Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.3%
1 yr return
23.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.18 B
Holdings in Top 10
76.2%
Expense Ratio 1.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 5.13%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To achieve its objective of providing investors the opportunity to participate in the investment characteristics of gold, the Gold Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in gold and/or securities (which may include both equity (e.g., common stocks) and, to a limited extent, debt instruments (e.g., notes and bonds)) directly related to gold or issuers principally engaged in the gold industry, including securities of gold mining finance companies as well as operating companies with long-, medium- or short-life mines. Up to 20% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in equity and, to a limited extent, debt instruments unrelated to gold or the gold industry. The Fund anticipates it will allocate a substantial amount of its assets to foreign investments (including American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts). The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in debt securities. Investment decisions for the Fund are made without regard to the capitalization (size) of the companies in which it invests. The Fund may invest in any size company, including large, medium and smaller companies. The Fund may also invest in fixed income instruments (without regard to credit rating or time to maturity), short-term debt instruments, other precious metals, and futures contracts related to precious metals. The Fund “counts” relevant derivative positions towards its “80% of assets” allocation, and in doing so, values each position at the price at which it is held on the Fund’s books (generally market price).
An investment in the Gold Fund is not intended to be a complete investment program. However, many investors believe that, historically, a limited exposure to investments in gold or gold-related instruments may provide some offset against the market impact of political and economic disruptions, as well as relieve inflationary or deflationary pressures.
The Gold Fund is a “non-diversified” fund. It generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
The Fund makes some investments through a special purpose trading subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) and may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary of the Fund, organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company. Generally, the Subsidiary will invest in commodities and related instruments (primarily gold bullion and other precious metals and related futures contracts). The Fund will invest in the Subsidiary in order to gain
exposure to the commodities markets within the limitations of the federal tax laws, rules and regulations that apply to regulated investment companies.
Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation in commodities and related instruments, however, the Subsidiary will comply with the same 1940 Act asset coverage requirements with respect to any investments in commodity-linked derivatives that are applicable to the Fund’s transactions in derivatives. In addition, to the extent applicable to the investment activities of the Subsidiary, the Subsidiary will be subject to the same fundamental investment restrictions and will follow the same compliance policies and procedures as the Fund. Compliance with the Fund’s investment restrictions generally will be measured on an aggregate basis in respect of the Fund’s and the Subsidiary’s portfolios. The Subsidiary will comply with the 1940 Act provisions governing affiliate transactions and custody of assets. The Fund is the sole shareholder of the Subsidiary and does not expect shares of the Subsidiary to be offered or sold to other investors.
For more information about the Gold Fund’s principal investment strategies, please see the More Information about the Funds’ Investments section.
|Period
|FERUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.3%
|-4.6%
|16.1%
|48.53%
|1 Yr
|23.7%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|44.12%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-27.6%
|34.8%
|7.35%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.7%
|11.0%
|50.75%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.7%
|6.6%
|32.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|FERUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.4%
|-32.9%
|2.5%
|5.88%
|2021
|-4.4%
|-30.0%
|34.1%
|14.71%
|2020
|8.5%
|3.4%
|18.1%
|48.53%
|2019
|N/A
|0.2%
|11.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.8%
|-1.5%
|N/A
|Period
|FERUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.3%
|-17.0%
|12.6%
|45.59%
|1 Yr
|23.7%
|-36.7%
|33.1%
|36.23%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-27.6%
|35.1%
|23.19%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.7%
|19.6%
|45.71%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.7%
|6.2%
|29.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|FERUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.4%
|-32.9%
|2.5%
|5.88%
|2021
|-4.4%
|-30.0%
|34.1%
|14.71%
|2020
|8.5%
|3.4%
|18.1%
|48.53%
|2019
|N/A
|0.2%
|11.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.8%
|-1.5%
|N/A
|FERUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FERUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.18 B
|13.4 M
|12.7 B
|5.88%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|21
|309
|85.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.85 B
|6.31 M
|8.13 B
|4.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|76.21%
|36.4%
|80.8%
|4.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FERUX % Rank
|Stocks
|69.12%
|50.78%
|100.00%
|91.30%
|Other
|23.54%
|-2.11%
|49.22%
|4.35%
|Cash
|7.35%
|0.00%
|7.35%
|2.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.74%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|24.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FERUX % Rank
|Basic Materials
|100.00%
|93.10%
|100.00%
|14.49%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|24.64%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.19%
|21.74%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.74%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|27.54%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.74%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.14%
|23.19%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.88%
|30.43%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.74%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.75%
|23.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FERUX % Rank
|Non US
|48.95%
|47.39%
|95.10%
|91.30%
|US
|20.17%
|3.39%
|26.20%
|20.29%
|FERUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.03%
|0.33%
|3.83%
|59.42%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.35%
|1.18%
|67.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.10%
|0.25%
|N/A
|FERUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|FERUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|23.53%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FERUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|5.13%
|1.00%
|114.00%
|4.55%
|FERUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FERUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.10%
|63.77%
|FERUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FERUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FERUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.16%
|-18.00%
|5.11%
|63.24%
|FERUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 02, 2021
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2020
|$0.381
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2013
9.25
9.3%
Matt is head of the Global Value team and a portfolio manager of the Global Value, International Value and Gold strategies with Abhay Deshpande and Kimball Brooker. Matt joined First Eagle Investment Management, LLC in September 2008. Most recently, Matt worked for Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) in London where he served as co-portfolio manager of Global Equity Partners, a group he founded in 2003 that ran a focused global equity portfolio for offshore private wealth clients. The portfolio used a value-driven approach with an absolute return focus that emphasized low turnover and resilience in distressed environments.Matt started his career with Queensland Investment Corporation (Australia) in 1991, where he eventually managed over one billion dollars in international equity portfolios. In 1994, he joined Goldman Sachs in Sydney before moving to New York to GSAM’s U.S. Value team as a small cap research analyst. In 1997, he was appointed portfolio manager, and at the end of 1998, senior portfolio manager and co-portfolio manager, of the U.S. Small Cap Value and U.S. Mid Cap Value strategies. In 2001, Matt co-founded and was named Equity Chief Investment Officer of the Investment Strategy Group for Goldman’s private wealth management business and in 2002 was named a managing director of the firm. Born in Rabaul, Papua New Guinea, Matt grew up in Queensland, Australia and received his Bachelor of Commerce with first-class honors from the University of Queensland. He is a member of the Executive Committee of the Leadership Council of the Harvard School of Public Health, he serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the Foundation of the University of Queensland in America and on the Global Advisory Board of Advance, the leading network of expatriate Australian professionals. He also serves on the Trinity School Board of Trustees where he is as a member of the Investment and Education Committees. Matt holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2016
6.25
6.3%
Thomas Kertsos joined First Eagle Investment Management, LLC in May 2014 and is also a member of the First Eagle Global Value analyst team. Prior to that, Mr. Kertsos worked as an analyst at Fidelity Management & Research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|1.25
|34.34
|11.37
|6.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...