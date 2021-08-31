Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-9.7%
1 yr return
2.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
48.9%
Expense Ratio 0.35%
Front Load 3.95%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Unknown
|Period
|FGOHZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-9.7%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|99.01%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|5.41%
|3 Yr
|3.4%*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|7.46%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|5.15%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FGOHZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.1%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|20.87%
|2021
|1.0%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|8.23%
|2020
|-7.1%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|98.89%
|2019
|2.9%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|2.34%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|95.20%
|FGOHZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGOHZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|27
|1
|14000
|91.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.89 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|95.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.93%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|9.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGOHZX % Rank
|Bonds
|100.00%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|19.97%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|53.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|52.06%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|52.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|52.30%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|83.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGOHZX % Rank
|Municipal
|100.00%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|10.28%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|52.06%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|91.81%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|53.05%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|61.07%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|55.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGOHZX % Rank
|US
|100.00%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|9.99%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|89.83%
|FGOHZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.35%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|86.40%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.10%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|FGOHZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.95%
|0.00%
|4.75%
|42.12%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FGOHZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FGOHZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|283.00%
|N/A
|FGOHZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGOHZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|96.59%
|FGOHZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FGOHZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGOHZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|N/A
|FGOHZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
