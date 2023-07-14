Home
Trending ETFs

Franklin Focused Growth Fund

mutual fund
FFQBX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.61 +0.02 +0.08%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Adv (FFQZX) Primary Retirement (FFQRX) C (FFQCX) A (FFQBX) Retirement (FFQSX)
Franklin Focused Growth Fund

FFQBX | Fund

$26.61

$79 M

0.00%

1.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

38.3%

1 yr return

27.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$79 M

Holdings in Top 10

58.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.77%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Franklin Focused Growth Fund

FFQBX | Fund

$26.61

$79 M

0.00%

1.36%

FFQBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 38.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.78%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Focused Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Feb 14, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    2844925
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Moberg

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests predominantly in equity securities of companies that the investment manager believes offer compelling growth opportunities. In selecting securities, the investment manager considers many factors, including historical and potential growth in revenues and earnings, assessment of strength and quality of management, and determination of a company’s strategic positioning in its industry.

The equity securities in which the Fund invests are predominantly common stock. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, including small and medium capitalization companies. In addition to the Fund’s main investments, the Fund may invest a portion (up to 25%) of its net assets in foreign equity securities, including those located in emerging markets.

The Fund generally seeks to maintain a portfolio consisting of securities of approximately 20-50 companies. Although the Fund seeks investments across a number of sectors, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors.

The investment manager is a research-driven, “bottom-up” fundamental investor. The investment manager’s investment approach for the Fund focuses on identifying companies that offer, in its opinion, a compelling trade-off between growth opportunity, business and financial risk and valuation. Key valuation metrics include discounted-cash-flow, absolute and relative price-to-earnings, enterprise value, and sum of the parts, among others.

Read More

FFQBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFQBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 38.3% -41.7% 64.0% 10.11%
1 Yr 27.6% -46.2% 77.9% 8.63%
3 Yr 5.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 19.35%
5 Yr N/A* -30.3% 23.8% 40.33%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFQBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.8% -85.9% 81.6% 77.51%
2021 7.3% -31.0% 26.7% 26.97%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFQBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 38.3% -41.7% 64.0% 9.45%
1 Yr 27.6% -46.2% 77.9% 7.72%
3 Yr 5.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 19.51%
5 Yr N/A* -30.3% 23.8% 60.03%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFQBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.8% -85.9% 81.6% 77.51%
2021 7.3% -31.0% 26.7% 26.97%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FFQBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FFQBX Category Low Category High FFQBX % Rank
Net Assets 79 M 189 K 222 B 87.51%
Number of Holdings 38 2 3509 83.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 48.6 M -1.37 M 104 B 86.07%
Weighting of Top 10 58.78% 11.4% 116.5% 6.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 11.08%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 9.03%
  3. NVIDIA Corp 6.51%
  4. Tesla Inc 5.69%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.52%
  6. Facebook Inc Class A 5.31%
  7. Costco Wholesale Corp 5.15%
  8. Shopify Inc Registered Shs -A- Subord Vtg 4.61%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 4.26%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 4.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FFQBX % Rank
Stocks 		98.04% 50.26% 104.50% 57.79%
Cash 		1.96% -10.83% 49.73% 39.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 94.97%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 94.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 94.89%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 94.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFQBX % Rank
Technology 		41.10% 0.00% 65.70% 26.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.97% 0.00% 62.57% 48.97%
Healthcare 		13.48% 0.00% 39.76% 41.14%
Consumer Defense 		6.72% 0.00% 25.50% 13.69%
Financial Services 		6.38% 0.00% 43.06% 76.75%
Communication Services 		6.12% 0.00% 66.40% 83.26%
Utilities 		4.08% 0.00% 16.07% 2.97%
Real Estate 		2.57% 0.00% 16.05% 21.27%
Industrials 		1.66% 0.00% 30.65% 89.28%
Energy 		0.97% 0.00% 41.09% 38.25%
Basic Materials 		0.96% 0.00% 18.91% 58.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFQBX % Rank
US 		88.87% 34.69% 100.00% 80.79%
Non US 		9.17% 0.00% 54.22% 14.59%

FFQBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FFQBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.36% 0.01% 20.29% 22.33%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 72.07%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 60.41%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.02% 80.31%

Sales Fees

FFQBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 2.25% 8.50% 64.29%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FFQBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FFQBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.77% 0.00% 316.74% 29.01%

FFQBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FFQBX Category Low Category High FFQBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 97.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FFQBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FFQBX Category Low Category High FFQBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.78% -6.13% 1.75% 79.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FFQBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History



FFQBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Moberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2016

6.14

6.1%

Moberg is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Franklin Advisers, Inc. He provides research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1998. Moberg holds the Certified Public Accountant designation. Mr. Moberg earned his B.A. in history from Washington and Lee University and an M.B.A. with distinction from the University of Michigan.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

