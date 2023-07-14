Home
First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund

mutual fund
FESRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.77 -0.12 -1.21%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (FESCX) Primary Retirement (FESRX) A (FESAX)
Vitals

YTD Return

14.9%

1 yr return

20.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$433 M

Holdings in Top 10

7.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FESRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Eagle
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Hench

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, in equity securities of small- and micro-cap companies in an attempt to take advantage of what the Adviser believes are opportunistic situations for undervalued securities. Normally, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities (e.g., common stocks, warrants and rights), including hybrid securities (e.g., preferred stocks and convertible securities), of small-cap companies. The Adviser defines small-cap companies as those that have at the time of investment a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index. The Russell 2000® Index is reconstituted annually. Within small-cap, the Adviser further defines micro-cap companies as those that have at the time of investment a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell Microcap® Index. The Russell Microcap® Index is reconstituted annually.

Small-cap companies and micro-cap companies may have similar commercial characteristics (e.g., developing or marketing new products or services for which markets are not yet established). They differ, however, in the market value of their outstanding shares (i.e., market capitalization) with micro-cap companies having smaller market capitalizations than small-cap companies.

Potential investments that the Adviser considers to be opportunistic may include situations involving company turnarounds (e.g., a company that may be experiencing periods of poor financial or stock performance but may be exhibiting potential for financial recovery), emerging growth companies with interrupted earnings patterns (e.g., companies without a long or consistent history of earnings but that the Adviser believes have the potential for earnings growth), companies with unrecognized asset values, or undervalued growth companies (e.g., companies that have low multiples of price-to-book or price-to-sales ratios, or companies with securities that are trading at a price below what the Adviser believes the security is worth). In certain market environments, the Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes and measured at the time of investment) in securities of foreign issuers.

The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what the Adviser deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.

For more information about the Small Cap Fund’s principal investment strategies, please see the More Information about the Fund’s Investments section.

Read More

FESRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FESRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.9% -10.6% 21.3% 2.82%
1 Yr 20.0% -16.4% 28.1% 1.95%
3 Yr N/A* -15.7% 112.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -24.5% 42.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -21.2% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FESRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -36.7% 212.9% 36.59%
2021 N/A -38.4% 60.6% N/A
2020 N/A -9.3% 66.8% N/A
2019 N/A -5.9% 7.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% -1.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FESRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.9% -12.9% 21.3% 2.39%
1 Yr 20.0% -16.4% 46.4% 1.95%
3 Yr N/A* -15.7% 112.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -19.0% 42.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.1% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FESRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -36.7% 212.9% 36.59%
2021 N/A -38.4% 60.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.6% 66.8% N/A
2019 N/A -5.9% 7.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% -1.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FESRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FESRX Category Low Category High FESRX % Rank
Net Assets 433 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 53.25%
Number of Holdings 248 10 1551 23.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 26.5 M 812 K 2.82 B 76.81%
Weighting of Top 10 7.47% 4.8% 95.7% 94.69%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FESRX % Rank
Stocks 		92.39% 14.38% 100.16% 95.62%
Cash 		7.61% -52.43% 47.85% 4.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 8.97%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 8.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 6.56%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 7.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FESRX % Rank
Industrials 		22.44% 0.65% 48.61% 14.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.46% 0.00% 51.62% 14.13%
Technology 		13.35% 0.00% 34.03% 10.38%
Energy 		10.64% 0.00% 29.42% 20.09%
Healthcare 		9.47% 0.00% 25.76% 14.13%
Financial Services 		8.55% 0.00% 35.71% 94.48%
Basic Materials 		7.24% 0.00% 67.30% 17.66%
Real Estate 		5.79% 0.00% 44.41% 65.34%
Consumer Defense 		3.62% 0.00% 13.22% 52.98%
Communication Services 		1.44% 0.00% 24.90% 74.61%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.86% 83.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FESRX % Rank
US 		89.29% 11.42% 100.16% 86.87%
Non US 		3.10% 0.00% 78.53% 45.73%

FESRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FESRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.98% 0.05% 37.36% 14.98%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 66.81%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

FESRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FESRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FESRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 252.00% N/A

FESRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FESRX Category Low Category High FESRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 31.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FESRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FESRX Category Low Category High FESRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.31% -1.43% 4.13% 88.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FESRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FESRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Hench

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2021

1.09

1.1%

William A. Hench joined First Eagle in April, 2021. Mr. Hench is head of the Small Cap team and portfolio manager of the U.S. Small Cap strategy. Prior to joining First Eagle in April 2021, Mr. Hench was portfolio manager of the Small Cap Opportunistic Value strategy at Royce Investment Partners, where he worked for 18 years. Mr. Hench became portfolio manager in 2013 and was previously the Fund’s assistant portfolio manager (2004-2013). Before that, he spent 10 years in the institutional equity business in Boston and New York, most recently with JP Morgan. He began his professional career as a CPA with Coopers and Lybrand. Mr. Hench earned a bachelor’s degree from Adelphi University.

Suzanne Franks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2021

1.09

1.1%

Suzanne Franks is associate portfolio manager of the Small Cap strategy. Prior to joining First Eagle in April 2021, Suzanne was assistant portfolio manager of the Small Cap Opportunistic Value strategy at Royce Investment Partners. Before that she founded Vivid Research Inc., an independent research boutique focused on companies facing opportunistic or event-driven catalysts. Previously, she was a principal and portfolio manager at Opportunity Research Group. Suzanne earned a BBA in finance, magna cum laude, from Texas A&M University and an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Robert Kosowsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2021

1.09

1.1%

Rob Kosowsky is associate portfolio manager of the Small Cap strategy. Prior to joining First Eagle in April 2021, Rob was assistant portfolio manager of the Small Cap Opportunistic Value strategy at Royce Investment Partners. Before that he held various analyst roles at Sidoti & Company, OFI Institutional Asset Management, Ballentine Partners and Thomson Financial. Rob earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Boston College and an MBA from Vanderbilt University, and he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

