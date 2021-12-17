Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

First Eagle U.S. Value Fund

mutual fund
FEVTX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (FEVIX) Primary C (FEVCX) A (FEVAX) Retirement (FEVRX) Retirement (EARVX) Retirement (FERVX) Retirement (FIVRX) (FEVTX)
FEVTX (Mutual Fund)

First Eagle U.S. Value Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (FEVIX) Primary C (FEVCX) A (FEVAX) Retirement (FEVRX) Retirement (EARVX) Retirement (FERVX) Retirement (FIVRX) (FEVTX)
FEVTX (Mutual Fund)

First Eagle U.S. Value Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (FEVIX) Primary C (FEVCX) A (FEVAX) Retirement (FEVRX) Retirement (EARVX) Retirement (FERVX) Retirement (FIVRX) (FEVTX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Eagle U.S. Value Fund

FEVTX | Fund

-

$1.14 B

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.14 B

Holdings in Top 10

39.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Eagle U.S. Value Fund

FEVTX | Fund

-

$1.14 B

0.00%

0.01%

FEVTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Eagle U.S. Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Eagle Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

To achieve its objective of long-term capital growth, the U.S. Value Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in domestic equity (e.g., common stocks) and debt instruments (e.g., notes and bonds) and may invest to a lesser extent in securities of non-U.S. issuers (including American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts). In particular, the Fund seeks companies exhibiting financial strength and stability, strong management and fundamental value. Investment decisions for the Fund are made without regard to the capitalization (size) of the companies in which it invests. The Fund may invest in any size company, including large, medium and smaller companies. The debt instruments in which the Fund may invest include fixed income securities without regard to credit rating or time to maturity and short-term debt instruments. The Fund may also invest in gold and other precious metals, and futures contracts related to precious metals. The Fund “counts” relevant derivative positions towards its “80% of assets” allocation, and in doing so, values each position at the price at which it is held on the Fund’s books (generally market price).

The investment philosophy and strategy of the U.S. Value Fund can be broadly characterized as a “value” approach, as it seeks a “margin of safety” in each investment purchase with the goal being to avoid permanent impairment of capital (as opposed to temporary losses in share value relating to shifting investor sentiment or other normal share price volatility). In particular, a discount to “intrinsic value” is sought even for the best of businesses, with a deeper discount demanded for companies that we view as under business model, balance sheet, management or other stresses. “Intrinsic value” is based on our judgment of what a prudent and rational business buyer would pay in cash for all of the company in normal markets. See also Defensive Investment Strategies.

The Fund makes some investments through a special purpose trading subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) and may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary of the Fund, organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company. Generally, the Subsidiary will invest in commodities and related

instruments (primarily gold bullion and other precious metals and related futures contracts).

For more information about the U.S. Value Fund’s principal investment strategies, please see the More Information about the Funds’ Investments section.

Read More

FEVTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEVTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEVTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEVTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEVTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FEVTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FEVTX Category Low Category High FEVTX % Rank
Net Assets 1.14 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 76 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 445 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 39.06% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Gold bullion 10.38%
  2. Exxon Mobil Corp. 5.03%
  3. Oracle Corp. 4.22%
  4. Philip Morris International, Inc. 3.34%
  5. Elevance Health, Inc. 3.02%
  6. HCA Healthcare, Inc. 3.00%
  7. CH Robinson Worldwide, Inc. 2.83%
  8. Comcast Corp. 2.56%
  9. Colgate-Palmolive Co. 2.44%
  10. Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (The) 2.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FEVTX % Rank
Stocks 		76.33% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		10.38% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		9.48% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.43% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.40% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEVTX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEVTX % Rank
US 		75.55% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.78% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEVTX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		9.35% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEVTX % Rank
US 		0.40% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

FEVTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FEVTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FEVTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FEVTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FEVTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FEVTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FEVTX Category Low Category High FEVTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FEVTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FEVTX Category Low Category High FEVTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FEVTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

FEVTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×