Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.7%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
Net Assets
$3.29 B
Holdings in Top 10
25.0%
Expense Ratio 0.54%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 111.72%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 65% of its assets in U.S. and foreign debt securities, including those in emerging markets. Debt securities include all varieties of fixed, variable and floating rate income securities, including bonds, U.S. and foreign government and agency securities, corporate loans (and loan participations), and mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities. The Fund shifts its investments among various classes of debt securities and at any given time may have a substantial amount of its assets invested in any class of debt security.
The Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in high yield, lower-quality debt securities (also known as "junk bonds"). The below-investment grade debt securities in which the Fund invests are generally rated at least Caa by Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) or CCC by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) or are unrated securities the Fund's investment manager determines are of comparable quality.
The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in marketplace loans to consumers and small and mid-sized enterprises or companies (SMEs), which may include loans for individual leases, that may be originated through online lending platforms.
The Fund may invest in many different securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or by non-U.S. governments, or their respective agencies or instrumentalities, including mortgage-backed securities and inflation-indexed securities issued by the U.S. Treasury. Mortgage-backed securities represent an interest in a pool of mortgage loans made by banks and other financial institutions to finance purchases of homes, commercial buildings and other real estate. The individual mortgage loans are packaged or "pooled" together for sale to investors. As the underlying mortgage loans are paid off, investors receive principal and interest payments. These securities may be fixed-rate or adjustable-rate mortgage-backed securities (ARMS). The Fund may purchase or sell mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the "to-be-announced" (TBA) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered must meet specified terms and standards. The Fund may also invest a small portion of its assets directly in mortgage loans.
For purposes of pursuing its investment goals, the Fund regularly enters into various currency-related transactions involving derivative instruments, including currency and cross currency forwards, currency swaps, currency and currency index futures contracts, and currency options. The Fund regularly enters into interest rate and credit-related transactions involving derivative instruments, including interest rate, fixed income total return and credit default swaps and interest rate and/ or bond futures contracts. The use of these derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or net short exposures to selected currencies, interest rates, countries, durations or credit risks. These derivative instruments may also be used for hedging purposes, to enhance Fund returns or to obtain exposure to various market sectors.
The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in complex fixed income securities, such as collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), which are generally a type of asset-backed securities.
The Fund uses an active asset allocation strategy to try to achieve its investment goals. The investment manager uses a "top-down" analysis of macroeconomic trends combined with a "bottom-up" fundamental analysis of market sectors, industries, and issuers to try to take advantage of varying sector reactions to economic events.
|Period
|FGKNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|35.02%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|38.17%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|62.68%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|74.31%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|58.24%
* Annualized
|Period
|FGKNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.3%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|62.54%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|48.96%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|70.14%
|2019
|0.9%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|68.46%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|60.23%
|Period
|FGKNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|33.90%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|37.13%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|62.78%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|64.61%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|55.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|FGKNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.3%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|62.39%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|48.96%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|70.14%
|2019
|1.0%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|62.22%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|24.47%
|FGKNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGKNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.29 B
|100
|124 B
|18.74%
|Number of Holdings
|656
|2
|8175
|37.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|746 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|19.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.04%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|52.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGKNX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.11%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|11.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.11%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|52.62%
|Cash
|0.96%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|83.72%
|Stocks
|0.49%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|36.05%
|Other
|0.33%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|15.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|68.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGKNX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|65.78%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|62.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|64.00%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|51.56%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|62.89%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|58.67%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|23.11%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|3.33%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|62.44%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|66.89%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|37.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGKNX % Rank
|US
|0.49%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|32.12%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|56.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGKNX % Rank
|Corporate
|49.70%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|35.18%
|Government
|23.53%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|23.36%
|Securitized
|14.63%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|54.01%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.91%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|59.91%
|Derivative
|5.46%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|27.70%
|Municipal
|0.77%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|14.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGKNX % Rank
|US
|75.15%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|30.81%
|Non US
|21.96%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|35.47%
|FGKNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.54%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|93.93%
|Management Fee
|0.46%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|18.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|67.56%
|FGKNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FGKNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FGKNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|111.72%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|68.60%
|FGKNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGKNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.91%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|41.43%
|FGKNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FGKNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGKNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.30%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|14.45%
|FGKNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 25, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2016
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2016
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2016
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2015
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2015
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2014
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2014
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2014
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2014
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2014
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2014
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2014
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2014
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2014
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2013
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2013
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2013
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2013
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2013
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2013
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2013
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Patricia O'Connor, CFA, VP, is a vice president and portfolio manager for the Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 1997, Ms. O'Connor worked for Morgan Stanley Asset Management. She holds a B.S. (Accounting, Lehigh Univ.) and an MBA (Univ. of Chicago). Ms. O'Connor holds a B.S. in accounting from Lehigh University and an M.B.A. in finance and economics from the University of Chicago. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, as well as a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco and CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Sonal Desai, PhD, EVP, is Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group’s Chief Investment Officer, a portfolio manager for several fixed income funds and a member of the firm's executive committee. Dr. Desai started her career in 1994 as a university academic, followed by six years at the International Monetary Fund after which she joined the private sector. She started working at Franklin Templeton in 2009. She holds a PhD(Econ) from Northwestern Univ. and a BA(Econ) from Delhi Univ.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2019
2.63
2.6%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2019
2.63
2.6%
David Yuen joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2000.He was appointed Chief Investment Officer of Global Long/Short Absolute Return Strategy in 2010. Previously, he was co-CIO of US Large Cap Value Equities and CIO of the Advanced Value Fund (since 2009), as well as director of research for US Large Cap Value (since early 2008). Yuen had been the director of research for Emerging Markets Value since August 2002. He joined Bernstein in 1998 as a research analyst, covering the global retailing industry, and became a senior research analyst in 1999, covering retail, textile & apparel, gaming & lodging, and consumer appliances. Prior to joining Bernstein, Yuen worked as a senior vice president of The Coleman Company from 1994 to 1998. From 1988 to 1994, he was a consultant, then partner, at WKI, a management-consulting firm specializing in emerging-market strategies. Prior to that, Yuen was a consultant with Bain & Company. He received a BS in operations research from Columbia University’s School of Engineering in 1986. Location: New York
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
