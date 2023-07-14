Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
13.5%
1 yr return
10.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$18.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.4%
Expense Ratio 2.48%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 16.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FGERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|10.8%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|FGERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGERX % Rank
|Net Assets
|18.5 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|97
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.37 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.40%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGERX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGERX % Rank
|Technology
|28.15%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|16.10%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|12.68%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|9.36%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.80%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|8.14%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|4.77%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|4.51%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|3.25%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|2.78%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Utilities
|1.46%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FGERX % Rank
|US
|62.19%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|37.81%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FGERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.48%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FGERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FGERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FGERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|16.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FGERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGERX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.11%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FGERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|FGERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FGERX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.12%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FGERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 23, 2019
3.11
3.1%
Geir joined the international business of Federated Hermes in May 2007 to establish the Global Equities strategy. Prior to this, he was Chairman of Bergen Yards in Bergen, Norway, where he was responsible for restructuring and focusing a holding company. Bergen Yards changed name to Bergen Group and was listed on the Oslo stock exchange in June 2007. Geir started his career in 1991 at Frank Russell, moving to Chancellor LGT and then Putnam Investments, where he was a senior vice president before returning to Norway in 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 23, 2019
3.11
3.1%
Lewis joined the international business of Federated Hermes in February 2008 as a portfolio manager on the Global Equities team. In addition to his role as portfolio manager, Lewis is responsible for designing and implementing many of the team's systems. In particular, he created our proprietary risk-modelling system, MultiFRAME, which is used across all investment teams based in London. He joined from Aon Consulting, where he worked as an actuarial consultant specialising in providing valuations and asset-liability modelling to a range of corporate and institutional clients.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 23, 2019
3.11
3.1%
Louise joined the international business of Federated Hermes in March 2009 and leads the ESG and responsible investment research strategy within the Global Equities team. Building on her experience developing factor testing platforms and enhancing the factor modelling capabilities of the team's systems, Louise has applied this comprehensive analysis to ESG applications. Having delivered research supporting the returns from ESG integration, this has led to the creation of innovative customised product solutions and tools fulfilling client needs.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
