.64% 0.00% 30.33% 97.01%
Basic Materials 		3.51% 0.00% 25.70% 28.25%
Real Estate 		0.71% 0.00% 31.91% 82.77%
Utilities 		0.09% 0.00% 20.91% 83.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGRCX % Rank
US 		84.03% 0.00% 127.77% 89.28%
Non US 		11.36% 0.00% 32.38% 8.98%

FGRCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FGRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.69% 0.01% 49.27% 12.19%
Management Fee 0.43% 0.00% 2.00% 38.62%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 98.79%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

FGRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 93.85%

Trading Fees

FGRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FGRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.00% 0.00% 496.00% 70.64%

FGRCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FGRCX Category Low Category High FGRCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.20% 0.00% 24.06% 93.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FGRCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FGRCX Category Low Category High FGRCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.17% -54.00% 6.06% 77.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FGRCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FGRCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Fruhan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 09, 2009

13.15

13.2%

Fruhan is a portfolio manager with Fidelity Investments. He joined the firm in 1995 as an equity research associate following the specialty retail, automotive supply and transportation industries.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×