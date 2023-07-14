Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.9%
1 yr return
20.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$433 M
Holdings in Top 10
7.5%
Expense Ratio 1.98%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, in equity securities of small- and micro-cap companies in an attempt to take advantage of what the Adviser believes are opportunistic situations for undervalued securities. Normally, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities (e.g., common stocks, warrants and rights), including hybrid securities (e.g., preferred stocks and convertible securities), of small-cap companies. The Adviser defines small-cap companies as those that have at the time of investment a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index. The Russell 2000® Index is reconstituted annually. Within small-cap, the Adviser further defines micro-cap companies as those that have at the time of investment a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell Microcap® Index. The Russell Microcap® Index is reconstituted annually.
Small-cap companies and micro-cap companies may have similar commercial characteristics (e.g., developing or marketing new products or services for which markets are not yet established). They differ, however, in the market value of their outstanding shares (i.e., market capitalization) with micro-cap companies having smaller market capitalizations than small-cap companies.
Potential investments that the Adviser considers to be opportunistic may include situations involving company turnarounds (e.g., a company that may be experiencing periods of poor financial or stock performance but may be exhibiting potential for financial recovery), emerging growth companies with interrupted earnings patterns (e.g., companies without a long or consistent history of earnings but that the Adviser believes have the potential for earnings growth), companies with unrecognized asset values, or undervalued growth companies (e.g., companies that have low multiples of price-to-book or price-to-sales ratios, or companies with securities that are trading at a price below what the Adviser believes the security is worth). In certain market environments, the Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes and measured at the time of investment) in securities of foreign issuers.
The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what the Adviser deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.
For more information about the Small Cap Fund’s principal investment strategies, please see the More Information about the Fund’s Investments section.
|Period
|FESRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.9%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|2.82%
|1 Yr
|20.0%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|1.95%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-24.5%
|42.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FESRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.2%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|36.59%
|2021
|N/A
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|N/A
|Period
|FESRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.9%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|2.39%
|1 Yr
|20.0%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|1.95%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-19.0%
|42.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FESRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.2%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|36.59%
|2021
|N/A
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|N/A
|FESRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FESRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|433 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|53.25%
|Number of Holdings
|248
|10
|1551
|23.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|26.5 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|76.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.47%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|94.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FESRX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.39%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|95.62%
|Cash
|7.61%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|4.16%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|8.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|8.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|6.56%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|7.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FESRX % Rank
|Industrials
|22.44%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|14.79%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.46%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|14.13%
|Technology
|13.35%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|10.38%
|Energy
|10.64%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|20.09%
|Healthcare
|9.47%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|14.13%
|Financial Services
|8.55%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|94.48%
|Basic Materials
|7.24%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|17.66%
|Real Estate
|5.79%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|65.34%
|Consumer Defense
|3.62%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|52.98%
|Communication Services
|1.44%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|74.61%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|83.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FESRX % Rank
|US
|89.29%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|86.87%
|Non US
|3.10%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|45.73%
|FESRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.98%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|14.98%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|66.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|FESRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FESRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FESRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|7.00%
|252.00%
|N/A
|FESRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FESRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|31.97%
|FESRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|FESRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FESRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.31%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|88.72%
|FESRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2021
1.09
1.1%
William A. Hench joined First Eagle in April, 2021. Mr. Hench is head of the Small Cap team and portfolio manager of the U.S. Small Cap strategy. Prior to joining First Eagle in April 2021, Mr. Hench was portfolio manager of the Small Cap Opportunistic Value strategy at Royce Investment Partners, where he worked for 18 years. Mr. Hench became portfolio manager in 2013 and was previously the Fund’s assistant portfolio manager (2004-2013). Before that, he spent 10 years in the institutional equity business in Boston and New York, most recently with JP Morgan. He began his professional career as a CPA with Coopers and Lybrand. Mr. Hench earned a bachelor’s degree from Adelphi University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2021
1.09
1.1%
Suzanne Franks is associate portfolio manager of the Small Cap strategy. Prior to joining First Eagle in April 2021, Suzanne was assistant portfolio manager of the Small Cap Opportunistic Value strategy at Royce Investment Partners. Before that she founded Vivid Research Inc., an independent research boutique focused on companies facing opportunistic or event-driven catalysts. Previously, she was a principal and portfolio manager at Opportunity Research Group. Suzanne earned a BBA in finance, magna cum laude, from Texas A&M University and an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2021
1.09
1.1%
Rob Kosowsky is associate portfolio manager of the Small Cap strategy. Prior to joining First Eagle in April 2021, Rob was assistant portfolio manager of the Small Cap Opportunistic Value strategy at Royce Investment Partners. Before that he held various analyst roles at Sidoti & Company, OFI Institutional Asset Management, Ballentine Partners and Thomson Financial. Rob earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Boston College and an MBA from Vanderbilt University, and he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.18
|3.58
