Normally investing at least 80% of assets in common stocks of companies with mega market capitalizations (which, for purposes of this fund, are those companies with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell Top 200® Index or the S&P 100® Index). Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Investing in either "growth" stocks or "value" stocks or both. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.