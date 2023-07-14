The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances in debt securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

Brookmont Capital Management, LLC, the Fund’s adviser (the “Adviser”) has allocated all the assets of the Fund to be managed/advised by First Foundation Advisors, the Fund’s sub-adviser (“FFA” or the “Sub-Adviser”). The Fund invests primarily in a variety of investment-grade debt securities, such as mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, U.S. Government securities, investment-grade municipal obligations and money market instruments. The Fund normally has a weighted average maturity of approximately five to ten years, but is subject to no limitation with respect to the maturities of the instruments in which it may invest.

U.S. Government securities are securities that are issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities.

Some U.S. Government securities are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, such as U.S. Treasury bills and notes and obligations of the Government National Mortgage Association (“Ginnie Mae”). Other U.S. Government securities are neither issued nor guaranteed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, including those issued by the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”). Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have been operating under a conservatorship since 2008, with the Federal Housing Finance Authority acting as their conservator, and receive certain financing support from and have access to certain borrowing arrangements with the U.S. Treasury.

The portfolio managers seek to identify debt securities with characteristics such as:

● attractive yields and prices

● the potential for capital appreciation

● reasonable credit quality

The portfolio managers utilize an investment approach that focuses on bottom-up, single-security selections across the major fixed income asset classes with a secondary focus on top-down asset allocation and

interest rate and duration management. When selecting individual securities, the portfolio managers seek relative price appreciation by selecting securities the portfolio managers believe to be undervalued based on research and fundamental analysis and by making gradual adjustment in the average duration of the Fund’s portfolio. The portfolio managers focus on an individual issuer’s default risk and then incorporates top-down considerations such as interest rate forecasting, curve selection, and other macro factors.

In deciding which fixed income securities to buy and sell, the portfolio managers attempt to emphasize securities issued by companies with strong fundamentals and relatively limited anticipated volatility. This philosophy is based upon the belief that, over time, a company’s credit default risk will converge with the portfolio managers’ estimate of the credit risk associated with a company’s intrinsic value. The portfolio managers believe that investing in securities that have credit risk priced significantly below what it believes the company’s intrinsic value implies, allows the best opportunity to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

The portfolio managers may consider selling a security when one of these characteristics no longer applies, or when valuation becomes excessive and more attractive alternatives are identified.

The Fund also may invest to a lesser extent in non-mortgage asset-backed securities, high yield securities (also known as “junk securities”), foreign (non-U.S.) and emerging market debt securities and equity securities, such as common stock and preferred stock issued by companies of any market capitalization, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and closed-end funds.

The portfolio managers may also use various types of derivatives (such as options, futures and options on futures) to manage interest rate risk (also known as duration) and to manage exposure to credit quality. The reference in the Fund’s investment objective to capital preservation does not indicate that the Fund may not lose money. The Sub-Adviser seeks to employ strategies that are consistent with capital preservation, but there can be no assurance that the Sub-Adviser will be successful in doing so.

As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has significant exposure to companies that operate in the Financials Sector. The Financials Sector includes companies involved in banking, thrifts and mortgage finance, specialized finance, consumer finance, asset management and custody banks, investment banking and brokerage and insurance. The Financials Sector also includes financial exchanges and data and mortgage real estate investment trusts.