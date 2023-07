• Normally investing at least 80% of its assets in equity securities.

• Investing in common stocks of companies with market capitalizations generally similar to companies in the S&P 500® Index.

• Investing in “growth” stocks or “value” stocks or both.

• Using a disciplined approach designed to construct an equity portfolio with similar risk-return characteristics to the S&P 500® Index.

• Employing a disciplined options-based strategy designed to provide downside protection (i.e., offset or mitigate a decrease in the value of the fund’s investments). The extent of this protection will be determined primarily based on the cost of the put options in the marketplace.

• Managing the options positions in a way that provides diversification of options strike prices and expirations.