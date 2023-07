Normally investing primarily in common stocks and in certain precious metals. Investing primarily in companies engaged in exploration, mining, processing, or dealing in gold, or to a lesser degree, in silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious metals and minerals. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities of companies principally engaged in gold-related activities, and in gold bullion or coins. Investing up to 25% of assets in gold and other precious metals through a wholly-owned subsidiary organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands. Potentially investing in other precious metals, instruments whose value is linked to the price of precious metals, and securities of companies that manufacture and distribute precious metal and minerals products (such as jewelry, watches, and metal foil and leaf) and companies that invest in other companies engaged in gold and other precious metal and mineral-related activities. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.