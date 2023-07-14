Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
2.6%
1 yr return
2.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$195 M
Holdings in Top 10
16.2%
Expense Ratio 1.20%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 64.11%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
To pursue its investment objective, the High Income Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt instruments that are below investment grade, commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds. Such high yield instruments may include corporate bonds and loans, municipal bonds, convertible securities, and mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. The Fund may invest in, and count for the purposes of this 80% allotment, unrated securities or other instruments deemed by the Fund’s Adviser to be below investment grade. The Fund “counts” relevant derivative positions towards its “80% of assets” allocation and, in doing so, values each position at the price at which it is held on the Fund’s books (generally market price).
The Fund may invest its assets in the securities of both U.S. and foreign issuers. The Fund may also invest (typically for hedging purposes) in derivative instruments such as options, futures contracts and options on futures contracts, credit default swaps, and swaps and options on indices.
The Fund may invest in securities with any investment rating or time to maturity.
For more information about the High Income Fund’s principal investment strategies, please see the More Information about the Funds’ Investments section.
|Period
|FERHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|50.88%
|1 Yr
|2.8%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|18.57%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|25.73%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|71.92%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|79.96%
* Annualized
|Period
|FERHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.8%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|21.63%
|2021
|-0.2%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|71.89%
|2020
|0.8%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|17.54%
|2019
|N/A
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|FERHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FERHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|195 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|69.69%
|Number of Holdings
|172
|2
|2736
|81.99%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|33.8 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|66.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.20%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|25.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FERHX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.41%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|39.65%
|Cash
|4.59%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|31.19%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|98.54%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|96.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|94.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|99.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FERHX % Rank
|Corporate
|93.60%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|58.36%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.59%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|33.58%
|Securitized
|1.71%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|19.35%
|Government
|0.09%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|28.74%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|93.84%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|93.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FERHX % Rank
|US
|80.66%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|51.68%
|Non US
|14.75%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|32.50%
|FERHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.20%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|34.24%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|22.66%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|FERHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FERHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FERHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|64.11%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|52.20%
|FERHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FERHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.38%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|72.93%
|FERHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FERHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FERHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.65%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|82.39%
|FERHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 19, 2007
14.54
14.5%
Edward Meigs joined First Eagle Investment Management, LLC as a Portfolio Manager in 2011. Previously, Mr. Meigs served as a Portfolio Manager at Dwight Asset Management, LLC.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 19, 2007
14.54
14.5%
Sean Slein joined First Eagle Investment Management, LLC as Portfolio Manager in 2011. Previously, Mr. Slein served as a Portfolio Manager at Dwight Asset Management, LLC.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
