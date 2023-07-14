Home
Fidelity Advisor® Growth & Income Fund

mutual fund
FGIZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$35.47 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (FGIOX) Primary A (FGIRX) M (FGITX) C (FGIUX) Inst (FGIZX)
Vitals

YTD Return

10.5%

1 yr return

16.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

Net Assets

$751 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FGIZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Advisor® Growth & Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Fruhan

Fund Description

Normally investing a majority of assets in common stocks with a focus on those that pay current dividends and show potential for capital appreciation. Potentially investing in bonds, including lower-quality debt securities (those of less than investment-grade quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds), as well as stocks that are not currently paying dividends, but offer prospects for future income or capital appreciation. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Investing in either "growth" stocks or "value" stocks or both. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.
Read More

FGIZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -13.6% 215.2% 11.19%
1 Yr 16.6% -58.6% 197.5% 3.90%
3 Yr 12.0%* -23.2% 64.1% 15.65%
5 Yr 3.6%* -15.3% 29.4% 25.98%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 12.34%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.5% -65.1% 22.3% 17.55%
2021 9.9% -25.3% 25.5% 28.39%
2020 0.8% -8.4% 56.7% 26.27%
2019 5.0% -9.2% 10.4% 33.76%
2018 -4.6% -9.4% 3.1% 81.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -13.6% 215.2% 10.37%
1 Yr 16.6% -58.6% 197.5% 3.96%
3 Yr 12.0%* -23.2% 64.1% 16.05%
5 Yr 3.6%* -15.1% 32.0% 30.89%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 11.66%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.5% -65.1% 22.3% 17.55%
2021 9.9% -25.3% 25.5% 28.47%
2020 0.8% -8.4% 56.7% 26.18%
2019 5.0% -9.2% 10.4% 33.94%
2018 -4.6% -8.9% 3.3% 88.30%

NAV & Total Return History

FGIZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FGIZX Category Low Category High FGIZX % Rank
Net Assets 751 M 1 M 151 B 52.53%
Number of Holdings 189 2 1727 10.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 286 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 46.15%
Weighting of Top 10 39.64% 5.0% 99.2% 11.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Exxon Mobil Corp 6.43%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.26%
  3. General Electric Co 6.04%
  4. Wells Fargo & Co 4.96%
  5. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 4.85%
  6. General Electric Co 4.41%
  7. Comcast Corp Class A 4.11%
  8. Comcast Corp Class A 4.11%
  9. Comcast Corp Class A 4.11%
  10. Comcast Corp Class A 4.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FGIZX % Rank
Stocks 		94.83% 28.02% 125.26% 86.52%
Cash 		4.84% -88.20% 71.98% 10.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.23% 0.00% 12.57% 8.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.09% 0.00% 3.66% 4.72%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 5.38%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 8.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGIZX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.39% 0.00% 58.05% 48.96%
Technology 		16.94% 0.00% 54.02% 14.21%
Industrials 		14.90% 0.00% 42.76% 10.22%
Healthcare 		14.54% 0.00% 30.08% 78.64%
Energy 		12.08% 0.00% 54.00% 9.06%
Consumer Defense 		7.59% 0.00% 34.10% 61.85%
Communication Services 		5.89% 0.00% 26.58% 46.72%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.40% 0.00% 22.74% 87.78%
Basic Materials 		2.82% 0.00% 21.69% 64.42%
Utilities 		1.33% 0.00% 27.04% 83.79%
Real Estate 		1.12% 0.00% 90.54% 73.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGIZX % Rank
US 		80.66% 24.51% 121.23% 91.07%
Non US 		14.17% 0.00% 41.42% 10.50%

FGIZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FGIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.53% 0.04% 45.41% 85.11%
Management Fee 0.43% 0.00% 1.50% 22.30%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FGIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FGIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FGIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 0.00% 488.00% 9.85%

FGIZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FGIZX Category Low Category High FGIZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.46% 0.00% 41.90% 46.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FGIZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FGIZX Category Low Category High FGIZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.24% -1.51% 4.28% 8.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FGIZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FGIZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Fruhan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 04, 2011

11.33

11.3%

Fruhan is a portfolio manager with Fidelity Investments. He joined the firm in 1995 as an equity research associate following the specialty retail, automotive supply and transportation industries.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

