Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
38.3%
1 yr return
27.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$79 M
Holdings in Top 10
58.8%
Expense Ratio 1.36%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.77%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests predominantly in equity securities of companies that the investment manager believes offer compelling growth opportunities. In selecting securities, the investment manager considers many factors, including historical and potential growth in revenues and earnings, assessment of strength and quality of management, and determination of a company’s strategic positioning in its industry.
The equity securities in which the Fund invests are predominantly common stock. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, including small and medium capitalization companies. In addition to the Fund’s main investments, the Fund may invest a portion (up to 25%) of its net assets in foreign equity securities, including those located in emerging markets.
The Fund generally seeks to maintain a portfolio consisting of securities of approximately 20-50 companies. Although the Fund seeks investments across a number of sectors, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors.
The investment manager is a research-driven, “bottom-up” fundamental investor. The investment manager’s investment approach for the Fund focuses on identifying companies that offer, in its opinion, a compelling trade-off between growth opportunity, business and financial risk and valuation. Key valuation metrics include discounted-cash-flow, absolute and relative price-to-earnings, enterprise value, and sum of the parts, among others.
|Period
|FFQBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|38.3%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|10.11%
|1 Yr
|27.6%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|8.63%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|19.35%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|40.33%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|FFQBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFQBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|79 M
|189 K
|222 B
|87.51%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|2
|3509
|83.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|48.6 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|86.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|58.78%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|6.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFQBX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.04%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|57.79%
|Cash
|1.96%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|39.16%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|94.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|94.39%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|94.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|94.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFQBX % Rank
|Technology
|41.10%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|26.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.97%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|48.97%
|Healthcare
|13.48%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|41.14%
|Consumer Defense
|6.72%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|13.69%
|Financial Services
|6.38%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|76.75%
|Communication Services
|6.12%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|83.26%
|Utilities
|4.08%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|2.97%
|Real Estate
|2.57%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|21.27%
|Industrials
|1.66%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|89.28%
|Energy
|0.97%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|38.25%
|Basic Materials
|0.96%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|58.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFQBX % Rank
|US
|88.87%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|80.79%
|Non US
|9.17%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|14.59%
|FFQBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.36%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|22.33%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|72.07%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|60.41%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|80.31%
|FFQBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|2.25%
|8.50%
|64.29%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FFQBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FFQBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.77%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|29.01%
|FFQBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFQBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|97.21%
|FFQBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FFQBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFQBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.78%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|79.63%
|FFQBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2016
6.14
6.1%
Moberg is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Franklin Advisers, Inc. He provides research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1998. Moberg holds the Certified Public Accountant designation. Mr. Moberg earned his B.A. in history from Washington and Lee University and an M.B.A. with distinction from the University of Michigan.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
