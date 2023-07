The Fund pursues its investment objective of long-term capital growth by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity securities issued by foreign (non U.S.) companies that the Fund’s investment adviser, Federated Global Investment Management Corp. (the “Adviser”), has deemed as the best opportunities across its investable universe relative to the company’s competitive position or its growth prospects. The Adviser expects that, normally, the Fund will be invested primarily in foreign stocks in developed markets. The Fund is permitted, however, to invest in companies from both developed (including the United States) and emerging market countries. The strategy gives broad exposure to industry leading companies in developed markets, many of which have a strong or growing presence in the emerging markets . The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds, derivative contracts (such as options, swaps and futures contracts) and hybrid instruments (such as notes linked to underlying securities, indices or commodities) in order to implement its investment strategies. For example, the Fund may use derivative contracts or hybrid instruments to increase or decrease the portfolio’s exposure to the investment(s) underlying the derivative or hybrid instrument in an attempt to benefit from changes in the value of the underlying investment(s) or to obtain premiums from the sale of derivative contracts. The Fund may also hedge its currency risk by using derivatives such as futures or forward contracts.