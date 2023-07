Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities of companies with medium market capitalizations (which, for purposes of this fund, are those companies with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell Midcap® Index or the S&P MidCap 400® Index). Potentially investing in companies with smaller or larger market capitalizations. Investing in securities of companies that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) believes are undervalued in the marketplace in relation to factors such as assets, sales, earnings, growth potential, or cash flow, or in relation to securities of other companies in the same industry (stocks of these companies are often called "value" stocks). Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments. On March 9, 2022, the Board of Trustees approved a plan of liquidation for the fund. Following Board approval, the fund will no longer pursue its stated investment objective and fund assets will be managed to provide for sufficient liquidity prior to liquidation. The fund is expected to liquidate on or about June 10, 2022. Effective after the close of business on June 3, 2022, new positions in the fund may no longer be opened. Existing shareholders may continue to hold their shares and purchase additional shares through the reinvestment of dividend and capital gain distributions until the fund’s liquidation.