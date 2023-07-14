The Fund primarily invests in common stocks that offer the potential for capital growth, current income or both. The Fund primarily invests in common stocks of large-size companies. The Fund may also invest in mid- and small-size companies.

The Fund seeks to generate income by investing primarily in dividend paying companies. The Fund may also own convertible securities. Convertible securities are usually preferred stocks or corporate bonds that can be exchanged for a set number of shares of common stock at a predetermined price. These securities offer higher appreciation potential than nonconvertible bonds and greater income potential than nonconvertible preferred stocks. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and income-generating equity securities. REITs are pooled investment vehicles that invest primarily in income-producing real estate or real estate-related loans or interests.

Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), an affiliate of the Fund's investment manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), serves as the Fund’s sub-advisor and manages the Fund’s assets. In addition, Macquarie Fund Management Hong Kong Limited, an affiliate of the Manager, may execute security trades for the Fund.

Using a systematic bottom-up approach, the Fund seeks to select securities that have above-average yields coupled with a demonstrated business quality, as seen through superior profitability, balance sheet strength, earnings stability and corporate sustainability. Stocks also need to have reasonable company valuations relative to their current growth prospects, and their peer group. All of these factors give insight into the outlook for a company, and identify companies poised for sustainable growth. Sustainable growth, if it occurs, may result in price appreciation for the company’s stock.