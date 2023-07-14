Home
Vitals

YTD Return

14.4%

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.14 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FESMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Eagle U.S. Smid Cap Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Eagle Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, in equity securities of small- and mid-cap (“smid cap”) companies in an attempt to take advantage of what the Adviser believes are opportunistic situations for undervalued securities. Normally, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities (e.g., common stocks, warrants, rights and preferred stocks) of U.S. smid cap companies. The Adviser defines smid cap companies as those that have at the time of investment a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2500TM Index. The Russell 2500TM Index is reconstituted annually. As of December 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of the companies included within the Russell 2500TM Index was between $21.2 billion and $6 million.

Potential investments that the Adviser considers to be opportunistic may include situations involving company turnarounds (e.g., a company that may be experiencing periods of poor financial or stock performance but may be exhibiting potential for financial recovery), emerging growth companies with interrupted earnings patterns (e.g., companies without a long or consistent history of earnings but that the Adviser believes have the potential for earnings growth), companies with unrecognized asset values, or undervalued growth companies (e.g., companies that have low multiples of price-to book or price-to sales ratios, or companies with securities that are trading at a price below what the Adviser believes the security is worth). The Adviser also considers investments in companies that have the potential to benefit from a perceived catalyst for positive change, such as companies with new management, a more favorable business cycle, product innovation and/or margin improvement. In certain market environments, the Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes and measured at the time of investment) in foreign investments (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”)).

The Fund may invest in other investment companies (e.g., exchange-traded funds) that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what the Adviser deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.

In managing the Fund’s assets, the Adviser uses various methods of analysis primarily rooted in drawing a view on the valuation of each security and a related evaluation of each company. In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser generally evaluates the quality of a company’s balance sheet and other measures of a company’s financial condition and profitability, such as the history and/or potential for improvement in cash flow generation, internal rates of return, and sustainable earnings. The Adviser generally seeks to invest in equity securities of companies that are trading below the Adviser’s estimate of the company’s current worth in an attempt to reduce the risk of overpaying for such securities.

For more information about the Smid Cap Fund’s principal investment strategies, please see the More Information about the Funds’ Investments section.

FESMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FESMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.4% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FESMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FESMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.4% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FESMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FESMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FESMX Category Low Category High FESMX % Rank
Net Assets 1.14 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 74 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 264 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 23.19% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Chesapeake Energy Corp. 2.94%
  2. HF Sinclair Corp. 2.53%
  3. Curtiss-Wright Corp. 2.42%
  4. Matador Resources Co. 2.39%
  5. Cardinal Health, Inc. 2.32%
  6. Casey's General Stores, Inc. 2.23%
  7. SM Energy Co. 2.12%
  8. Quest Diagnostics, Inc. 2.12%
  9. Cheesecake Factory, Inc. (The) 2.10%
  10. Ameris Bancorp 2.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FESMX % Rank
Stocks 		96.47% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		3.53% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FESMX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FESMX % Rank
US 		96.47% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

FESMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FESMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.24% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FESMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FESMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FESMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FESMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FESMX Category Low Category High FESMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FESMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FESMX Category Low Category High FESMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FESMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

FESMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

