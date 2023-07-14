To achieve its objective of long-term capital growth, the U.S. Value Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in domestic equity (e.g., common stocks) and debt instruments (e.g., notes and bonds) and may invest to a lesser extent in securities of non-U.S. issuers (including American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts). In particular, the Fund seeks companies exhibiting financial strength and stability, strong management and fundamental value. Investment decisions for the Fund are made without regard to the capitalization (size) of the companies in which it invests. The Fund may invest in any size company, including large, medium and smaller companies. The debt instruments in which the Fund may invest include fixed income securities without regard to credit rating or time to maturity and short-term debt instruments. The Fund may also invest in gold and other precious metals, and futures contracts related to precious metals. The Fund “counts” relevant derivative positions towards its “80% of assets” allocation, and in doing so, values each position at the price at which it is held on the Fund’s books (generally market price).

The investment philosophy and strategy of the U.S. Value Fund can be broadly characterized as a “value” approach, as it seeks a “margin of safety” in each investment purchase with the goal being to avoid permanent impairment of capital (as opposed to temporary losses in share value relating to shifting investor sentiment or other normal share price volatility). In particular, a discount to “intrinsic value” is sought even for the best of businesses, with a deeper discount demanded for companies that we view as under business model, balance sheet, management or other stresses. “Intrinsic value” is based on our judgment of what a prudent and rational business buyer would pay in cash for all of the company in normal markets. See also Defensive Investment Strategies.

The Fund makes some investments through a special purpose trading subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) and may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the

Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary of the Fund, organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company. Generally, the Subsidiary will invest in commodities and related instruments (primarily gold bullion and other precious metals and related futures contracts).

