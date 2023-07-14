Normally investing a majority of assets in common stocks with a focus on those that pay current dividends and show potential for capital appreciation. Potentially investing in bonds, including lower-quality debt securities (those of less than investment-grade quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds), as well as stocks that are not currently paying dividends, but offer prospects for future income or capital appreciation. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Investing in either "growth" stocks or "value" stocks or both. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.