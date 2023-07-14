Home
Trending ETFs

FEOPX (Mutual Fund)

FEOPX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® Enduring Opportunities Fund

FEOPX | Fund

$13.59

$15.1 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

20.2%

1 yr return

20.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$15.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FEOPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® Enduring Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Nov 05, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Fahim Razzaque

Fund Description

Investing in securities issued throughout the world. Normally investing primarily in equity securities. Allocating investments across different countries and regions. Utilizes a disciplined investment approach that seeks to capitalize on Fidelity’s fundamental research by emphasizing investments that the Adviser believes have attractive long-term potential. Combining fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments with quantitative portfolio construction. Investing in either "growth" stocks or "value" stocks or both.
Read More

FEOPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.2% -35.6% 29.2% 56.71%
1 Yr 20.7% 17.3% 252.4% 19.09%
3 Yr 6.5%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.9% -24.3% 957.1% 9.69%
2021 7.8% -38.3% 47.1% N/A
2020 9.6% -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 N/A -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FEOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.2% -35.6% 29.2% 57.38%
1 Yr 20.7% 11.4% 252.4% 17.84%
3 Yr 6.5%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FEOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.9% -24.3% 957.1% 9.69%
2021 7.8% -33.1% 47.1% N/A
2020 9.6% -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FEOPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FEOPX Category Low Category High FEOPX % Rank
Net Assets 15.1 M 199 K 133 B 92.11%
Number of Holdings 351 1 9075 10.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.35 M -18 M 37.6 B 94.93%
Weighting of Top 10 15.27% 9.1% 100.0% 92.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 3.62%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 2.16%
  3. Tesla Inc 1.51%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.45%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.43%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FEOPX % Rank
Stocks 		99.81% 61.84% 125.47% 55.73%
Cash 		0.19% -174.70% 23.12% 38.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 58.04%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 61.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 52.75%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 54.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEOPX % Rank
Technology 		21.28% 0.00% 49.87% 33.48%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.45% 0.00% 40.94% 21.92%
Industrials 		12.80% 0.00% 44.06% 13.77%
Financial Services 		11.07% 0.00% 38.42% 71.26%
Communication Services 		9.66% 0.00% 57.66% 38.33%
Healthcare 		8.14% 0.00% 35.42% 87.33%
Consumer Defense 		6.16% 0.00% 73.28% 52.75%
Real Estate 		5.50% 0.00% 39.48% 13.99%
Basic Materials 		4.05% 0.00% 38.60% 53.08%
Energy 		1.81% 0.00% 21.15% 53.74%
Utilities 		1.08% 0.00% 29.12% 64.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FEOPX % Rank
US 		60.75% 0.13% 103.82% 38.22%
Non US 		39.06% 0.58% 99.46% 60.90%

FEOPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FEOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.70% 0.01% 44.27% 9.92%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.00% 1.82% 43.33%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

FEOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FEOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FEOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 0.00% 395.00% 13.19%

FEOPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FEOPX Category Low Category High FEOPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 52.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FEOPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FEOPX Category Low Category High FEOPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.25% -4.27% 12.65% 78.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FEOPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FEOPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Fahim Razzaque

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 05, 2019

2.57

2.6%

Fahim Razzaque is co-manager of the fund, which he has managed since November 2019. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2008, Mr. Razzaque has worked as a managing director of research, research analyst, and portfolio manager.

William Shanley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 05, 2019

2.57

2.6%

William Shanley is co-manager of the fund, which he has managed since November 2019. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2004, Mr. Shanley has worked as a managing director of research, research analyst and portfolio manager.

Christopher Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 05, 2019

2.57

2.6%

Lee is portfolio manager at Fidelity. Since joining Fidelity in 2004 as an equity analyst, Lee has been following companies in the semiconductor sector. He previously served as an analyst intern for Minot Capital Management in Boston during the summer of 2003. From 1999 to 2002, he was an associate in the Technology Group for TA Associates, a private equity firm in Boston. Lee began his career at Robertson Stephens, where he served as a financial analyst in the Technology Group from 1997-1999.

Camille Carlstrom

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 05, 2019

2.57

2.6%

Camille Carlstrom is a portfolio manager at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (FIAM), an investment organization within Fidelity Investments’ asset management division that is dedicated to serving the needs of consultants and institutional investors, such as defined benefit and defined contribution plans, endowments and financial advisors. In this role, Ms. Carlstrom is the lead portfolio manager of the FIAM International Growth strategy and is in charge of asset allocation and risk control across the portfolio.

Michael Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 05, 2019

2.57

2.6%

Michael Kim is a quantitative analyst and portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals.

Charles Hebard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 05, 2019

2.57

2.6%

Charlie Hebard is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since April 2020. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 1999, Mr. Hebard has worked as a managing director of research and portfolio manager. Prior to joining Fidelity, Hebard was an assistant vice president for CiticorpSecurities Inc. in the Global Media and Communications division, from 1996 to 1997.

Niamh Brodie-Machura

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Timothy Codrington

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2020

1.5

1.5%

"Timothy Codrington is a Portfolio Manager at Copper Rock Capital Partners. He joined the firm in February of 2015 and is responsible for fundamental investment research, stock selection and portfolio construction across all of the firm’s investment strategies. Prior to joining Copper Rock, Tim worked at AGF Management Limited Canada where he was an Associate Portfolio Manager on the Global Equity team. In this role, he oversaw Global and Emerging Markets investments for approximately $7 billion in assets under management across three funds: a Global Core Fund, a Global Dividend Fund, and an Emerging Markets Fund. He was also responsible for fundamental research of global securities in the Consumer Staples and Cyclicals sectors. Prior to AGF, Tim was a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager on a variety of International and Global Investment strategies at Putnam Investments. He received his B.A. from Harvard University and is also a graduate of the Harvard Business School. He has over 15 years of fundamental research and portfolio management experience. "

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

