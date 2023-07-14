Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.3%
1 yr return
18.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.5%
Net Assets
$1.49 B
Holdings in Top 10
44.6%
Expense Ratio 1.69%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 43.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FGRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.3%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|48.15%
|1 Yr
|18.9%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|6.27%
|3 Yr
|10.6%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|19.58%
|5 Yr
|1.5%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|58.24%
|10 Yr
|3.1%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|52.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|FGRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.0%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|6.25%
|2021
|9.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|37.77%
|2020
|1.1%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|88.65%
|2019
|3.4%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|89.46%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|88.11%
|Period
|FGRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.3%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|43.20%
|1 Yr
|18.9%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|3.62%
|3 Yr
|10.6%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|19.73%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|68.61%
|10 Yr
|5.6%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|62.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|FGRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.0%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|6.33%
|2021
|9.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|38.24%
|2020
|1.1%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|88.56%
|2019
|3.4%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|89.46%
|2018
|-5.0%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|93.70%
|FGRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGRCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.49 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|45.17%
|Number of Holdings
|96
|2
|4154
|53.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|667 M
|288 K
|270 B
|40.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.55%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|12.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGRCX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.39%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|92.30%
|Cash
|4.61%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|7.17%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|86.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|85.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|85.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|85.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGRCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.90%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|14.32%
|Technology
|17.60%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|84.61%
|Healthcare
|13.75%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|68.53%
|Industrials
|13.20%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|13.32%
|Communication Services
|12.33%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|8.58%
|Energy
|12.15%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|2.14%
|Consumer Defense
|5.13%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|83.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.64%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|97.01%
|Basic Materials
|3.51%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|28.25%
|Real Estate
|0.71%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|82.77%
|Utilities
|0.09%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|83.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGRCX % Rank
|US
|84.03%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|89.28%
|Non US
|11.36%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|8.98%
|FGRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.69%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|12.19%
|Management Fee
|0.43%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|38.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|98.79%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|FGRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|93.85%
|FGRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FGRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|43.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|70.64%
|FGRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGRCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.20%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|93.30%
|FGRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FGRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGRCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.17%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|77.95%
|FGRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2021
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2020
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 13, 2018
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 15, 2016
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2013
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2011
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 08, 2011
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 10, 2009
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2008
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 11, 2008
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 09, 2009
13.15
13.2%
Fruhan is a portfolio manager with Fidelity Investments. He joined the firm in 1995 as an equity research associate following the specialty retail, automotive supply and transportation industries.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
