Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Foundation Fixed Income Fund

FFBAX | Fund

$11.30

$134 M

4.88%

$0.55

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.9%

1 yr return

-2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$134 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FFBAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Foundation Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances in debt securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

Brookmont Capital Management, LLC, the Fund’s adviser (the “Adviser”) has allocated all the assets of the Fund to be managed/advised by First Foundation Advisors, the Fund’s sub-adviser (“FFA” or the “Sub-Adviser”). The Fund invests primarily in a variety of investment-grade debt securities, such as mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, U.S. Government securities, investment-grade municipal obligations and money market instruments. The Fund normally has a weighted average maturity of approximately five to ten years, but is subject to no limitation with respect to the maturities of the instruments in which it may invest.

U.S. Government securities are securities that are issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. Government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities.

Some U.S. Government securities are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, such as U.S. Treasury bills and notes and obligations of the Government National Mortgage Association (“Ginnie Mae”). Other U.S. Government securities are neither issued nor guaranteed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, including those issued by the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”). Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have been operating under a conservatorship since 2008, with the Federal Housing Finance Authority acting as their conservator, and receive certain financing support from and have access to certain borrowing arrangements with the U.S. Treasury.

The portfolio managers seek to identify debt securities with characteristics such as:

attractive yields and prices

the potential for capital appreciation

reasonable credit quality

The portfolio managers utilize an investment approach that focuses on bottom-up, single-security selections across the major fixed income asset classes with a secondary focus on top-down asset allocation and

interest rate and duration management. When selecting individual securities, the portfolio managers seek relative price appreciation by selecting securities the portfolio managers believe to be undervalued based on research and fundamental analysis and by making gradual adjustment in the average duration of the Fund’s portfolio. The portfolio managers focus on an individual issuer’s default risk and then incorporates top-down considerations such as interest rate forecasting, curve selection, and other macro factors.

In deciding which fixed income securities to buy and sell, the portfolio managers attempt to emphasize securities issued by companies with strong fundamentals and relatively limited anticipated volatility. This philosophy is based upon the belief that, over time, a company’s credit default risk will converge with the portfolio managers’ estimate of the credit risk associated with a company’s intrinsic value. The portfolio managers believe that investing in securities that have credit risk priced significantly below what it believes the company’s intrinsic value implies, allows the best opportunity to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

The portfolio managers may consider selling a security when one of these characteristics no longer applies, or when valuation becomes excessive and more attractive alternatives are identified.

The Fund also may invest to a lesser extent in non-mortgage asset-backed securities, high yield securities (also known as “junk securities”), foreign (non-U.S.) and emerging market debt securities and equity securities, such as common stock and preferred stock issued by companies of any market capitalization, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and closed-end funds.

The portfolio managers may also use various types of derivatives (such as options, futures and options on futures) to manage interest rate risk (also known as duration) and to manage exposure to credit quality. The reference in the Fund’s investment objective to capital preservation does not indicate that the Fund may not lose money. The Sub-Adviser seeks to employ strategies that are consistent with capital preservation, but there can be no assurance that the Sub-Adviser will be successful in doing so.

As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has significant exposure to companies that operate in the Financials Sector. The Financials Sector includes companies involved in banking, thrifts and mortgage finance, specialized finance, consumer finance, asset management and custody banks, investment banking and brokerage and insurance. The Financials Sector also includes financial exchanges and data and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

Read More

FFBAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr -2.3% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr -2.3% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FFBAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FFBAX Category Low Category High FFBAX % Rank
Net Assets 134 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 170 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 24.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 18.53% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY 2.46%
  2. SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 2.45%
  3. JPMORGAN CHASE CO. 2.23%
  4. OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORPORATION 1.94%
  5. EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1.73%
  6. WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC. 1.60%
  7. FEDERAL REALTY OP LP 1.59%
  8. Government National Mortgage Association 1.57%
  9. FRESB MORTGAGE TRUST 1.48%
  10. United States of America 1.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FFBAX % Rank
Bonds 		86.71% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		9.98% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		3.52% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.41% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFBAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFBAX % Rank
US 		3.52% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFBAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.41% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFBAX % Rank
US 		86.71% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

FFBAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FFBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FFBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FFBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FFBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FFBAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FFBAX Category Low Category High FFBAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.88% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FFBAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FFBAX Category Low Category High FFBAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FFBAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

FFBAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

