To achieve its objective of long-term capital growth, the Real Assets Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowing for

investment purposes) in a variety of assets believed by the Adviser to represent interests in “real assets” or “real asset” industries. It is anticipated that the Fund will primarily invest in equity securities (including convertible securities) of U.S. and foreign companies, with the balance invested in precious metals and related securities, cash and cash equivalents (such as Treasury bills), fixed income securities including inflation-linked fixed income securities (such as Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities or “TIPS”) and debt instruments that are below investment grade, commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds. “Real assets,” in which the Fund will invest, include physical assets and assets that are otherwise recognized as stores of value, such as gold bullion or other precious metals, certain commodities and inflation-linked fixed income securities. While the Fund has no current intention to make direct investment in real estate, land or equipment, it will target the industries of companies that are related to these assets (e.g., real estate investment trusts, developers and construction businesses, real estate finance companies, real estate brokerages and other related businesses, such as home improvement and home furnishings retailers). Specifically, “real asset” industries are those that relate to ownership or production of such assets or products or services otherwise supporting such assets. These industries may include basic materials, industrials, chemicals, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and utilities, as well as related suppliers and similarly connected businesses such as businesses within the telecommunications, health care, automobile and consumer staples sectors or industries. The strategy seeks to preserve flexibility to shift allocations modestly among sectors and asset classes to invest where the Adviser believes the market offers the most appropriate risk-reward opportunities at any given time, within the above framework. Real assets are generally thought to perform well in periods of rising or high inflation, as compared to a broader equity portfolio.

Investment decisions for the Fund are made without regard to the capitalization (size) of the companies in which it invests. The Fund may invest in any size company, including large, medium and smaller companies. The Fund may also invest in debt instruments (e.g., notes and bonds) without regard to credit rating or time to maturity, short-term debt instruments, futures contracts related to precious metals, forward contracts related to foreign exchange and options on equity securities or indices. The Fund “counts” relevant derivative positions towards its “80% of net assets” allocation, and in doing so, values each position at the price at which it is held on the Fund’s books (generally market price). Under normal circumstances, the Fund anticipates it will allocate a portion of its assets to foreign investments (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”)). The Fund is not required to allocate its investments in any set percentages to any particular countries, but normally

will invest in at least three countries (one of which may be the United States). The countries in which the Fund may invest may include countries whose economies are still developing (sometimes called “emerging markets”). Through its investments in “real assets” or “real asset” industries, the Fund will be invested in a number of different countries, which may include Canada, Japan and the United Kingdom.

The investment philosophy and strategy of the Fund can be broadly characterized as a “value” approach, as it seeks a “margin of safety” in each investment purchase with the goal being to avoid permanent impairment of capital (as opposed to temporary losses in share value relating to shifting investor sentiment or other normal share price volatility). In particular, a discount to “intrinsic value” is sought even for the best of businesses, with a deeper discount demanded for companies that we view as under business model, balance sheet, management or other stresses. “Intrinsic value” is based on our judgment of what a prudent and rational business buyer would pay in cash for all of the company in normal markets. See also Defensive Investment Strategies.

The Fund makes some investments through a special purpose trading subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) and may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary of the Fund, organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company. Generally, the Subsidiary will invest in commodities and related instruments, including derivatives (e.g., gold bullion and other precious metals and related futures, and commodities-related derivatives contracts).

For more information about the Real Assets Fund’s principal investment strategies, please see the More Information about the Funds’ Investments section.