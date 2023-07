Normally investing at least 99.5% of total assets in cash, U.S. Government securities and/or repurchase agreements that are collateralized fully (i.e., collateralized by cash or government securities). Investing in U.S. Government securities issued by entities that are chartered or sponsored by Congress but whose securities are neither issued nor guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investing in compliance with industry-standard regulatory requirements for money market funds for the quality, maturity, liquidity, and diversification of investments. In addition, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in U.S. Government securities and repurchase agreements for those securities.