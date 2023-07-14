Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Nuveen Global Infrastructure Fund

mutual fund
FGIAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.99 -0.09 -0.81%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
share class
Inst (FGIYX) Primary A (FGIAX) C (FGNCX) Retirement (FGIWX)
FGIAX (Mutual Fund)

Nuveen Global Infrastructure Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.99 -0.09 -0.81%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
share class
Inst (FGIYX) Primary A (FGIAX) C (FGNCX) Retirement (FGIWX)
FGIAX (Mutual Fund)

Nuveen Global Infrastructure Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.99 -0.09 -0.81%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
share class
Inst (FGIYX) Primary A (FGIAX) C (FGNCX) Retirement (FGIWX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nuveen Global Infrastructure Fund

FGIAX | Fund

$10.99

$618 M

1.52%

$0.17

1.32%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.6%

1 yr return

-0.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

Net Assets

$618 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 128.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nuveen Global Infrastructure Fund

FGIAX | Fund

$10.99

$618 M

1.52%

$0.17

1.32%

FGIAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.66%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen Global Infrastructure Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen
  • Inception Date
    Dec 17, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jay Rosenberg

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. infrastructure-related companies. Infrastructure-related companies include companies involved in the ownership, development, construction, renovation, financing or operation of infrastructure assets, or that provide the services and raw materials necessary for the construction and maintenance of infrastructure assets. Infrastructure assets are the physical structures and networks upon which the operation, growth and development of a community depends, which include water, sewer, and energy utilities; transportation and communication networks; health care facilities, government accommodations, and other public service facilities; and shipping, timber, steel, alternative energy, and other resources and services necessary for the construction and maintenance of these physical structures and networks.
Equity securities in which the Fund invests include common and preferred securities, publicly-traded units of master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other investment companies (“investment companies”). The Fund may invest in companies of any size, including small- and mid-capitalization companies.
In selecting securities, the Fund’s sub-adviser invests in companies that it believes meet one or more of the following criteria:
·Attractively valued relative to other companies in the same industry or market.
·Strong fundamentals, including consistent cash flows or growth and a sound balance sheet.
·Strong management teams.
·Long-term contracts to provide infrastructure-based services.  
·An identifiable catalyst that could increase the value of the company’s securities over the next one or two years.  
The Fund’s sub-adviser generally will sell a security if any of the following has occurred: 
·The security has hit its price target and the company is no longer attractively valued relative to other companies.  
·The company’s fundamentals have significantly deteriorated.  
·There has been a significant change in the company’s management team.  
·A catalyst that could decrease the value of the security has been identified, or a previously existing positive catalyst has disappeared.  
·A better alternative exists in the marketplace.  
The Fund’s investments include infrastructure-related securities of non-U.S. issuers. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers and, in any case, will invest at least 30% of its net assets in such issuers. 
The Fund diversifies its investments among a number of different countries throughout the world. Up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in equity securities of emerging market issuers. 
The Fund may utilize derivatives, including options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and forward foreign currency exchange contracts. The Fund may use these derivatives to manage market or business risk, enhance the Fund’s return, or hedge against adverse movements in currency exchange rates. 
Read More

FGIAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.6% -13.0% 19.7% 13.21%
1 Yr -0.4% -18.2% 38.5% 37.74%
3 Yr 2.8%* -9.9% 27.0% 29.90%
5 Yr 0.3%* -5.0% 14.8% 61.18%
10 Yr 0.7%* -3.0% 6.4% 36.84%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -27.1% -0.5% 54.72%
2021 3.2% -15.6% 16.8% 66.34%
2020 -1.4% -3.9% 9.1% 49.44%
2019 4.8% 2.4% 7.8% 75.29%
2018 -2.8% -4.2% -1.1% 72.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FGIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.6% -20.0% 10.1% 12.26%
1 Yr -0.4% -22.4% 11.7% 34.91%
3 Yr 2.8%* -9.9% 21.1% 29.90%
5 Yr 1.5%* -5.0% 13.2% 49.38%
10 Yr 4.5%* -3.0% 7.9% 29.03%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FGIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -27.1% -0.5% 54.72%
2021 3.2% -15.6% 16.8% 66.34%
2020 -1.4% -3.9% 9.1% 49.44%
2019 4.8% 2.4% 7.8% 75.29%
2018 -1.6% -4.2% -0.8% 26.67%

NAV & Total Return History

FGIAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FGIAX Category Low Category High FGIAX % Rank
Net Assets 618 M 1.76 M 8.56 B 29.25%
Number of Holdings 122 29 233 11.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 208 M 733 K 4.98 B 29.25%
Weighting of Top 10 35.73% 8.2% 63.0% 77.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Transurban Group 5.14%
  2. Transurban Group 5.14%
  3. Transurban Group 5.14%
  4. Transurban Group 5.14%
  5. Transurban Group 5.14%
  6. Transurban Group 5.14%
  7. Transurban Group 5.14%
  8. Transurban Group 5.14%
  9. Transurban Group 5.14%
  10. Transurban Group 5.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FGIAX % Rank
Stocks 		100.70% 86.09% 100.70% 0.94%
Other 		0.27% 0.00% 13.60% 16.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.81% 19.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.46% 19.81%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.41% 19.81%
Cash 		-0.97% -11.28% 13.91% 95.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGIAX % Rank
Industrials 		39.85% 0.00% 68.24% 6.60%
Utilities 		28.06% 3.71% 96.19% 92.45%
Energy 		19.35% 0.00% 32.46% 35.85%
Real Estate 		9.02% 0.00% 23.51% 40.57%
Communication Services 		3.07% 0.00% 27.53% 52.83%
Technology 		0.65% 0.00% 25.65% 40.57%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 6.54% 22.64%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.28% 29.25%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.99% 24.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.02% 27.36%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.54% 37.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FGIAX % Rank
Non US 		58.55% 0.00% 99.06% 20.75%
US 		42.15% 0.00% 99.80% 66.04%

FGIAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FGIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.32% 0.30% 20.38% 50.50%
Management Fee 0.89% 0.30% 1.25% 74.53%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 33.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

FGIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 4.50% 5.75% 5.56%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FGIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FGIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 128.00% 13.00% 128.00% 96.47%

FGIAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FGIAX Category Low Category High FGIAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.52% 0.00% 4.88% 83.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FGIAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FGIAX Category Low Category High FGIAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.66% -0.39% 4.38% 47.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FGIAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FGIAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jay Rosenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2007

14.46

14.5%

Jay L. Rosenberg entered the financial services industry in 1995. He has been a Managing Director and Lead Portfolio Manager of the Real Estate Securities and Global Infrastructure at Nuveen Asset Management since joining the firm in 2011. He has been Lead Portfolio Manager of the Real Asset Income strategy since September 2011, and in May 2014 he was named Head of Investments for Real Assets. Jay graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he received a B.S. He received a master’s degree in urban planning and public policy from the University of Illinois–Chicago.

Tryg Sarsland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2012

9.5

9.5%

Tryg is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s Global Infrastructure strategy, which invests in listed infrastructure companies from around the world. He joined the global infrastructure team in 2011. Tryg is also a portfolio manager for the firm’s Real Asset Income strategy, which invests in income-generating debt and equity securities from both the real estate and infrastructure segments, since 2015. In addition, he serves as the director of research -infrastructure, with responsibility for direct management of the U.S.-based equity research analysts dedicated to the Global Infrastructure and Real Asset Income teams. Tryg also maintains analyst responsibilities for the Global Infrastructure and Real Asset Income strategies, specializing in non-U.S. utilities.Before joining the firm in 2011, he was vice president and director of project finance at National Wind, LLC, where he spearheaded the development, procurement and investment of funds for wind energy projects. He was also vice president with Meridian Companies, LLC, and Standard Chartered Bank.Tryg graduated with a B.A. from St. John’s University and an M.B.A. from St. Cloud State University

Jagdeep Ghuman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Jagdeep is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s Global Infrastructure and Global Real Estate Securities strategies and the Director of Research-Asia for the Real Assets investment team. He specializes in Asia ex-Japan infrastructure and real estate securities. He is based in Hong Kong. Jagdeep began working in the investment industry in 2004 and joined the firm in 2011. Previously, he served as a senior research analyst at FAF Advisors and prior to that was with Credit Suisse where he was a senior analyst in equity research. Prior to that, he was an associate analyst in equity research at Avondale Partners, LLC and a management analyst with KPMG Consulting. Jagdeep graduated with a B.A. in Economics and Sociology from New York University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Auburn University.

Noah Hauser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Noah is a senior research analyst for the global infrastructure team at Nuveen, overseeing North American utilities. Prior to joining Nuveen in 2015, Noah worked at Xcel Energy as the director of investor relations. Previously, he was a buy-side investment analyst for an energy-focused, relative value equity strategy at Decade Capital Management, a Millennium group company. In that role, Noah performed detailed analysis on regulated utilities, independent power producers, pipelines and master limited partnerships. He began his career working as a sell-side equity analyst covering regulated utilities and power companies at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers. Noah began working in the investment industry in 2008. Noah graduated with highest distinction from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School with a B.B.A. degree with concentrations in Finance and Accounting. He also holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 18.18 5.84 8.08

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×