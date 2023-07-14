The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, in equity securities of small- and mid-cap (“smid cap”) companies in an attempt to take advantage of what the Adviser believes are opportunistic situations for undervalued securities. Normally, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities (e.g., common stocks, warrants, rights and preferred stocks) of U.S. smid cap companies. The Adviser defines smid cap companies as those that have at the time of investment a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2500TM Index. The Russell 2500TM Index is reconstituted annually. As of December 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of the companies included within the Russell 2500TM Index was between $21.2 billion and $6 million.

Potential investments that the Adviser considers to be opportunistic may include situations involving company turnarounds (e.g., a company that may be experiencing periods of poor financial or stock performance but may be exhibiting potential for financial recovery), emerging growth companies with interrupted earnings patterns (e.g., companies without a long or consistent history of earnings but that the Adviser believes have the potential for earnings growth), companies with unrecognized asset values, or undervalued growth companies (e.g., companies that have low multiples of price-to book or price-to sales ratios, or companies with securities that are trading at a price below what the Adviser believes the security is worth). The Adviser also considers investments in companies that have the potential to benefit from a perceived catalyst for positive change, such as companies with new management, a more favorable business cycle, product innovation and/or margin improvement. In certain market environments, the Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes and measured at the time of investment) in foreign investments (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”)).

The Fund may invest in other investment companies (e.g., exchange-traded funds) that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what the Adviser deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.

In managing the Fund’s assets, the Adviser uses various methods of analysis primarily rooted in drawing a view on the valuation of each security and a related evaluation of each company. In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser generally evaluates the quality of a company’s balance sheet and other measures of a company’s financial condition and profitability, such as the history and/or potential for improvement in cash flow generation, internal rates of return, and sustainable earnings. The Adviser generally seeks to invest in equity securities of companies that are trading below the Adviser’s estimate of the company’s current worth in an attempt to reduce the risk of overpaying for such securities.

For more information about the Smid Cap Fund’s principal investment strategies, please see the More Information about the Funds’ Investments section.