The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, in equity securities of small- and micro-cap companies in an attempt to take advantage of what the Adviser believes are opportunistic situations for undervalued securities. Normally, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities (e.g., common stocks, warrants and rights), including hybrid securities (e.g., preferred stocks and convertible securities), of small-cap companies. The Adviser defines small-cap companies as those that have at the time of investment a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index. The Russell 2000® Index is reconstituted annually. Within small-cap, the Adviser further defines micro-cap companies as those that have at the time of investment a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell Microcap® Index. The Russell Microcap® Index is reconstituted annually.

Small-cap companies and micro-cap companies may have similar commercial characteristics (e.g., developing or marketing new products or services for which markets are not yet established). They differ, however, in the market value of their outstanding shares (i.e., market capitalization) with micro-cap companies having smaller market capitalizations than small-cap companies.

Potential investments that the Adviser considers to be opportunistic may include situations involving company turnarounds (e.g., a company that may be experiencing periods of poor financial or stock performance but may be exhibiting potential for financial recovery), emerging growth companies with interrupted earnings patterns (e.g., companies without a long or consistent history of earnings but that the Adviser believes have the potential for earnings growth), companies with unrecognized asset values, or undervalued growth companies (e.g., companies that have low multiples of price-to-book or price-to-sales ratios, or companies with securities that are trading at a price below what the Adviser believes the security is worth). In certain market environments, the Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes and measured at the time of investment) in securities of foreign issuers.

The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what the Adviser deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.

