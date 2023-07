The Fund is intended to provide investment income from securities paying interest at rates that increase or decrease in response to changes in market interest rates. The Fund’s overall strategy is, therefore, to invest in a portfolio of adjustable-rate securities, including adjustable-rate, mortgage-backed securities (ARMs) and floating-rate, collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies and government sponsored enterprises (GSEs). As a fundamental investment policy, the Fund invests at least 65% of the value of its total assets in a professionally managed portfolio of U.S. government securities consisting primarily of adjustable and floating rate mortgage securities which are issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities. The Fund may also invest in ARMs and floating-rate CMOs that are not issued or guaranteed by a GSE but that are rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) in one of its two highest rating categories. Under normal circumstances, the Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in fixed-rate, mortgage-backed securities and other fixed-rate securities. The Fund’s investment strategy will depend primarily on the types of ARMs and CMOs available in the market and may include mortgage-backed securities involving residential and commercial properties. Certain of the government securities in which the Fund invests are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, such as those issued by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”), the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) and the Federal Home Loan Bank System. These entities are, however, supported through federal subsidies, loans or other benefits. The Fund may also invest in government securities that are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, such as those issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (“Ginnie Mae”). Finally the Fund may invest in certain government securities that have no explicit financial support, but which are regarded as having implied support because the federal government sponsors their activities. The Fund invests in overnight repurchase agreements in order to maintain sufficient cash to pay for daily net redemptions and portfolio transactions. The Fund will invest its assets so that at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in adjustable rate securities. The Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of any change in its investment policy that would enable the Fund to invest, under normal circumstances, less than 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in adjustable rate securities. For purposes of this limitation, an adjustable rate security includes any fixed-income security that requires periodic changes in its interest rate based upon changes in a recognized index interest rate or another method of determining prevailing interest rates.