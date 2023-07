Michael Hasenstab, Ph.D., has been a lead portfolio manager of Franklin Templeton which he first joined in 1995, rejoining again in 2001 after a three-year leave to obtain his Ph.D.. He was EVP and CIO for Templeton Global Macro, responsible for global macroeconomic and country-specific analysis, and interest rate, currency and sovereign credit market outlooks. He is an economic advisor to the CEO of Franklin Resources, Inc., providing perspective and insight through the lens of Templeton Global Macro.Dr. Hasenstab holds a Ph.D. in economics at Australian National University.