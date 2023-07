The Fund seeks total return, which is defined as income plus capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed-income securities. The Fund will invest in U.S. government securities, investment-grade corporate debt securities, mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and certain derivative instruments (such as, for example, futures contracts, options contracts and swap contracts) to implement its investment strategies as more fully described herein. The Fund will invest in MBS that are issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs). The Fund may invest in non-agency MBS, which are those not issued or guaranteed by GSEs. The Fund may invest up to 5% of its assets in noninvestment-grade securities, including those backed by so-called “sub-prime” mortgages and other types of noninvestment-grade securities. Noninvestment-grade securities may also be referred to as below investment-grade securities, commonly known as junk instruments. The Fund typically seeks to maintain an overall average dollar-weighted portfolio duration that is within 20% above or below the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index (the “Index”). At times, the Fund’s investment adviser’s (the “Adviser”) calculation of portfolio duration may result in variances outside this range. Duration is a measure of the price sensitivity of a fixed-income security as a result of changes in interest rates, based on the weighted average timing of the instrument’s expected fixed interest and principal payments. For example, if interest rates rise by 1% (in a parallel shift) the NAV of a fund with an average duration of five years theoretically would decline about 5.0%. As of September 30, 2022, the effective duration of the Index, as published by its sponsor, was 6.12 years, and the duration of the Fund was 6.59 years. The duration of the Index and the Fund may change on a daily basis in connection with changes in interest rates and/or spreads. The Adviser seeks to create a portfolio, consisting of MBS, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), CMBX (non-agency securitized indices that track the CMBS market), investment-grade corporate debt securities, derivative instruments and other securities that the Adviser believes will outperform the Index, such as, but not limited to, GSE Risk Transfer Notes, lease-backed and asset-backed securities, event-linked bonds and other insurance-linked notes. When selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser can invest directly in individual securities or may invest in other investment companies, including, for example, funds advised by the Adviser or its affiliates (the “Underlying Funds”). These Underlying Funds may include funds which are not available for general investment by the public. The investment companies in which the Fund invests are managed independently of the Fund and may incur additional expenses. At times the Fund’s investment in the Underlying Funds may be a substantial portion of the Fund’s portfolio. Based on fundamental analysis, the Adviser will consider a variety of factors when making decisions to purchase or sell particular securities or derivative contracts. The Fund may, but is not required to, use derivative instruments, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, and may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest, or to hedge against a potential loss in the underlying asset. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s use of derivative instruments will work as intended. Derivative investments made by the Fund are included within the Fund’s 80% policy (as described below) and are calculated at market value. The Fund actively trades its portfolio securities in an attempt to achieve its investment objective. Active trading will cause the Fund to have an increased portfolio turnover rate and increase the Fund’s trading costs, which may have an adverse impact on the Fund’s performance. An active trading strategy will likely result in the Fund generating more short-term capital gains or losses. Short-term gains are generally taxed at a higher rate than long-term gains. Any short-term losses are used first to offset short-term gains. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities. The Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of any change in its investment policy to invest, under normal circumstances, less than 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities.