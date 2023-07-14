Home
FGIQX (Mutual Fund)

Delaware Growth and Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.88 -0.14 -1.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (FGINX) Primary Retirement (FGIQX) Inst (FGIPX)

Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

5.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-10.1%

Net Assets

$1.04 B

Holdings in Top 10

38.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 51.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FGIQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Growth and Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Investors
  • Inception Date
    Apr 03, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Benjamin Leung

Fund Description

The Fund primarily invests in common stocks that offer the potential for capital growth, current income or both. The Fund primarily invests in common stocks of large-size companies. The Fund may also invest in mid- and small-size companies.

The Fund seeks to generate income by investing primarily in dividend paying companies. The Fund may also own convertible securities. Convertible securities are usually preferred stocks or corporate bonds that can be exchanged for a set number of shares of common stock at a predetermined price. These securities offer higher appreciation potential than nonconvertible bonds and greater income potential than nonconvertible preferred stocks. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and income-generating equity securities. REITs are pooled investment vehicles that invest primarily in income-producing real estate or real estate-related loans or interests.

Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), an affiliate of the Fund's investment manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), serves as the Fund’s sub-advisor and manages the Fund’s assets. In addition, Macquarie Fund Management Hong Kong Limited, an affiliate of the Manager, may execute security trades for the Fund.

Using a systematic bottom-up approach, the Fund seeks to select securities that have above-average yields coupled with a demonstrated business quality, as seen through superior profitability, balance sheet strength, earnings stability and corporate sustainability. Stocks also need to have reasonable company valuations relative to their current growth prospects, and their peer group. All of these factors give insight into the outlook for a company, and identify companies poised for sustainable growth. Sustainable growth, if it occurs, may result in price appreciation for the company’s stock.

Read More

FGIQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGIQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -13.6% 215.2% 82.01%
1 Yr 5.7% -58.6% 197.5% 37.89%
3 Yr 4.9%* -23.2% 64.1% 65.65%
5 Yr -10.1%* -15.3% 29.4% 98.27%
10 Yr -3.7%* -17.0% 13.3% 95.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGIQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.8% -65.1% 22.3% 7.68%
2021 4.1% -25.3% 25.5% 81.77%
2020 -2.2% -8.4% 56.7% 90.29%
2019 -4.8% -9.2% 10.4% 99.45%
2018 -6.5% -9.4% 3.1% 97.47%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGIQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -13.6% 215.2% 78.92%
1 Yr 5.7% -58.6% 197.5% 35.07%
3 Yr 4.9%* -23.2% 64.1% 66.05%
5 Yr -6.1%* -15.1% 32.0% 96.10%
10 Yr 1.2%* -4.7% 19.9% 86.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGIQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.8% -65.1% 22.3% 7.76%
2021 4.1% -25.3% 25.5% 81.77%
2020 -2.2% -8.4% 56.7% 90.29%
2019 -4.8% -9.2% 10.4% 99.45%
2018 -2.1% -8.9% 3.3% 44.29%

NAV & Total Return History

FGIQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FGIQX Category Low Category High FGIQX % Rank
Net Assets 1.04 B 1 M 151 B 45.64%
Number of Holdings 55 2 1727 74.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 384 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 40.78%
Weighting of Top 10 38.49% 5.0% 99.2% 14.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Johnson & Johnson 5.65%
  2. Exxon Mobil Corp 4.69%
  3. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 4.14%
  4. Raytheon Technologies Corp 4.10%
  5. Caterpillar Inc 3.68%
  6. Cisco Systems Inc 3.67%
  7. Truist Financial Corp 3.60%
  8. Merck & Co Inc 3.54%
  9. Equity Residential 3.46%
  10. Archer-Daniels Midland Co 3.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FGIQX % Rank
Stocks 		99.62% 28.02% 125.26% 20.60%
Cash 		0.38% -88.20% 71.98% 77.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 42.10%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 37.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 38.33%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 39.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGIQX % Rank
Healthcare 		24.89% 0.00% 30.08% 4.82%
Financial Services 		22.09% 0.00% 58.05% 21.45%
Technology 		14.15% 0.00% 54.02% 23.28%
Industrials 		10.16% 0.00% 42.76% 65.84%
Communication Services 		7.72% 0.00% 26.58% 21.28%
Energy 		7.60% 0.00% 54.00% 52.12%
Consumer Defense 		6.60% 0.00% 34.10% 74.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.72% 0.00% 22.74% 49.79%
Basic Materials 		1.08% 0.00% 21.69% 88.20%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 92.93%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 90.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGIQX % Rank
US 		99.62% 24.51% 121.23% 4.71%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 93.47%

FGIQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FGIQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.04% 45.41% 64.04%
Management Fee 0.62% 0.00% 1.50% 61.81%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 1.29%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FGIQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FGIQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FGIQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 51.00% 0.00% 488.00% 66.15%

FGIQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FGIQX Category Low Category High FGIQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.81% 0.00% 41.90% 24.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FGIQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FGIQX Category Low Category High FGIQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.29% -1.51% 4.28% 7.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FGIQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FGIQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Benjamin Leung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Benjamin Leung, CFA Managing Director, Co-Head of Systematic Investments, Head of Research Benjamin Leung is the co-head of the Macquarie Systematic Investments (MSI) team, a role he assumed in August 2014. In addition to the day-to-day management of the global portfolios, he is also the head of research, responsible for driving the continual evolution of the systematic investment process. Leung joined the MSI team in May 2005 as a quantitative analyst, where his responsibilities included the development and maintenance of various quantitative models. Following his successful efforts to expand the quantitative capability to international markets, he formed the foundation of the current systematic investment approach. Prior to joining the MSI team, he worked as a software engineer for Macquarie’s Investment Banking Group Information Services Division in Sydney. Leung received a Bachelor of Engineering with Honours and a Masters in Commerce from the University of New South Wales.

Scot Thompson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Scot Thompson Managing Director, Co-Head of Systematic Investments, Portfolio Manager Scot Thompson is the co-head of the Macquarie Systematic Investments (MSI) team, a role he assumed in August 2014. His responsibilities include the day-to-day management of the global portfolios, oversight of the trading function, development of new strategies, and client engagement. From June 2003 to August 2014, Thompson was the equities head of product, responsible for product design, development, and client relationships for the firm’s Australian and global equities product range. Before that, he was a member of the firm’s private equity fund-of-fund and performance analytics teams. Prior to joining Macquarie in November 2001 as a quantitative performance analyst, he worked on the performance analytics team for Cogent Investment Administration, where he was responsible for investment performance and attribution reporting for a variety of clients over all asset classes. Thompson also work in civil engineering before moving to finance, working for several Australian companies as a project manager focusing on underground installations, quarrying, and mining. He received a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from the University of Sydney and a Master of Applied Finance from Macquarie University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

