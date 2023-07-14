"Timothy Codrington is a Portfolio Manager at Copper Rock Capital Partners. He joined the firm in February of 2015 and is responsible for fundamental investment research, stock selection and portfolio construction across all of the firm’s investment strategies. Prior to joining Copper Rock, Tim worked at AGF Management Limited Canada where he was an Associate Portfolio Manager on the Global Equity team. In this role, he oversaw Global and Emerging Markets investments for approximately $7 billion in assets under management across three funds: a Global Core Fund, a Global Dividend Fund, and an Emerging Markets Fund. He was also responsible for fundamental research of global securities in the Consumer Staples and Cyclicals sectors. Prior to AGF, Tim was a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager on a variety of International and Global Investment strategies at Putnam Investments. He received his B.A. from Harvard University and is also a graduate of the Harvard Business School. He has over 15 years of fundamental research and portfolio management experience. "