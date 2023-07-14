Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

American Funds Short-Term Bond Fund of America®

mutual fund
FFTSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.42 -0.03 -0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
A (ASBAX) Primary Other (ASBFX) C (CCAMX) A (CAAFX) C (ASBCX) Other (CFAMX) Retirement (RAMCX) Other (CEAMX) Retirement (RAMBX) Retirement (RAMAX) Retirement (RAMEX) Retirement (RAMFX) Other (SBFFX) Retirement (RMMGX) Retirement (RAAEX) Retirement (RAAGX) Inst (FSBTX) Other (FFTSX) Other (FTSBX)
FFTSX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds Short-Term Bond Fund of America®

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.42 -0.03 -0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
A (ASBAX) Primary Other (ASBFX) C (CCAMX) A (CAAFX) C (ASBCX) Other (CFAMX) Retirement (RAMCX) Other (CEAMX) Retirement (RAMBX) Retirement (RAMAX) Retirement (RAMEX) Retirement (RAMFX) Other (SBFFX) Retirement (RMMGX) Retirement (RAAEX) Retirement (RAAGX) Inst (FSBTX) Other (FFTSX) Other (FTSBX)
FFTSX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds Short-Term Bond Fund of America®

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.42 -0.03 -0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
A (ASBAX) Primary Other (ASBFX) C (CCAMX) A (CAAFX) C (ASBCX) Other (CFAMX) Retirement (RAMCX) Other (CEAMX) Retirement (RAMBX) Retirement (RAMAX) Retirement (RAMEX) Retirement (RAMFX) Other (SBFFX) Retirement (RMMGX) Retirement (RAAEX) Retirement (RAAGX) Inst (FSBTX) Other (FFTSX) Other (FTSBX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds Short-Term Bond Fund of America®

FFTSX | Fund

$9.42

$11.8 B

3.52%

$0.33

0.44%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.3%

1 yr return

-1.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$11.8 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 147.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

$25

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds Short-Term Bond Fund of America®

FFTSX | Fund

$9.42

$11.8 B

3.52%

$0.33

0.44%

FFTSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Short-Term Bond Fund of America®
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 30, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Queen

Fund Description

The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in bonds (bonds include any debt instrument and cash equivalents, and may be represented by derivatives). The fund maintains a portfolio of bonds, other debt securities and money market instruments having a dollar-weighted average effective maturity no greater than three years and consisting primarily of debt securities rated AA– or Aa3 or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. The fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in debt securities in the A rating category or in unrated securities determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality.

The fund primarily invests in debt securities denominated in U.S. dollars, including securities issued and guaranteed by the U.S. government, securities of corporate issuers, mortgage-backed securities and debt securities and mortgage-backed securities issued by government sponsored entities and federal agencies and instrumentalities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. In addition, the fund may invest in asset-backed securities (securities backed by assets such as auto loans, credit card receivables or other providers of credit).

The fund may invest in inflation-linked bonds issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, and corporations. Inflation-linked bonds are structured to protect against inflation by linking the bond’s principal and interest payments to an inflation index, such as the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers, so that principal and interest adjust to reflect changes in the index.

The fund may also invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

FFTSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFTSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -6.3% 3.8% 81.77%
1 Yr -1.8% -11.5% 2.9% 69.97%
3 Yr N/A* -6.1% 1.3% 64.60%
5 Yr N/A* -10.6% 3.2% 72.53%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.2% 85.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFTSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.1% -17.7% -2.5% 10.80%
2021 N/A -2.0% 2.2% N/A
2020 N/A -2.8% 4.6% N/A
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFTSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -6.3% 3.8% 80.03%
1 Yr -1.8% -11.5% 1.9% 65.63%
3 Yr N/A* -6.1% 4.5% 56.01%
5 Yr N/A* -8.3% 1.7% 65.20%
10 Yr N/A* -10.2% 2.1% 84.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFTSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.1% -17.7% -2.5% 10.80%
2021 N/A -2.0% 2.2% N/A
2020 N/A -2.8% 4.6% N/A
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FFTSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FFTSX Category Low Category High FFTSX % Rank
Net Assets 11.8 B 5.81 M 70.5 B 7.63%
Number of Holdings 701 4 4919 26.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.11 B -23.9 M 9.45 B 8.51%
Weighting of Top 10 26.66% 1.7% 100.0% 36.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 4.46%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 3.83%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 3.49%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 3.37%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 3.25%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 2.83%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 2.74%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 2.64%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 2.37%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 2.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FFTSX % Rank
Bonds 		87.88% 49.71% 194.71% 83.51%
Cash 		10.38% -102.46% 39.20% 10.42%
Convertible Bonds 		1.56% 0.00% 27.71% 66.32%
Stocks 		0.17% -0.66% 11.31% 13.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 40.45%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 25.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFTSX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 81.48% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 24.45% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 8.31% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 23.11% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 65.64% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 21.37% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.75% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.71% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFTSX % Rank
US 		0.17% -0.54% 9.00% 13.72%
Non US 		0.00% -0.66% 2.31% 22.92%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFTSX % Rank
Government 		57.56% 0.00% 73.63% 3.82%
Securitized 		20.39% 0.00% 97.27% 66.67%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.40% 0.00% 44.09% 15.63%
Corporate 		10.40% 0.00% 100.00% 90.80%
Municipal 		0.25% 0.00% 17.46% 21.70%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 37.85%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFTSX % Rank
US 		79.70% 0.00% 165.96% 52.43%
Non US 		8.18% 0.00% 72.71% 76.22%

FFTSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FFTSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.44% 0.01% 19.98% 74.95%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.19% 25.30%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.50% 20.76%

Sales Fees

FFTSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FFTSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FFTSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 147.00% 2.00% 500.00% 78.09%

FFTSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FFTSX Category Low Category High FFTSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.52% 0.00% 11.01% 65.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FFTSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FFTSX Category Low Category High FFTSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.68% -1.27% 4.98% 77.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FFTSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FFTSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Queen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2011

10.92

10.9%

John R. Queen is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 32 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 20 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, John was a trader and dealer service representative. Prior to joining Capital, he was chief operating officer and chief compliance officer, as well as managing director overseeing bond portfolios at Roxbury Capital Management, an affiliate of Wilmington Trust. Before that, he was managing director at Hotchkis and Wiley. John holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial management from Purdue University and attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he majored in mechanical engineering. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. John is based in Los Angeles.

Vincent Gonzales

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2016

5.58

5.6%

Vincent J. Gonzales is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. As a fixed income investment analyst, he covers commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. He has 12 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for seven years. Prior to joining Capital, he was an associate at Newstone Capital Partners. Before that, he was an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs & Co. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in management science & engineering from Stanford University. Vince is based in Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×