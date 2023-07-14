Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
6.8%
1 yr return
-0.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
Net Assets
$618 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.7%
Expense Ratio 1.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 128.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FGIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.8%
|-13.0%
|19.7%
|11.32%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-18.2%
|38.5%
|39.62%
|3 Yr
|2.7%*
|-9.9%
|27.0%
|31.96%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-5.0%
|14.8%
|60.00%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|-3.0%
|6.4%
|42.11%
* Annualized
|Period
|FGIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.9%
|-27.1%
|-0.5%
|64.15%
|2021
|3.2%
|-15.6%
|16.8%
|64.36%
|2020
|-1.4%
|-3.9%
|9.1%
|50.56%
|2019
|4.8%
|2.4%
|7.8%
|74.12%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-4.2%
|-1.1%
|74.67%
|Period
|FGIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.8%
|-20.0%
|10.1%
|10.38%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-22.4%
|11.7%
|36.79%
|3 Yr
|2.7%*
|-9.9%
|21.1%
|31.96%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-5.0%
|13.2%
|46.91%
|10 Yr
|4.7%*
|-3.0%
|7.9%
|25.81%
* Annualized
|Period
|FGIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.9%
|-27.1%
|-0.5%
|64.15%
|2021
|3.2%
|-15.6%
|16.8%
|64.36%
|2020
|-1.4%
|-3.9%
|9.1%
|50.56%
|2019
|4.8%
|2.4%
|7.8%
|74.12%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-4.2%
|-0.8%
|20.00%
|FGIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGIYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|618 M
|1.76 M
|8.56 B
|31.13%
|Number of Holdings
|122
|29
|233
|13.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|208 M
|733 K
|4.98 B
|31.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.73%
|8.2%
|63.0%
|79.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGIYX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.70%
|86.09%
|100.70%
|2.83%
|Other
|0.27%
|0.00%
|13.60%
|18.87%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.81%
|91.51%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.46%
|91.51%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.41%
|91.51%
|Cash
|-0.97%
|-11.28%
|13.91%
|97.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGIYX % Rank
|Industrials
|39.85%
|0.00%
|68.24%
|8.49%
|Utilities
|28.06%
|3.71%
|96.19%
|94.34%
|Energy
|19.35%
|0.00%
|32.46%
|37.74%
|Real Estate
|9.02%
|0.00%
|23.51%
|42.45%
|Communication Services
|3.07%
|0.00%
|27.53%
|54.72%
|Technology
|0.65%
|0.00%
|25.65%
|42.45%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.54%
|91.51%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.28%
|95.28%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|91.51%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.02%
|92.45%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.54%
|92.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGIYX % Rank
|Non US
|58.55%
|0.00%
|99.06%
|22.64%
|US
|42.15%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|67.92%
|FGIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.07%
|0.30%
|20.38%
|72.28%
|Management Fee
|0.89%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|76.42%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.76%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|FGIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FGIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FGIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|128.00%
|13.00%
|128.00%
|98.82%
|FGIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGIYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.77%
|0.00%
|4.88%
|98.11%
|FGIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FGIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGIYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.89%
|-0.39%
|4.38%
|34.31%
|FGIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.570
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.278
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.338
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2016
|$0.012
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2013
|$0.014
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2012
|$0.030
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 17, 2007
14.46
14.5%
Jay L. Rosenberg entered the financial services industry in 1995. He has been a Managing Director and Lead Portfolio Manager of the Real Estate Securities and Global Infrastructure at Nuveen Asset Management since joining the firm in 2011. He has been Lead Portfolio Manager of the Real Asset Income strategy since September 2011, and in May 2014 he was named Head of Investments for Real Assets. Jay graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he received a B.S. He received a master’s degree in urban planning and public policy from the University of Illinois–Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2012
9.5
9.5%
Tryg is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s Global Infrastructure strategy, which invests in listed infrastructure companies from around the world. He joined the global infrastructure team in 2011. Tryg is also a portfolio manager for the firm’s Real Asset Income strategy, which invests in income-generating debt and equity securities from both the real estate and infrastructure segments, since 2015. In addition, he serves as the director of research -infrastructure, with responsibility for direct management of the U.S.-based equity research analysts dedicated to the Global Infrastructure and Real Asset Income teams. Tryg also maintains analyst responsibilities for the Global Infrastructure and Real Asset Income strategies, specializing in non-U.S. utilities.Before joining the firm in 2011, he was vice president and director of project finance at National Wind, LLC, where he spearheaded the development, procurement and investment of funds for wind energy projects. He was also vice president with Meridian Companies, LLC, and Standard Chartered Bank.Tryg graduated with a B.A. from St. John’s University and an M.B.A. from St. Cloud State University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Jagdeep is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s Global Infrastructure and Global Real Estate Securities strategies and the Director of Research-Asia for the Real Assets investment team. He specializes in Asia ex-Japan infrastructure and real estate securities. He is based in Hong Kong. Jagdeep began working in the investment industry in 2004 and joined the firm in 2011. Previously, he served as a senior research analyst at FAF Advisors and prior to that was with Credit Suisse where he was a senior analyst in equity research. Prior to that, he was an associate analyst in equity research at Avondale Partners, LLC and a management analyst with KPMG Consulting. Jagdeep graduated with a B.A. in Economics and Sociology from New York University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Auburn University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
Noah is a senior research analyst for the global infrastructure team at Nuveen, overseeing North American utilities. Prior to joining Nuveen in 2015, Noah worked at Xcel Energy as the director of investor relations. Previously, he was a buy-side investment analyst for an energy-focused, relative value equity strategy at Decade Capital Management, a Millennium group company. In that role, Noah performed detailed analysis on regulated utilities, independent power producers, pipelines and master limited partnerships. He began his career working as a sell-side equity analyst covering regulated utilities and power companies at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers. Noah began working in the investment industry in 2008. Noah graduated with highest distinction from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School with a B.B.A. degree with concentrations in Finance and Accounting. He also holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|18.18
|5.84
|8.08
