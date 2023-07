Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities. In selecting securities, the Fund’s sub-adviser will invest in companies that it believes have the ability to pay above average dividends and finance expected growth and are trading at attractive valuations. The Fund’s sub-adviser will generally sell a security if the security is no longer expected to meet the sub-adviser’s dividend or growth expectations or if a better alternative exists in the marketplace.

The Fund will attempt to maintain a dividend that will grow over time. As a result, higher-yielding equity securities will generally represent the core holdings of the Fund. However, the Fund also may invest in lower-yielding, higher-growth equity securities if the sub-adviser believes they will help balance the portfolio. The Fund’s equity securities include common stocks, convertible preferred stocks, and corporate debt securities that are convertible into common stocks. All such equity securities will provide current income at the time of purchase.

The Fund invests in convertible securities in pursuit of both long-term growth of capital and income. The securities’ conversion features provide long-term growth potential, while interest payments on the securities provide income. The Fund may invest in convertible securities without regard to their ratings, and therefore may hold convertible securities which are rated lower than investment grade.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in non-dollar denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets, collectively, in non-dollar denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers and in dollar-denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers that are either listed on a U.S. stock exchange or represented by depositary receipts that may or may not be sponsored by a domestic bank. Up to 15% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in equity securities of emerging market issuers.