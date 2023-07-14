Dividend Investing Ideas Center
1.2%
1 yr return
5.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-10.1%
Net Assets
$1.04 B
Holdings in Top 10
38.5%
Expense Ratio 0.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 51.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund primarily invests in common stocks that offer the potential for capital growth, current income or both. The Fund primarily invests in common stocks of large-size companies. The Fund may also invest in mid- and small-size companies.
The Fund seeks to generate income by investing primarily in dividend paying companies. The Fund may also own convertible securities. Convertible securities are usually preferred stocks or corporate bonds that can be exchanged for a set number of shares of common stock at a predetermined price. These securities offer higher appreciation potential than nonconvertible bonds and greater income potential than nonconvertible preferred stocks. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and income-generating equity securities. REITs are pooled investment vehicles that invest primarily in income-producing real estate or real estate-related loans or interests.
Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), an affiliate of the Fund's investment manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), serves as the Fund’s sub-advisor and manages the Fund’s assets. In addition, Macquarie Fund Management Hong Kong Limited, an affiliate of the Manager, may execute security trades for the Fund.
Using a systematic bottom-up approach, the Fund seeks to select securities that have above-average yields coupled with a demonstrated business quality, as seen through superior profitability, balance sheet strength, earnings stability and corporate sustainability. Stocks also need to have reasonable company valuations relative to their current growth prospects, and their peer group. All of these factors give insight into the outlook for a company, and identify companies poised for sustainable growth. Sustainable growth, if it occurs, may result in price appreciation for the company’s stock.
|Period
|FGIQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|82.01%
|1 Yr
|5.7%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|37.89%
|3 Yr
|4.9%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|65.65%
|5 Yr
|-10.1%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|98.27%
|10 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|95.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|FGIQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.8%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|7.68%
|2021
|4.1%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|81.77%
|2020
|-2.2%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|90.29%
|2019
|-4.8%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|99.45%
|2018
|-6.5%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|97.47%
|FGIQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGIQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.04 B
|1 M
|151 B
|45.64%
|Number of Holdings
|55
|2
|1727
|74.19%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|384 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|40.78%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.49%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|14.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGIQX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.62%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|20.60%
|Cash
|0.38%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|77.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|42.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|37.39%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|38.33%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|39.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGIQX % Rank
|Healthcare
|24.89%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|4.82%
|Financial Services
|22.09%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|21.45%
|Technology
|14.15%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|23.28%
|Industrials
|10.16%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|65.84%
|Communication Services
|7.72%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|21.28%
|Energy
|7.60%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|52.12%
|Consumer Defense
|6.60%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|74.90%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.72%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|49.79%
|Basic Materials
|1.08%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|88.20%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|92.93%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|90.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGIQX % Rank
|US
|99.62%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|4.71%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|93.47%
|FGIQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.76%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|64.04%
|Management Fee
|0.62%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|61.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.29%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|FGIQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FGIQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FGIQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|51.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|66.15%
|FGIQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGIQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.81%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|24.98%
|FGIQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FGIQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGIQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.29%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|7.94%
|FGIQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2022
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2021
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2021
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2020
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2014
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2014
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2014
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2013
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2013
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Benjamin Leung, CFA Managing Director, Co-Head of Systematic Investments, Head of Research Benjamin Leung is the co-head of the Macquarie Systematic Investments (MSI) team, a role he assumed in August 2014. In addition to the day-to-day management of the global portfolios, he is also the head of research, responsible for driving the continual evolution of the systematic investment process. Leung joined the MSI team in May 2005 as a quantitative analyst, where his responsibilities included the development and maintenance of various quantitative models. Following his successful efforts to expand the quantitative capability to international markets, he formed the foundation of the current systematic investment approach. Prior to joining the MSI team, he worked as a software engineer for Macquarie’s Investment Banking Group Information Services Division in Sydney. Leung received a Bachelor of Engineering with Honours and a Masters in Commerce from the University of New South Wales.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Scot Thompson Managing Director, Co-Head of Systematic Investments, Portfolio Manager Scot Thompson is the co-head of the Macquarie Systematic Investments (MSI) team, a role he assumed in August 2014. His responsibilities include the day-to-day management of the global portfolios, oversight of the trading function, development of new strategies, and client engagement. From June 2003 to August 2014, Thompson was the equities head of product, responsible for product design, development, and client relationships for the firm’s Australian and global equities product range. Before that, he was a member of the firm’s private equity fund-of-fund and performance analytics teams. Prior to joining Macquarie in November 2001 as a quantitative performance analyst, he worked on the performance analytics team for Cogent Investment Administration, where he was responsible for investment performance and attribution reporting for a variety of clients over all asset classes. Thompson also work in civil engineering before moving to finance, working for several Australian companies as a project manager focusing on underground installations, quarrying, and mining. He received a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from the University of Sydney and a Master of Applied Finance from Macquarie University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
