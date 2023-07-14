Home
Franklin Strategic Income Fund

mutual fund
FGKNX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.19 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
A (FRSTX) Primary C (FSGCX) Adv (FKSAX) Retirement (FKSRX) Retirement (FGKNX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Strategic Income Fund

FGKNX | Fund

$8.19

$3.29 B

4.91%

$0.40

0.54%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.7%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

Net Assets

$3.29 B

Holdings in Top 10

25.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 111.72%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FGKNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Strategic Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    15589524
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Patricia O'Connor

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 65% of its assets in U.S. and foreign debt securities, including those in emerging markets. Debt securities include all varieties of fixed, variable and floating rate income securities, including bonds, U.S. and foreign government and agency securities, corporate loans (and loan participations), and mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities. The Fund shifts its investments among various classes of debt securities and at any given time may have a substantial amount of its assets invested in any class of debt security.

The Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in high yield, lower-quality debt securities (also known as "junk bonds"). The below-investment grade debt securities in which the Fund invests are generally rated at least Caa by Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) or CCC by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) or are unrated securities the Fund's investment manager determines are of comparable quality.

The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in marketplace loans to consumers and small and mid-sized enterprises or companies (SMEs), which may include loans for individual leases, that may be originated through online lending platforms.

The Fund may invest in many different securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or by non-U.S. governments, or their respective agencies or instrumentalities, including mortgage-backed securities and inflation-indexed securities issued by the U.S. Treasury. Mortgage-backed securities represent an interest in a pool of mortgage loans made by banks and other financial institutions to finance purchases of homes, commercial buildings and other real estate. The individual mortgage loans are packaged or "pooled" together for sale to investors. As the underlying mortgage loans are paid off, investors receive principal and interest payments. These securities may be fixed-rate or adjustable-rate mortgage-backed securities (ARMS). The Fund may purchase or sell mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the "to-be-announced" (TBA) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered must meet specified terms and standards. The Fund may also invest a small portion of its assets directly in mortgage loans.

For purposes of pursuing its investment goals, the Fund regularly enters into various currency-related transactions involving derivative instruments, including currency and cross currency forwards, currency swaps, currency and currency index futures contracts, and currency options. The Fund regularly enters into interest rate and credit-related transactions involving derivative instruments, including interest rate, fixed income total return and credit default swaps and interest rate and/ or bond futures contracts. The use of these derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or net short exposures to selected currencies, interest rates, countries, durations or credit risks. These derivative instruments may also be used for hedging purposes, to enhance Fund returns or to obtain exposure to various market sectors.

The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in complex fixed income securities, such as collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), which are generally a type of asset-backed securities.

The Fund uses an active asset allocation strategy to try to achieve its investment goals. The investment manager uses a "top-down" analysis of macroeconomic trends combined with a "bottom-up" fundamental analysis of market sectors, industries, and issuers to try to take advantage of varying sector reactions to economic events.

Read More

FGKNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGKNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -7.2% 18.1% 35.02%
1 Yr 0.0% -18.7% 21.2% 38.17%
3 Yr -3.8%* -23.6% 52.8% 62.68%
5 Yr -3.1%* -29.7% 29.3% 74.31%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% 58.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGKNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -31.8% 18.4% 62.54%
2021 -0.7% -14.3% 15.8% 48.96%
2020 -0.2% -20.2% 60.6% 70.14%
2019 0.9% -10.2% 3.6% 68.46%
2018 -1.2% -12.3% 0.7% 60.23%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGKNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -11.7% 18.1% 33.90%
1 Yr 0.0% -18.7% 38.5% 37.13%
3 Yr -3.8%* -23.6% 52.8% 62.78%
5 Yr -2.6%* -29.7% 30.1% 64.61%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% 55.49%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGKNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -31.8% 18.4% 62.39%
2021 -0.7% -14.3% 15.8% 48.96%
2020 -0.2% -20.2% 60.6% 70.14%
2019 1.0% -10.2% 3.6% 62.22%
2018 -0.4% -12.3% 1.5% 24.47%

NAV & Total Return History

FGKNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FGKNX Category Low Category High FGKNX % Rank
Net Assets 3.29 B 100 124 B 18.74%
Number of Holdings 656 2 8175 37.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 746 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 19.91%
Weighting of Top 10 25.04% 4.3% 105.0% 52.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 11.43%
  2. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 11.43%
  3. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 11.43%
  4. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 11.43%
  5. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 11.43%
  6. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 11.43%
  7. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 11.43%
  8. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 11.43%
  9. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 11.43%
  10. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 11.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FGKNX % Rank
Bonds 		97.11% -150.81% 180.51% 11.19%
Convertible Bonds 		1.11% 0.00% 33.50% 52.62%
Cash 		0.96% -261.12% 258.91% 83.72%
Stocks 		0.49% -38.22% 261.12% 36.05%
Other 		0.33% -25.82% 276.99% 15.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 68.46%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGKNX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 65.78%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 62.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 64.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 51.56%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 62.89%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 58.67%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 23.11%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 3.33%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 62.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 66.89%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 37.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGKNX % Rank
US 		0.49% -40.06% 261.12% 32.12%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 56.54%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGKNX % Rank
Corporate 		49.70% 0.00% 97.25% 35.18%
Government 		23.53% 0.00% 99.43% 23.36%
Securitized 		14.63% 0.00% 99.65% 54.01%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.91% 0.00% 100.00% 59.91%
Derivative 		5.46% -0.52% 72.98% 27.70%
Municipal 		0.77% 0.00% 54.26% 14.89%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGKNX % Rank
US 		75.15% -151.11% 194.51% 30.81%
Non US 		21.96% -136.75% 104.82% 35.47%

FGKNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FGKNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.54% 0.01% 26.65% 93.93%
Management Fee 0.46% 0.00% 2.29% 18.48%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.70% 67.56%

Sales Fees

FGKNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FGKNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FGKNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 111.72% 0.00% 632.00% 68.60%

FGKNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FGKNX Category Low Category High FGKNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.91% 0.00% 15.93% 41.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FGKNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FGKNX Category Low Category High FGKNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.30% -1.55% 11.51% 14.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FGKNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

FGKNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Patricia O'Connor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Patricia O'Connor, CFA, VP, is a vice president and portfolio manager for the Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 1997, Ms. O'Connor worked for Morgan Stanley Asset Management. She holds a B.S. (Accounting, Lehigh Univ.) and an MBA (Univ. of Chicago). Ms. O'Connor holds a B.S. in accounting from Lehigh University and an M.B.A. in finance and economics from the University of Chicago. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, as well as a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco and CFA Institute.

Sonal Desai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Sonal Desai, PhD, EVP, is Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group’s Chief Investment Officer, a portfolio manager for several fixed income funds and a member of the firm's executive committee. Dr. Desai started her career in 1994 as a university academic, followed by six years at the International Monetary Fund after which she joined the private sector. She started working at Franklin Templeton in 2009. She holds a PhD(Econ) from Northwestern Univ. and a BA(Econ) from Delhi Univ.

William Chong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2019

2.63

2.6%

David Yuen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2019

2.63

2.6%

David Yuen joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2000.He was appointed Chief Investment Officer of Global Long/Short Absolute Return Strategy in 2010. Previously, he was co-CIO of US Large Cap Value Equities and CIO of the Advanced Value Fund (since 2009), as well as director of research for US Large Cap Value (since early 2008). Yuen had been the director of research for Emerging Markets Value since August 2002. He joined Bernstein in 1998 as a research analyst, covering the global retailing industry, and became a senior research analyst in 1999, covering retail, textile & apparel, gaming & lodging, and consumer appliances. Prior to joining Bernstein, Yuen worked as a senior vice president of The Coleman Company from 1994 to 1998. From 1988 to 1994, he was a consultant, then partner, at WKI, a management-consulting firm specializing in emerging-market strategies. Prior to that, Yuen was a consultant with Bain & Company. He received a BS in operations research from Columbia University’s School of Engineering in 1986. Location: New York

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

