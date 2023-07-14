Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.5%
1 yr return
16.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.6%
Net Assets
$751 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.6%
Expense Ratio 0.53%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 15.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FGIZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|11.19%
|1 Yr
|16.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|3.90%
|3 Yr
|12.0%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|15.65%
|5 Yr
|3.6%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|25.98%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|12.34%
* Annualized
|Period
|FGIZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.5%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|17.55%
|2021
|9.9%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|28.39%
|2020
|0.8%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|26.27%
|2019
|5.0%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|33.76%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|81.84%
|Period
|FGIZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|10.37%
|1 Yr
|16.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|3.96%
|3 Yr
|12.0%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|16.05%
|5 Yr
|3.6%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|30.89%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|11.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|FGIZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.5%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|17.55%
|2021
|9.9%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|28.47%
|2020
|0.8%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|26.18%
|2019
|5.0%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|33.94%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|88.30%
|FGIZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGIZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|751 M
|1 M
|151 B
|52.53%
|Number of Holdings
|189
|2
|1727
|10.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|286 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|46.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.64%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|11.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGIZX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.83%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|86.52%
|Cash
|4.84%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|10.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.23%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|8.68%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.09%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|4.72%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|5.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|8.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGIZX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.39%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|48.96%
|Technology
|16.94%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|14.21%
|Industrials
|14.90%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|10.22%
|Healthcare
|14.54%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|78.64%
|Energy
|12.08%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|9.06%
|Consumer Defense
|7.59%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|61.85%
|Communication Services
|5.89%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|46.72%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.40%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|87.78%
|Basic Materials
|2.82%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|64.42%
|Utilities
|1.33%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|83.79%
|Real Estate
|1.12%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|73.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGIZX % Rank
|US
|80.66%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|91.07%
|Non US
|14.17%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|10.50%
|FGIZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.53%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|85.11%
|Management Fee
|0.43%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|22.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|FGIZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FGIZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FGIZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|15.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|9.85%
|FGIZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGIZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.46%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|46.74%
|FGIZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FGIZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGIZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.24%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|8.71%
|FGIZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 10, 2022
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2022
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.544
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 04, 2011
11.33
11.3%
Fruhan is a portfolio manager with Fidelity Investments. He joined the firm in 1995 as an equity research associate following the specialty retail, automotive supply and transportation industries.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
