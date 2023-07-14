Geir joined the international business of Federated Hermes in May 2007 to establish the Global Equities strategy. Prior to this, he was Chairman of Bergen Yards in Bergen, Norway, where he was responsible for restructuring and focusing a holding company. Bergen Yards changed name to Bergen Group and was listed on the Oslo stock exchange in June 2007. Geir started his career in 1991 at Frank Russell, moving to Chancellor LGT and then Putnam Investments, where he was a senior vice president before returning to Norway in 2003. Geir studied Mechanical Engineering at the Norwegian Institute of Tech