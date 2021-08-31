Home
Trending ETFs

Tax Exempt Municipal Income Trust,Intermediate, Series 5

mutual fund
FGIRPX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$730.24 -0.02 -0.0%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
(FGIRPX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Tax Exempt Municipal Income Trust,Intermediate, Series 5

FGIRPX | Fund

$730.24

-

0.00%

0.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

-8.5%

1 yr return

1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

54.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$730.3
$730.24
$825.29

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load 2.95%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

FGIRPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -8.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Tax Exempt Municipal Income Trust,Intermediate, Series 5
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust Portfolios L.P.
  • Inception Date
    May 23, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States

Fund Description

FGIRPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGIRPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.5% -60.4% 31.9% 98.84%
1 Yr 1.1% -45.4% 15.3% 8.20%
3 Yr 2.9%* -20.5% 51.7% 8.13%
5 Yr 1.8%* -11.5% 29.2% 7.78%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGIRPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.0% -76.8% 4.7% 32.37%
2021 -3.0% -69.5% 12.4% 98.63%
2020 -2.5% -66.1% 60.0% 93.67%
2019 0.4% -57.4% 18.9% 93.35%
2018 -3.2% -30.0% 2.1% 97.53%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGIRPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.5% -60.4% 31.9% 98.03%
1 Yr -1.9% -45.4% 15.1% 71.30%
3 Yr 1.9%* -20.5% 51.7% 9.18%
5 Yr 1.2%* -11.5% 29.3% 11.33%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGIRPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.0% -76.8% 4.7% 32.43%
2021 -3.0% -69.5% 12.4% 98.63%
2020 -2.5% -66.1% 60.0% 93.67%
2019 0.4% -57.4% 18.9% 93.41%
2018 -3.2% -30.0% 2.1% 97.67%

NAV & Total Return History

FGIRPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FGIRPX Category Low Category High FGIRPX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 1.16 M 73.9 B N/A
Number of Holdings 22 1 14000 95.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.4 M -317 M 8.64 B 93.78%
Weighting of Top 10 54.04% 2.4% 101.7% 8.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. WISCONSIN ST HEALTH & EDL FACS AUTH REV 4% 8.95%
  2. CALIFORNIA ST 5.25% 5.72%
  3. SONORA CALIF UN HIGH SCH DIST 3.62% 5.31%
  4. COOK CNTY ILL 5% 5.14%
  5. CHICAGO ILL PUB BLDG COMMN BLDG REV 5.25% 5.11%
  6. CLAIRTON PA MUN AUTH SWR REV 4.5% 5.07%
  7. MIAMI-DADE CNTY FLA EDL FACS AUTH REV 5.25% 5.03%
  8. CHICAGO ILL PUB BLDG COMMN BLDG REV 5.25% 4.98%
  9. BAYTOWN TEX 3.38% 4.74%
  10. ORANGE CNTY FLA HEALTH FACS AUTH REV 4.12% 4.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FGIRPX % Rank
Bonds 		100.00% 65.51% 150.86% 19.79%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 53.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 51.89%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 52.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 52.12%
Cash 		0.00% -50.86% 33.96% 83.61%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGIRPX % Rank
Municipal 		100.00% 44.39% 100.00% 10.11%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 51.89%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 33.95% 91.63%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 52.88%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 60.89%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 55.26%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGIRPX % Rank
US 		100.00% 37.86% 142.23% 9.88%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 89.72%

FGIRPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FGIRPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.40% 0.02% 6.50% 84.40%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.10% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

FGIRPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 2.95% 0.00% 4.75% 77.03%
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FGIRPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FGIRPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 283.00% N/A

FGIRPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FGIRPX Category Low Category High FGIRPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.45% 96.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FGIRPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FGIRPX Category Low Category High FGIRPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.53% 5.33% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FGIRPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FGIRPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

