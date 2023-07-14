Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
20.2%
1 yr return
20.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$15.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.3%
Expense Ratio 1.70%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 23.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FEOPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.2%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|56.71%
|1 Yr
|20.7%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|19.09%
|3 Yr
|6.5%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|FEOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FEOPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|15.1 M
|199 K
|133 B
|92.11%
|Number of Holdings
|351
|1
|9075
|10.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.35 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|94.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.27%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|92.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FEOPX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.81%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|55.73%
|Cash
|0.19%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|38.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|58.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|61.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|52.75%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|54.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FEOPX % Rank
|Technology
|21.28%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|33.48%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.45%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|21.92%
|Industrials
|12.80%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|13.77%
|Financial Services
|11.07%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|71.26%
|Communication Services
|9.66%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|38.33%
|Healthcare
|8.14%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|87.33%
|Consumer Defense
|6.16%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|52.75%
|Real Estate
|5.50%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|13.99%
|Basic Materials
|4.05%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|53.08%
|Energy
|1.81%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|53.74%
|Utilities
|1.08%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|64.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FEOPX % Rank
|US
|60.75%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|38.22%
|Non US
|39.06%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|60.90%
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.70%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|9.92%
|Management Fee
|0.79%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|43.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|23.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|13.19%
|FEOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FEOPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|52.41%
|FEOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|FEOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FEOPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.25%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|78.64%
|FEOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 05, 2019
2.57
2.6%
Fahim Razzaque is co-manager of the fund, which he has managed since November 2019. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2008, Mr. Razzaque has worked as a managing director of research, research analyst, and portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 05, 2019
2.57
2.6%
William Shanley is co-manager of the fund, which he has managed since November 2019. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2004, Mr. Shanley has worked as a managing director of research, research analyst and portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 05, 2019
2.57
2.6%
Lee is portfolio manager at Fidelity. Since joining Fidelity in 2004 as an equity analyst, Lee has been following companies in the semiconductor sector. He previously served as an analyst intern for Minot Capital Management in Boston during the summer of 2003. From 1999 to 2002, he was an associate in the Technology Group for TA Associates, a private equity firm in Boston. Lee began his career at Robertson Stephens, where he served as a financial analyst in the Technology Group from 1997-1999.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 05, 2019
2.57
2.6%
Camille Carlstrom is a portfolio manager at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (FIAM), an investment organization within Fidelity Investments’ asset management division that is dedicated to serving the needs of consultants and institutional investors, such as defined benefit and defined contribution plans, endowments and financial advisors. In this role, Ms. Carlstrom is the lead portfolio manager of the FIAM International Growth strategy and is in charge of asset allocation and risk control across the portfolio.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 05, 2019
2.57
2.6%
Michael Kim is a quantitative analyst and portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 05, 2019
2.57
2.6%
Charlie Hebard is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since April 2020. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 1999, Mr. Hebard has worked as a managing director of research and portfolio manager. Prior to joining Fidelity, Hebard was an assistant vice president for CiticorpSecurities Inc. in the Global Media and Communications division, from 1996 to 1997.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2020
1.5
1.5%
"Timothy Codrington is a Portfolio Manager at Copper Rock Capital Partners. He joined the firm in February of 2015 and is responsible for fundamental investment research, stock selection and portfolio construction across all of the firm’s investment strategies. Prior to joining Copper Rock, Tim worked at AGF Management Limited Canada where he was an Associate Portfolio Manager on the Global Equity team. In this role, he oversaw Global and Emerging Markets investments for approximately $7 billion in assets under management across three funds: a Global Core Fund, a Global Dividend Fund, and an Emerging Markets Fund. He was also responsible for fundamental research of global securities in the Consumer Staples and Cyclicals sectors. Prior to AGF, Tim was a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager on a variety of International and Global Investment strategies at Putnam Investments. He received his B.A. from Harvard University and is also a graduate of the Harvard Business School. He has over 15 years of fundamental research and portfolio management experience. "
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
