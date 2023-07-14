Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$10.81
$2.06 B
1.70%
$0.18
0.23%
YTD Return
10.5%
1 yr return
8.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.06 B
Holdings in Top 10
16.6%
Expense Ratio 0.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FGKPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.5%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|48.79%
|1 Yr
|8.6%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|58.11%
|3 Yr
|5.1%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|11.25%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|FGKPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGKPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.06 B
|717 K
|102 B
|26.73%
|Number of Holdings
|134
|10
|6734
|39.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|341 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|37.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.58%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|93.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGKPX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.02%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|3.08%
|Bonds
|0.09%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|11.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|50.19%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|45.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|38.35%
|Cash
|-0.10%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|95.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGKPX % Rank
|Financial Services
|26.28%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|14.88%
|Technology
|15.75%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|86.29%
|Communication Services
|14.37%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|4.14%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.12%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|83.70%
|Consumer Defense
|9.09%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|19.79%
|Healthcare
|7.73%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|16.43%
|Utilities
|6.86%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|2.59%
|Basic Materials
|4.76%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|73.22%
|Energy
|3.26%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|61.71%
|Industrials
|2.54%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|90.17%
|Real Estate
|0.24%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|80.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGKPX % Rank
|Non US
|99.36%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|9.76%
|US
|0.66%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|51.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGKPX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|93.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|76.52%
|Government
|7.00%
|0.00%
|70.66%
|6.65%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|46.56%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.79%
|36.64%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|58.28%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.32%
|36.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGKPX % Rank
|US
|0.09%
|-0.59%
|27.81%
|4.62%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-2.67%
|48.82%
|42.23%
|FGKPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.23%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|97.07%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|3.20%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|FGKPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FGKPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FGKPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|21.94%
|FGKPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGKPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.70%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|26.21%
|FGKPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|FGKPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGKPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.44%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|9.99%
|FGKPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2022
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2021
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2020
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2019
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 30, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Mr. Bottari has worked as an assistant portfolio manager, portfolio manager, and senior portfolio manager with Geode since May 2008. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, he is responsible for quantitative research and new product development. Prior to joining Geode, Bottari was employed by Fidelity in 1991 and served as an Assistant Portfolio Manager with Pyramis Global Advisors from 2005 to 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 30, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Since joining Geode in 2007, Mr. Matthew has worked as a senior operations associate, portfolio manager assistant, and assistant portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Matthew was employed by eSecLending from 2005 to 2007 and by State Street Corporation from 2001 to 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 30, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Robert Regan is a Portfolio Manager. He has been with Geode since 2016. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Regan was a Senior Implementation Portfolio Manager at State Street Global Advisors from 2008 to 2016. Previously, Mr. Regan was employed by PanAgora Asset Management from 1997 to 2008, most recently as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Regan began his career at Investors Bank and Trust.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Payal Gupta joined Geode in 2019, Ms. Gupta has worked as a portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Ms. Gupta worked at State Street Global Advisors from 2005 to 2019, most recently as senior portfolio manager. Before joining SSGA in 2005, she worked as an analyst at Concentra Integrated Services and at Morgan Stanley. Ms. Gupta holds an MBA with specialization in Investments and Information Systems from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Bay Path University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2019
2.75
2.8%
Navid Sohrabi is portfolio manager of Geode Capital Management, LLC. Since joining Geode in 2019, Mr. Sohrabi has worked as a portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Sohrabi worked at DWS, most recently as an index portfolio manager. Mr. Sohrabi was Vice President with Deutsche Asset Management and has served as a Portfolio Manager and quantitative multi-asset strategist in the Passive Asset Management business since 2015. Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, Mr. Sohrabi served as a derivatives trader for several institutional asset managers and commodity trading advisors where he developed and managed systematic risk and trading strategies in equities, options, fx and futures. Mr. Sohrabi earned a BA in neurobiology from the University of California, Berkley, and a Masters of Financial Engineering from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles and is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
