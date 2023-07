Evan is a portfolio manager and research analyst for Nuveen’s equities team. He manages core and value-focused equities strategies and related institutional portfolios. As a senior research analyst, Evan specializes in the financial sector including banks and large diversified financial companies. Evan also provides additional analytical coverage for the Santa Barbara Asset Management dividend growth strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2010, Evan was a senior research associate at RBC Capital Markets where he performed fundamental equities research on regional banks and specialty finance companies. Previously, Evan served as a finance instructor at St. Cloud State University. He began his career in the investment industry in 2005. Evan graduated with a B.S. in Real Estate Finance and Investing and an M.B.A., with an emphasis on Finance, from St. Cloud State University. He holds the CFA® designation.