Tax Exempt Municipal Income Trust,Series 279

Vitals

YTD Return

-9.7%

1 yr return

2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

48.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$751.6
$751.57
$855.08

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.95%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

FGOHZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -9.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Tax Exempt Municipal Income Trust,Series 279
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust Portfolios L.P.
  • Inception Date
    Sep 20, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States

Fund Description

FGOHZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGOHZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -9.7% -60.4% 31.9% 99.01%
1 Yr 2.3% -45.4% 15.3% 5.41%
3 Yr 3.4%* -20.5% 51.7% 7.46%
5 Yr 2.7%* -11.5% 29.2% 5.15%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGOHZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.1% -76.8% 4.7% 20.87%
2021 1.0% -69.5% 12.4% 8.23%
2020 -7.1% -66.1% 60.0% 98.89%
2019 2.9% -57.4% 18.9% 2.34%
2018 -2.3% -30.0% 2.1% 95.20%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGOHZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -9.7% -60.4% 31.9% 98.67%
1 Yr -1.7% -45.4% 15.1% 67.36%
3 Yr 2.0%* -20.5% 51.7% 8.82%
5 Yr 1.9%* -11.5% 29.3% 8.54%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGOHZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.1% -76.8% 4.7% 20.93%
2021 1.0% -69.5% 12.4% 8.35%
2020 -7.1% -66.1% 60.0% 98.89%
2019 2.9% -57.4% 18.9% 2.34%
2018 -2.3% -30.0% 2.1% 95.27%

NAV & Total Return History

FGOHZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FGOHZX Category Low Category High FGOHZX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 1.16 M 73.9 B N/A
Number of Holdings 27 1 14000 91.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.89 M -317 M 8.64 B 95.29%
Weighting of Top 10 48.93% 2.4% 101.7% 9.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. METROPOLITAN TRANSN AUTH N Y REV 5% 5.37%
  2. ORANGE CNTY FLA HEALTH FACS AUTH REV 5% 5.35%
  3. CHICAGO ILL BRD ED 5% 5.29%
  4. MOBILE CNTY ALA BRD SCH COMMRS CAP OUTLAY WTS 4% 5.29%
  5. CHICAGO ILL WASTEWATER TRANSMISSION REV 5% 5.00%
  6. NEW MEXICO ST HOSP EQUIP LN COUNCIL HOSP REV 4% 4.82%
  7. APACHE CNTY ARIZ INDL DEV AUTH POLLUTION CTL REV 4.5% 4.61%
  8. COLORADO HEALTH FACS AUTH REV 5% 4.57%
  9. PENNSYLVANIA ST HIGHER EDL FACS AUTH REV 4% 4.35%
  10. COACHELLA VALLEY CALIF UNI SCH CA 5% 4.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FGOHZX % Rank
Bonds 		100.00% 65.51% 150.86% 19.97%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 53.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 52.06%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 52.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 52.30%
Cash 		0.00% -50.86% 33.96% 83.79%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGOHZX % Rank
Municipal 		100.00% 44.39% 100.00% 10.28%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 52.06%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 33.95% 91.81%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 53.05%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 61.07%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 55.43%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGOHZX % Rank
US 		100.00% 37.86% 142.23% 9.99%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 89.83%

FGOHZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FGOHZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% 0.02% 6.50% 86.40%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.10% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

FGOHZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.95% 0.00% 4.75% 42.12%
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FGOHZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FGOHZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 283.00% N/A

FGOHZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FGOHZX Category Low Category High FGOHZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.45% 96.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FGOHZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FGOHZX Category Low Category High FGOHZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.53% 5.33% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FGOHZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FGOHZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

