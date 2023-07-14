Home
Trending ETFs

AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio

FFTYX | Fund

$17.63

$120 M

0.28%

$0.05

0.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.8%

1 yr return

9.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.4%

Net Assets

$120 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio

FFTYX | Fund

$17.63

$120 M

0.28%

$0.05

0.36%

FFTYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Jun 28, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Roarty

Fund Description

The Fund pursues opportunistic growth by investing primarily in a portfolio of U.S. companies whose business activities the Adviser believes position the issuer to benefit from certain environmentally- or socially-oriented sustainable investment themes that align with one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”). These themes principally include the advancement of health, climate, and empowerment. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of U.S. companies that satisfy the Fund’s sustainable thematic criteria. A company that derives at least 25% of its total revenues from activities consistent with the achievement of the SDGs meets such criteria, although many of the companies in which the Fund invests will derive a much greater portion of their revenues from such activities.
The Adviser employs a combination of “top-down” and “bottom-up” investment processes with the goal of identifying, based on its internal research and analysis, the most attractive securities of U.S. companies that fit into sustainable investment themes. First, the Adviser identifies through its “top-down” process the sustainable investment themes. In addition to this “top-down” thematic approach, the Adviser then uses a “bottom-up” analysis of individual companies that focuses on prospective earnings growth, valuation and quality of company management and on evaluating a company’s risks, including those related to environmental, social, and corporate governance (“ESG”) factors. ESG factors, which can vary across companies and industries, may include environmental impact, corporate governance, ethical business practices, diversity and employee practices, product safety, supply chain management and community impact. Eligible investments include securities of issuers that the Adviser believes will maximize total return while also contributing to positive societal impact aligned with one or more SDGs. While the Adviser emphasizes focusing on individual companies with favorable ESG attributes over the use of broad-based negative screens (e.g., disqualifying business activities) in assessing a company’s exposure to ESG factors, the Fund will not invest in companies that derive revenue from direct involvement in adult entertainment, alcohol, coal, controversial weapons, firearms, gambling, genetically modified organisms, military contracting, prisons, or tobacco.
The Adviser normally considers a universe of primarily U.S. mid- to large-capitalization companies for investment. The Adviser expects that normally the Fund’s portfolio will emphasize investments in securities issued by U.S. companies, although it may invest in foreign securities.
Read More

FFTYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% -41.7% 64.0% 88.82%
1 Yr 9.2% -46.2% 77.9% 78.72%
3 Yr 4.1%* -41.7% 28.4% 25.94%
5 Yr 8.4%* -30.3% 23.8% 12.82%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.0% -85.9% 81.6% 58.95%
2021 12.4% -31.0% 26.7% 4.99%
2020 10.5% -13.0% 34.8% 23.15%
2019 7.2% -6.0% 10.6% 13.78%
2018 -1.0% -15.9% 2.0% 21.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% -41.7% 64.0% 85.21%
1 Yr 9.2% -46.2% 77.9% 74.53%
3 Yr 4.1%* -41.7% 28.4% 25.93%
5 Yr 8.4%* -30.3% 23.8% 15.37%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFTYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.9% -85.9% 81.6% 27.76%
2021 7.4% -31.0% 26.7% 26.54%
2020 10.5% -13.0% 34.8% 23.15%
2019 7.2% -6.0% 10.6% 13.78%
2018 -1.0% -15.9% 3.1% 41.47%

NAV & Total Return History

FFTYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FFTYX Category Low Category High FFTYX % Rank
Net Assets 120 M 189 K 222 B 84.31%
Number of Holdings 47 2 3509 71.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 40.1 M -1.37 M 104 B 87.47%
Weighting of Top 10 30.65% 11.4% 116.5% 92.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AB Government Money Market AB 5.80%
  2. Waste Management Inc 3.25%
  3. Becton, Dickinson and Co 2.89%
  4. Trex Co Inc 2.81%
  5. Microsoft Corp 2.80%
  6. Danaher Corp 2.79%
  7. Apple Inc 2.76%
  8. Motorola Solutions Inc 2.74%
  9. Deere & Co 2.67%
  10. Lumentum Holdings Inc 2.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FFTYX % Rank
Stocks 		94.20% 50.26% 104.50% 91.76%
Cash 		5.80% -10.83% 49.73% 7.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 92.83%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 92.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 92.66%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 92.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFTYX % Rank
Technology 		29.07% 0.00% 65.70% 72.38%
Industrials 		23.98% 0.00% 30.65% 0.49%
Healthcare 		22.06% 0.00% 39.76% 4.12%
Financial Services 		12.51% 0.00% 43.06% 25.14%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.70% 0.00% 62.57% 96.29%
Utilities 		4.46% 0.00% 16.07% 2.47%
Real Estate 		2.21% 0.00% 16.05% 25.80%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 98.02%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 99.67%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 97.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFTYX % Rank
US 		83.53% 34.69% 100.00% 92.17%
Non US 		10.67% 0.00% 54.22% 9.89%

FFTYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FFTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.36% 0.01% 20.29% 94.79%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 35.04%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

FFTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FFTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FFTYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 0.00% 316.74% 57.09%

FFTYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FFTYX Category Low Category High FFTYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.28% 0.00% 41.07% 95.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FFTYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FFTYX Category Low Category High FFTYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.54% -6.13% 1.75% 5.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FFTYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FFTYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Roarty

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2017

4.93

4.9%

Daniel C. Roarty was appointed Senior Vice President of the Manager, with which he has been associated in a similar capacity since prior to 2015, and Chief Investment Officer of AB’s Thematic & Sustainable Equities team in 2013. He joined the firm in May 2011 as global technology sector head on the Global/International Research Growth team, and was named team leader for that team in early 2012. Roarty previously spent nine years at Nuveen Investments, where he co-managed both a large-cap and a multi-cap growth strategy. His research experience includes coverage of technology, industrials and financials stocks at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Roarty holds a BS in finance from Fairfield University and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Benjamin Ruegsegger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2017

4.69

4.7%

Benjamin Ruegsegger, CFA Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst—Thematic & Sustainable Equities Benjamin Ruegsegger is a Portfolio Manager on the US Thematic Equity Portfolios and a Senior Research Analyst on the Sustainable Equity Portfolios. He joined the firm in 2001 as an investment administrator in the Managed Accounts division. In 2003, Ruegsegger became a portfolio manager assistant for the US Thematic Research product, and in 2004, he was named portfolio manager for US Thematic Research municipal bond portfolios. He served on the US Mid Cap Growth team from 2006 to 2008 as a research analyst focused on the financials and consumer-discretionary sectors. Since that time, Ruegsegger has supported both the US and Global Thematic products, covering various sectors in the market, most recently focused on technology. He holds a BA in economics/finance from Eastern University and is a CFA charterholder. Location: Philadelphia

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

