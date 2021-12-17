Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Eagle Overseas Fund

FEOTX | Fund

-

$11.2 B

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$11.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

32.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FEOTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Eagle Overseas Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Eagle Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

To achieve its objective of long-term capital growth, the Overseas Fund will invest primarily in equity securities (e.g., common stocks) of non-U.S.

companies, the majority of which are traded in mature markets (for example, Canada, Japan, Germany and France), and may invest in countries whose economies are still developing (sometimes called “emerging markets”). The Fund particularly seeks companies that have financial strength and stability, strong management and fundamental value. Normally, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in foreign securities (including American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts) and “counts” relevant derivative positions towards this “80% of assets” allocation, and in doing so, values each position at the price at which it is held on the Fund’s books (generally market price). The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its total assets in debt instruments (e.g., notes and bonds). The Fund may invest in debt instruments generally without regard to their credit rating or time to maturity. Investment decisions for the Fund are made without regard to the capitalization (size) of the companies in which it invests. The Fund may invest in any size company, including large, medium and smaller companies. The Fund may invest in gold and other precious metals, and futures contracts related to precious metals.

The investment philosophy and strategy of the Overseas Fund can be broadly characterized as a “value” approach, as it seeks a “margin of safety” in each investment purchase with the goal being to avoid permanent impairment of capital (as opposed to temporary losses in share value relating to shifting investor sentiment or other normal share price volatility). In particular, a discount to “intrinsic value” is sought even for the best of businesses, with a deeper discount demanded for companies that we view as under business model, balance sheet, management or other stresses. “Intrinsic value” is based on our judgment of what a prudent and rational business buyer would pay in cash for all of the company in normal markets. See also Defensive Investment Strategies.

The Fund makes some investments through a special purpose trading subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) and may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary of the Fund, organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company. Generally, the Subsidiary will invest in commodities and related instruments (primarily gold bullion and other precious metals and related futures contracts).

For more information about the Overseas Fund’s principal investment strategies, please see the More Information about the Funds’ Investments section.

Read More

FEOTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEOTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEOTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEOTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEOTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FEOTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FEOTX Category Low Category High FEOTX % Rank
Net Assets 11.2 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 146 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 3.66 B N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 32.59% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Gold bullion 10.59%
  2. Imperial Oil Ltd. 4.12%
  3. British American Tobacco plc 3.01%
  4. Unilever plc 2.38%
  5. Danone SA 2.27%
  6. Willis Towers Watson plc 2.22%
  7. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert NV 2.06%
  8. Shell plc 2.05%
  9. Ambev SA 1.96%
  10. Cie Financiere Richemont SA 1.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FEOTX % Rank
Stocks 		83.36% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		10.58% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		3.79% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		2.24% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEOTX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEOTX % Rank
Non US 		68.73% N/A N/A N/A
US 		14.64% N/A N/A N/A

FEOTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FEOTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FEOTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FEOTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FEOTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FEOTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FEOTX Category Low Category High FEOTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FEOTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FEOTX Category Low Category High FEOTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FEOTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

FEOTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

