Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.8%
1 yr return
9.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
8.4%
Net Assets
$120 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.7%
Expense Ratio 0.36%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 37.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FFTYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|88.82%
|1 Yr
|9.2%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|78.72%
|3 Yr
|4.1%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|25.94%
|5 Yr
|8.4%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|12.82%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|FFTYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFTYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|120 M
|189 K
|222 B
|84.31%
|Number of Holdings
|47
|2
|3509
|71.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|40.1 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|87.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.65%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|92.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFTYX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.20%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|91.76%
|Cash
|5.80%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|7.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|92.83%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|92.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|92.66%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|92.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFTYX % Rank
|Technology
|29.07%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|72.38%
|Industrials
|23.98%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|0.49%
|Healthcare
|22.06%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|4.12%
|Financial Services
|12.51%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|25.14%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.70%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|96.29%
|Utilities
|4.46%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|2.47%
|Real Estate
|2.21%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|25.80%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|98.02%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|100.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|99.67%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|97.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFTYX % Rank
|US
|83.53%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|92.17%
|Non US
|10.67%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|9.89%
|FFTYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.36%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|94.79%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|35.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|FFTYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FFTYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FFTYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|57.09%
|FFTYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFTYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.28%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|95.24%
|FFTYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FFTYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFTYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.54%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|5.47%
|FFTYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 03, 2020
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2019
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2017
4.93
4.9%
Daniel C. Roarty was appointed Senior Vice President of the Manager, with which he has been associated in a similar capacity since prior to 2015, and Chief Investment Officer of AB’s Thematic & Sustainable Equities team in 2013. He joined the firm in May 2011 as global technology sector head on the Global/International Research Growth team, and was named team leader for that team in early 2012. Roarty previously spent nine years at Nuveen Investments, where he co-managed both a large-cap and a multi-cap growth strategy. His research experience includes coverage of technology, industrials and financials stocks at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Roarty holds a BS in finance from Fairfield University and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2017
4.69
4.7%
Benjamin Ruegsegger, CFA Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst—Thematic & Sustainable Equities Benjamin Ruegsegger is a Portfolio Manager on the US Thematic Equity Portfolios and a Senior Research Analyst on the Sustainable Equity Portfolios. He joined the firm in 2001 as an investment administrator in the Managed Accounts division. In 2003, Ruegsegger became a portfolio manager assistant for the US Thematic Research product, and in 2004, he was named portfolio manager for US Thematic Research municipal bond portfolios. He served on the US Mid Cap Growth team from 2006 to 2008 as a research analyst focused on the financials and consumer-discretionary sectors. Since that time, Ruegsegger has supported both the US and Global Thematic products, covering various sectors in the market, most recently focused on technology. He holds a BA in economics/finance from Eastern University and is a CFA charterholder. Location: Philadelphia
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
