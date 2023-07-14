The Fund pursues opportunistic growth by investing primarily in a portfolio of U.S. companies whose business activities the Adviser believes position the issuer to benefit from certain environmentally- or socially-oriented sustainable investment themes that align with one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”). These themes principally include the advancement of health, climate, and empowerment. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of U.S. companies that satisfy the Fund’s sustainable thematic criteria. A company that derives at least 25% of its total revenues from activities consistent with the achievement of the SDGs meets such criteria, although many of the companies in which the Fund invests will derive a much greater portion of their revenues from such activities.

The Adviser employs a combination of “top-down” and “bottom-up” investment processes with the goal of identifying, based on its internal research and analysis, the most attractive securities of U.S. companies that fit into sustainable investment themes. First, the Adviser identifies through its “top-down” process the sustainable investment themes. In addition to this “top-down” thematic approach, the Adviser then uses a “bottom-up” analysis of individual companies that focuses on prospective earnings growth, valuation and quality of company management and on evaluating a company’s risks, including those related to environmental, social, and corporate governance (“ESG”) factors. ESG factors, which can vary across companies and industries, may include environmental impact, corporate governance, ethical business practices, diversity and employee practices, product safety, supply chain management and community impact. Eligible investments include securities of issuers that the Adviser believes will maximize total return while also contributing to positive societal impact aligned with one or more SDGs. While the Adviser emphasizes focusing on individual companies with favorable ESG attributes over the use of broad-based negative screens ( e.g. , disqualifying business activities) in assessing a company’s exposure to ESG factors, the Fund will not invest in companies that derive revenue from direct involvement in adult entertainment, alcohol, coal, controversial weapons, firearms, gambling, genetically modified organisms, military contracting, prisons, or tobacco.

The Adviser normally considers a universe of primarily U.S. mid- to large-capitalization companies for investment. The Adviser expects that normally the Fund’s portfolio will emphasize investments in securities issued by U.S. companies, although it may invest in foreign securities.