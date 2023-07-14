Home
Trending ETFs

FFIAX (Mutual Fund)

FFIAX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-0.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$776 M

Holdings in Top 10

9.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FFIAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FPA Flexible Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    FPA
  • Inception Date
    Apr 16, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Atteberry

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund's portfolio managers ("portfolio managers") invest at least 80% of the value of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt instruments. The debt instruments (bonds, debentures, notes, loans, convertible debt and other debt-related or fixed income instruments) will generally comprise the core of the Fund's portfolio, including, but not limited to the, following:

•  Debt instruments issued by corporations, municipalities, governments, and their agencies and instrumentalities, including high yield bonds (sometimes called "junk" bonds), mortgage-backed pools, and obligations of supra-national agencies, including international development institutions that provide global financing and advisory services for economic development; and/or

•  Structured debt instruments including, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), asset-backed securities (ABS), collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), collateralized debt obligations (CDOs), whole loans, structured notes, and similar such issues; and

•  Privately placed debt instruments, including securities initially offered and sold without registration pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Rule 144A Securities).

The Fund's 80% investment policy is a non-fundamental investment policy that may be changed by the Fund's Board of Trustees (the "Board") without shareholder approval upon at least 60 days' notice to shareholders.

The portfolio managers may also invest opportunistically using other investments and/or strategies including, but not limited to:

•  Cash and cash equivalents;

•  Preferred shares, including convertible preferred securities;

•  Equity residuals of structured debt transactions;

•  Common shares, rights and warrants: (i) attached to securities purchased or held; and (ii) in connection with conversion, corporate restructuring and/or recapitalization;

•  Derivatives including forwards, options, futures, swaps, and others;

•  Exchange Traded Funds ("ETF" or "ETFs"), generally to replicate exposure that cannot otherwise be obtained through other investments or strategies;

•  Selling short investments including, selling short or creating short exposure through the use of derivatives and/or ETFs (including long ETFs that replicate short exposure), in each case for hedging purposes, or selling short investments that the portfolio expects to receive in a recapitalization, reorganization, or other exchange for securities the portfolio contemporaneously owns or has the right to obtain, and uncovered or naked short selling; and

•  Currency, for both hedging and investment purposes.

The portfolio managers may also invest in cash equivalents, which may include publicly traded debt securities issued by the US Government or agencies of the US government, certificates of deposit, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, bankers' acceptance, and other similar short-term bonds. Cash equivalents shall generally have maturities of 13 months or less.

The Fund will follow the general investment limitations below:

The Fund may invest up to 75% of its total assets in securities rated less than "A" (or its equivalent) by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization ("NRSRO"). If the security is rated by more than one NRSRO, the lowest rating shall be utilized. "A" or equivalent includes the plus (+) or minus (-) within the rating category.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in: (i) non-US dollar denominated securities of US and non-US issuers; and (ii) US dollar denominated securities of non-US issuers. An issuer is generally classified as non-US if it's domiciled outside of the US and derives a significant amount of its assets, revenues, or operating profits from non-US countries. Conversely, an issuer domiciled outside of the US is generally classified a US issuer if a significant amount of its assets, revenues, or operating profits is US based. Determination of whether an issuer is a non-US issuer is made by the portfolio managers in their discretion.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred shares, including convertible preferred shares.

The Fund may invest up to 5% of its total assets in derivatives, ETFs and currencies not used for hedging purposes and uncovered (naked) short positions. For the avoidance of doubt, options, futures, swaps, other derivatives, ETFs and securities sold short are excluded from the 5% limit to the extent such investments are used for hedging purposes to seek to minimize the impact of losses to one or more investments.

The portfolio managers expect to manage the portfolio such that the average duration remains positive and they will not borrow to enhance returns.

Read More

FFIAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -7.2% 18.1% 51.62%
1 Yr -0.2% -18.7% 21.2% 41.13%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.8% 41.67%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% 89.05%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.5% -31.8% 18.4% 8.93%
2021 N/A -14.3% 15.8% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -11.7% 18.1% 50.35%
1 Yr -0.2% -18.7% 38.5% 40.08%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.8% 37.35%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% 90.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.5% -31.8% 18.4% 8.93%
2021 N/A -14.3% 15.8% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FFIAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FFIAX Category Low Category High FFIAX % Rank
Net Assets 776 M 100 124 B 47.83%
Number of Holdings 382 2 8175 58.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 71.1 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 57.56%
Weighting of Top 10 9.52% 4.3% 105.0% 90.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index 14.16%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0.03% 7.64%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 7.25%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0.018% 4.15%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0.035% 2.73%
  6. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.-Grand Cayman 2.40%
  7. Melrose PLC 1.68%
  8. Nutreco N.V. 1.38%
  9. United States Treasury Bills 0.04% 1.36%
  10. Dialog Semiconductor PLC 1.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FFIAX % Rank
Bonds 		94.71% -150.81% 180.51% 24.27%
Cash 		4.99% -261.12% 258.91% 58.14%
Stocks 		0.19% -38.22% 261.12% 50.87%
Preferred Stocks 		0.12% 0.00% 13.21% 44.62%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 89.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 99.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFIAX % Rank
Financial Services 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 4.63%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 96.92%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 96.40%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 96.14%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 96.40%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 96.40%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 99.49%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 96.40%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 96.40%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 96.14%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 96.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFIAX % Rank
US 		0.19% -40.06% 261.12% 45.78%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 95.64%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFIAX % Rank
Securitized 		82.94% 0.00% 99.65% 3.94%
Corporate 		10.86% 0.00% 97.25% 79.27%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.21% 0.00% 100.00% 58.45%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 97.52%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 97.08%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.43% 99.56%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFIAX % Rank
US 		74.73% -151.11% 194.51% 33.14%
Non US 		19.98% -136.75% 104.82% 43.17%

FFIAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FFIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.06% 0.01% 26.65% 5.48%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.29% 24.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.00% 0.00% 0.70% 0.44%

Sales Fees

FFIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FFIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FFIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 0.00% 632.00% 9.22%

FFIAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FFIAX Category Low Category High FFIAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.74% 0.00% 15.93% 68.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FFIAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FFIAX Category Low Category High FFIAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.79% -1.55% 11.51% 81.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FFIAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

FFIAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Atteberry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Thomas H. Atteberry, CFA, Partner at FPA, joined the firm in 1997. Thomas is the CEO of FPA New Income and a manager of the Absolute Fixed Income Strategy. Prior to joining FPA, Tom served as Chief Fixed Income Strategist of Fifth Third Bank and Chief Investment Officer of Mercantile Bank in Joplin, MO. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Texas Christian University.

Abhijeet Patwardhan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Abhijeet Patwardhan is a Partner (since January 2017) and a Director of Research (since April 2015) of First Pacific Advisors, LLC. Previously Mr. Patwardhan served as Managing Director of the Adviser from November 2015 to January 2017, Senior Vice President from January 2014 to November 2015 and as an analyst and Vice President from June 2010 to December 2013

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

